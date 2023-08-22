AIM and Media Release

22 August 2023

Base Resources Limited

FY23 full year investor webcasts

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) will host two investor webcasts to discuss the company’s FY23 full year results on Monday, 28 August 2023, the scheduled release date for those results.

The webcasts will be hosted by Tim Carstens (Managing Director) and Kevin Balloch (Chief Financial Officer), who will both be available to answer questions following a presentation of the company’s results.

Details for the webcasts and teleconferences are below. Participants will only be able to ask questions via the teleconference line. Participants that propose using the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN and dial-in details so that they can join the call on the day without needing to speak to an operator.

Australia webcast and teleconference

Date: Monday, 28 August 2023

Time: 8.30am AWST / 10.30am AEST

Webcast URL: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/bse-fyr-2023/

Teleconference registration URL: https://registrations.events/direct/OCP61319

UK webcast and teleconference

Date: Monday, 28 August 2023

Time: 4.00pm AWST / 9.00am BST

Webcast URL: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/bse-fyr-2023-uk/

Teleconference registration URL: https://registrations.events/direct/OCP60433

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya, is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar and is conducting exploration in Tanzania. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au .

