  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Base Resources Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-12-14 am EST
12.10 GBX   +0.83%
12/01Base Resources Limited - LTIP cycle performance rights
11/30BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - 2022 LTIP cycle performance rights
AIM and Media Release 

14 December 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates (together, Regal) that, as at 12 December 2022, Regal had decreased its voting power in Base Resources to 70,162,714 ordinary shares, representing 5.96% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Regal’s interest in 70,162,714 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Nature of Regal’s interest Registered holder of shares Person entitled to be registered as holder Number of ordinary shares
Power to control the exercise of a power to dispose of securities UBS Nominees Pty Ltd UBS AG, Australia branch 13,005,836
Power to control the exercise of a power to dispose of securities Merrill Lynch (Aus) Nominees Pty Ltd Merrill Lynch International Limited 33,483,140
Power to control the exercise of a power to dispose of securities J.P. Morgan Prime Nominees Ltd J.P Morgan Securities PLC 23,673,738

The decrease in Regal’s holding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies was the result of the disposal of ordinary shares during the period from 23 November 2022 to 12 December 2022.  During this period, Regal disposed 22,090,428 shares for an average price of A$0.208 per share.  No shares were acquired during this period.   

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website:  www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 8 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 488 093 763 Tel: +44 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
 


© PRNewswire 2022
