AIM and Media Release
22 August 2023
Base Resources Limited
FY23 full year investor webcasts
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) will host two investor webcasts to discuss the company’s FY23 full year results on Monday, 28 August 2023, the scheduled release date for those results.
The webcasts will be hosted by Tim Carstens (Managing Director) and Kevin Balloch (Chief Financial Officer), who will both be available to answer questions following a presentation of the company’s results.
Details for the webcasts and teleconferences are below. Participants will only be able to ask questions via the teleconference line. Participants that propose using the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN and dial-in details so that they can join the call on the day without needing to speak to an operator.
Australia webcast and teleconference
Date: Monday, 28 August 2023
Time: 8.30am AWST / 10.30am AEST
Webcast URL: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/bse-fyr-2023/
Teleconference registration URL: https://registrations.events/direct/OCP61319
UK webcast and teleconference
Date: Monday, 28 August 2023
Time: 4.00pm AWST / 9.00am BST
Webcast URL: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/bse-fyr-2023-uk/
Teleconference registration URL: https://registrations.events/direct/OCP60433
ENDS.
