  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Base Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-11-25 am EST
0.2200 AUD    0.00%
11/24Transcript : Base Resources Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
11/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/23UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Base Resources in talks with Madagascar over on-ground suspension

11/25/2022 | 09:16am EST
(Alliance News) - Base Resources Ltd said on Friday it is continuing to progress discussions with the Madagascan government over its on-ground suspension.

The Australian-based, Africa-focused mineral sands producer said its Toliara project in Madagascar represents a significant growth opportunity for the company and is committed to lifting the on-ground suspension.

This is because its definitive feasibility study was updated in October 2021, following a major update and increase to the Ranobe ore reserves estimate, significantly increasing both the scale and economic value of the project.

Base Resources' discussions with the Madagascan government also relate to the fiscal terms of the project, with its project team now assessing the commercial potential of the monazite mineralisation in the deposit to seek to add significant value.

It added exploration on a prospective geological feature is underway, extending from the Kuranze region of Kenya across the border into Tanzania. However, it is currently limited to the Tanzanian side, due to Kenyan government-issued moratorium on issuing mineral rights, which has been in place since 2019.

Base Resources said the moratorium continues to impede its ability to undertake any exploration in the Kuranze region.

Shares in Base Resources were down 3.1% to 12.60 pence in London on Friday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.00% 0.22 Delayed Quote.-34.33%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.05% 464.71 Real-time Quote.-13.26%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.66% 153.12 Real-time Quote.-12.26%
Financials
Sales 2023 399 M 270 M 270 M
Net income 2023 110 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Net cash 2023 192 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,24x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 254 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,22 AUD
Average target price 0,57 AUD
Spread / Average Target 158%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Michael Henry Stirzaker Non-Executive Chairman
Denham Vickers General Manager-Operations
Malcolm Hugh MacPherson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED-34.33%172
CRH PLC-14.82%30 100
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-9.63%24 235
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-12.19%24 226
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-17.07%22 683
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.24%13 867