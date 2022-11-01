AIM and Media Release

1 November 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates, Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and Regal Partners Limited, (together, Regal) that, as at 28 October 2022, Regal had decreased their voting power in Base Resources to 105,146,415 ordinary shares, representing 8.93% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Regal’s interest in 105,146,415 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of interest Nature of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares UBS AG, Australia Branch Holder of shares UBS Nominees Pty Ltd 33,138,923 Morgan Stanley & Co Intl PLC Holder of shares HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited A/C 2 4,831,239 Merrill Lynch International Limited Holder of shares Merrill Lynch (Aus) Nominees Pty Ltd 37,970,176 J.P. Morgan Securities PLC Holder of shares J.P. Morgan Prime Nominees Ltd 29,206,077

The decrease in Regal’s holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares, in each case, on and from 14 June 2022.

Regal disposed 50,523,786 shares for an average price of A$0.286 per share between 14 June 2022 and 28 October 2022. It acquired 38,611,367 shares for an average price of A$0.282 per share between 20 June 2022 and 26 September 2022.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

