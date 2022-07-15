Log in
    500042   INE373A01013

BASF INDIA LIMITED

(500042)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
2751.20 INR   -0.57%
BASF India : Presentation to Analyst - 10.06.2022

07/15/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analysts / Fund Managers Meeting

Narayan Krishnamohan

Managing Director, BASF India Limited

Narendranath J. Baliga

Chief Financial Officer, BASF India Limited

Mumbai, 10.06.2022

Forward looking statements

  • Only matters in the public domain can be subject matter of discussion in this meeting
  • As a matter of policy, we do not provide any forecast about the future business situation
  • We do not comment or give guidance on future results or business outlook

Cautionary

Note

Safety continues to be our first priority, always

No work-related injuries recorded. Encourage employees to stay vigilant

LTI 2021

2022

LTI-rate YTD: 0.07

PSI

2021

2022

PSI-rate YTD: 0.07

02

02

Goal 2025: ≤ 0.10

00

02

Goal 2025:

≤ 0.10

2021

2022

Comparison

2021

Year-on-year

comparison

Jan - Apr

Jan - Apr

(-)

(+)

Jan - Dec

(-)

(+)

Work Related Injuries

FAT

0

0

0

Work Related Injuries

LTI

2

2

5

BASF + Leasing

per 200,000 hours*

0.07

0.07

0.06

employees + Contractors

worked

First Aid Cases

First aid

10

9

19

RDI

1

1

4

Near Miss

65

64

198

Accidental Release

Reportable AR

0

0

0

incidents

Process Safety

PSI

0

2

2

AFPD

0

2

1

Transportation Safety

Accidents

2

0

5

Spills

2

1

3

Internal

COVID-19 update: India & BASF

as of June 6, 2022

>26.9k active cases

7 day avg of 3714 cases

in India

>524k fatalities

Vaccinations prove effective in

reducing mortality rate

>42..63mn1mn patientspatients

DischarDischargedged withwithaarecoveryrecoveryraterate of 98.74% of 98.74%

>194mn vaccines

Administered and 64.7% of population fully vaccinated

BASF India

Active

Total Cases

Employee

Contractor

Cases

~99%

1

1184

778

405

vaccinated

Internal

Geopolitics and Inflation to influence FY 23' GDP

  • Auto: Chip shortage easing, LV & PV sales for April improved
  • Construction: Momentum despite rising prices & interest rates
  • Agriculture: Heat wave threatens wheat output by 5.7%, Rising costs
  • FMCG: Steep inflation impacts rural growth. Urban demand stable
  • Chemicals: Exports increasing. Margin pressure from increasing crude oil prices. Specialty chemicals expected to report strong growth

Complex macro-environment

Geopolitics & COVID-19

Supply chain

Inflation & Interest

Disruptions

rates

Internal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
