AIM and Media Release
7 September 2023
Base Resources Limited
Africa Down Under Presentation
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the latest company presentation, which will be delivered today at the Africa Down Under conference in Perth, Western Australia, is attached to this release. The presentation is also available from the company’s website at: https://baseresources.com.au/investors/announcements/.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
Australian Media Relations
UK Media Relations
Citadel Magnus
Tavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir
Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900
Tel: +44 207 920 3150
This release has been authorised by Base Resources’ Disclosure Committee.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya, is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and is conducting exploration in Tanzania. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
Presentation - Africa Down Under