    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-10-31 pm EDT
13.75 GBX   -3.51%
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

11/01/2022 | 03:26am EDT
AIM and Media Release 

1 November 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates, Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and Regal Partners Limited, (together, Regal) that, as at 28 October 2022, Regal had decreased their voting power in Base Resources to 105,146,415 ordinary shares, representing 8.93% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Regal’s interest in 105,146,415 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interest Nature of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares
UBS AG, Australia Branch Holder of shares UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 33,138,923
Morgan Stanley & Co Intl PLC Holder of shares HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited A/C 2 4,831,239
Merrill Lynch International Limited Holder of shares Merrill Lynch (Aus) Nominees Pty Ltd 37,970,176
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC Holder of shares J.P. Morgan Prime Nominees Ltd 29,206,077

The decrease in Regal’s holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares, in each case, on and from 14 June 2022.

Regal disposed 50,523,786 shares for an average price of A$0.286 per share between 14 June 2022 and 28 October 2022.  It acquired 38,611,367 shares for an average price of A$0.282 per share between 20 June 2022 and 26 September 2022.   

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website:  www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
 

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
 

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
 


© PRNewswire 2022
