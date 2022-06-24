Log in
    500042   INE373A01013

BASF INDIA LIMITED

(500042)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
2470.40 INR   -2.80%
BASF INDIA : Optimized grade of BASF's Ultramid® polyamide enables more sustainable painting of automotive parts
PU
BASF INDIA : Intimation of 78th Annual General Meeting
PU
BASF INDIA : Investors including BASF Venture Capital and Inflexor Ventures agree to invest $8 Million in a Series A investment round in a Series A investment round in Bellatrix Aerospace
PU
BASF India : Optimized grade of BASF's Ultramid® polyamide enables more sustainable painting of automotive parts

06/24/2022 | 04:06am EDT
  • Reduced emission of VOCs without use of primer
  • Improved shelf life with dimensional stability and durability
  • Application for charging port flap of electric vehicles

Shanghai, China - June 24, 2022 - BASF has launched Ultramid® A3EM8 OP, a grade optimized for painting as it provides a class A surface finish and high bonding strength. With the new Ultramid grade, a primer is also not required to enhance bonding with paint.

"As the painting process is simplified with our new Ultramid® A3EM8 OP grade, production costs are reduced. The process also reduces the emission of VOCs from the primer," said Desmond Long, Vice President, Business Management Transportation, Performance Materials Asia Pacific.

As Ultramid A3EM8 OP is resistant to high heat up to 180°C, it keeps dimensional stability during the painting process and under various driving conditions. In addition, the material provides good chemical resistance required for automotive exterior parts. Thanks to these properties, it is now applied to the charging port flap of electric vehicles. The new grade's toughness and stiffness make it highly durable to the broad environmental conditions over its service period.

"We are exploring using this grade on other automotive exterior parts. As plastics offer cost and weight savings compared to metal, our customers want to replace more automotive parts with our high-performance plastics. The new Ultramid® A3EM8 OP grade will be the additional incentive for them to do so," added Mr. Long.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information is at www.basf.com.

About BASF's Performance Materials division

BASF's Performance Materials division encompasses the entire materials' know-how of BASF regarding innovative, customized plastics under one roof. Globally active in four major industry sectors - transportation, construction, industrial applications and consumer goods - the division has a strong portfolio of products and services combined with deep understanding of application-oriented system solutions. Key drivers of profitability and growth are our close collaboration with customers and a clear focus on solutions. Strong capabilities in R&D provide the basis to develop innovative products and applications. In 2021, the Performance Materials division achieved global sales of €7.29 bn. More information: www.plastics.basf.com.

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 08:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 128 B 1 641 M 1 641 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 4 810 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 107 B 1 368 M 1 368 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 315
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart BASF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BASF India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 470,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Narayan Krishnamohan Managing Director & Director
Narendranath J. Baliga CFO & Vice President-Global Business Services
Pradip Panalal Shah Chairman
Pradeep M. Chandan Secretary & Legal Director
Rajendra Ambalal Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF INDIA LIMITED-18.25%1 368
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-27.86%44 045
BASF SE-32.94%41 159
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-31.48%28 432
SASOL LIMITED41.81%14 476
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-12.90%13 948