AIM and Media Release

14 December 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates (together, Regal) that, as at 12 December 2022, Regal had decreased its voting power in Base Resources to 70,162,714 ordinary shares, representing 5.96% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Regal’s interest in 70,162,714 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Nature of Regal’s interest Registered holder of shares Person entitled to be registered as holder Number of ordinary shares Power to control the exercise of a power to dispose of securities UBS Nominees Pty Ltd UBS AG, Australia branch 13,005,836 Power to control the exercise of a power to dispose of securities Merrill Lynch (Aus) Nominees Pty Ltd Merrill Lynch International Limited 33,483,140 Power to control the exercise of a power to dispose of securities J.P. Morgan Prime Nominees Ltd J.P Morgan Securities PLC 23,673,738

The decrease in Regal’s holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the result of the disposal of ordinary shares during the period from 23 November 2022 to 12 December 2022. During this period, Regal disposed 22,090,428 shares for an average price of A$0.208 per share. No shares were acquired during this period.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 8 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Mobile: +61 488 093 763 Tel: +44 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity

Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

