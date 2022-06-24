BASF India : Optimized grade of BASF's Ultramid® polyamide enables more sustainable painting of automotive parts

Reduced emission of VOCs without use of primer

Improved shelf life with dimensional stability and durability

Application for charging port flap of electric vehicles

Shanghai, China - June 24, 2022 - BASF has launched Ultramid® A3EM8 OP, a grade optimized for painting as it provides a class A surface finish and high bonding strength. With the new Ultramid grade, a primer is also not required to enhance bonding with paint.

"As the painting process is simplified with our new Ultramid® A3EM8 OP grade, production costs are reduced. The process also reduces the emission of VOCs from the primer," said Desmond Long, Vice President, Business Management Transportation, Performance Materials Asia Pacific.

As Ultramid A3EM8 OP is resistant to high heat up to 180°C, it keeps dimensional stability during the painting process and under various driving conditions. In addition, the material provides good chemical resistance required for automotive exterior parts. Thanks to these properties, it is now applied to the charging port flap of electric vehicles. The new grade's toughness and stiffness make it highly durable to the broad environmental conditions over its service period.

"We are exploring using this grade on other automotive exterior parts. As plastics offer cost and weight savings compared to metal, our customers want to replace more automotive parts with our high-performance plastics. The new Ultramid® A3EM8 OP grade will be the additional incentive for them to do so," added Mr. Long.

