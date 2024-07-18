AIM and Media Release
18 July 2024
Base Resources Limited
Forfeiture of LTIP performance rights
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that 69,729 unvested performance rights granted under the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan for the 2023 cycle have been forfeited by Mr Stephen Hay. These rights were forfeited as part of an agreed adjustment to Mr Hay’s working arrangements.
As Mr Hay is classified as a person discharging managerial responsibilities, set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse (Regulation (EU) 596/2014) as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen Hay
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
General Manager
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Base Resources Limited
b)
LEI
2617005DDMEAZ8OBD979
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Unlisted performance rights linked to ordinary shares of no par value
AU000000BSE5
b)
Nature of the transaction
Forfeiture of performance rights following agreed adjustment to working arrangements
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: nil
Volume: 69,729
d)
Aggregated information
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
18 July 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
