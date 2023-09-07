Base Resources Limited is an Australia-based mineral sands producer and developer. The Company operates the Kwale Operation in Kenya, which produces a suite of mineral sands products, namely ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. It is also developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and conducting an exploration program in Tanzania. Its segments include Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other. The Kwale Operation segment includes its 100% owned Kwale Operation located in Kenya and engaged in the sale of rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The Kwale Operation features a high-grade ore body with a high value mineral assemblage, rich in rutile. Its products from Kwale Operation are transported to the Company's own Likoni Port facility, located inside Mombasa Port, for export to customers. The Toliara Project is in south-west Madagascar, about 45 kilometers (km) north of the regional town and port of Toliara. The Toliara Project is underpinned by the high grade, ilmenite rich, Ranobe deposit.

Sector Construction Materials