BASF India : New insecticide from BASF helps Indian farmers protect crops from key insect pests

Exponus ® by BASF delivers powerful, quick & versatile control of toughest insect pests like Caterpillars & Thrips.

Novel mode of action for effective & long duration protection in various largely cultivated crops under Oil seeds, Pulses & Vegetables segment.

Expands the company's presence in insecticides market, delivering high-efficacy products that respond to farmers' needs.

Pune, India - April 16, 2022 - Farmers in India will be able to protect their crops and boost productivity with the launch of Exponus®insecticide today by BASF. The pioneering solution is powered by BASF's new active ingredient, Broflanilide®in a specialized formulation.



Offering a new mode of action for the control of key insect pests, Exponus® gives farmers a powerful, quick & versatile tool for controlling variety of insect pests and overcome resistance to prevailing chemistries, as part of integrated pest management program. Exponus® is registered for use on various largely cultivated crops under Oil seeds, Pulses & Vegetables segment to control critical insect pests such as Caterpillars & Thrips.

"Farmers in India will now benefit from our latest innovation in crop protection" said Narayan Krishnamohan, Managing Director, BASF India Limited. "Farming is the biggest job on earth. At BASF, we are dedicated to listening and working alongside farmers to understand their needs, so that we apply our expertise to help them successfully face the enormous challenge of protecting crops from pests and boosting productivity."

With its unique mode of action, Exponus® insecticide is among the first compounds in the market introduced under the new IRAC group 30 which represents a totally new class of insecticides (Group 30-meta-diamides and isoxazolines) which has no known cross-resistance with existing products in the market, making it a superior insecticide resistance management tool.

A valuable aspect of Exponus® insecticide is its ability to be effective on the toughest resistant insects by spreading and acting fast thereby resulting in quickly controlling of multiple insects in different crops at various stages.

"This innovation reaffirms BASF's commitment to help farmers across boundaries in managing a variety of existing & emerging pests with the lowest use rates compared to current standards. Using Exponus® will help Indian farmers for effective & long duration protection against insect pests in wide variety of crops." said Rajendra Velagala, Business Director, Agricultural Solutions, South Asia, BASF.

"This milestone with Exponus supports our goal of developing an insecticide portfolio that helps farmers worldwide. BASF is committed to helping Indian industry and agriculture maximize their potential. Indian growers deserve access to the most advanced solutions to help them achieve better yields," said Avinash Deshmukh, Vice President, Agricultural Solutions - Asia Pacific.

For more information on Exponus, visit here: https://crop-protection.basf.in/en/insecticide/exponus



About BASF's Agricultural Solutions division



Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population while reducing environmental impacts. Working with partners and agricultural experts and by integrating sustainability criteria into all business decisions, we help farmers to create a positive impact on sustainable agriculture. That's why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, connecting innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our portfolio comprises seeds and specifically selected plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we strive to find the right balance for success - for farmers, agriculture and future generations. In 2021, our division generated sales of €8.2 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

About BASF in India



BASF has successfully partnered India's progress for more than 130 years. As of the end of 2021, BASF had 2,311 employees in India with 8 production sites and 39 offices throughout the country. The Innovation Campus Mumbai and the Coatings Technical Center in Mangalore are both part of BASF's global technology platform. In 2021, BASF registered sales of approximately €2.3 billion to customers in India. Further information is available on www.basf.com/in.

About BASF



At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.