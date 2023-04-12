Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Baselode Energy Corp.
  News
  Summary
    FIND   CA0698251075

BASELODE ENERGY CORP.

(FIND)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:29 2023-04-11 pm EDT
0.4300 CAD   -6.52%
09:05aBaselode Energy : Aiming to Meet Global Demands for Uranium, CEO Clips Video
NE
02/27Baselode Identifies Elevated Radioactivity and Structural Alteration System At Catharsis Project, Signs Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation
CI
01/25Baselode Energy Corp. Mobilizes Drill Crew for Catharsis Uranium Project's First Drill Program
CI
Summary 
Summary

Baselode Energy: Aiming to Meet Global Demands for Uranium, CEO Clips Video

04/12/2023 | 09:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) - Baselode Energy is focused on uranium exploration in northern Saskatchewan. Their high-grade uranium discovery is a promising opportunity for investors looking to support sustainable energy initiatives. With the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions, Baselode Energy could provide long-term growth.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-find-ceo-clips-baselode-energy-aiming-to-meet-global-demands-for-uranium-60s

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF)

https://baselode.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161613


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,99 M -5,19 M -5,19 M
Net cash 2021 20,2 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,1 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart BASELODE ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Baselode Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,43
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
James Sykes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel Friedman Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Stewart Chairman
Michael W. Mansfield Director
Charles Beaudry Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASELODE ENERGY CORP.3.61%29
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM2.65%7 599
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-16.86%1 801
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-10.00%1 249
DENISON MINES CORP.-9.03%874
ENERGY FUELS INC.-14.08%844
