BASF India : Presentation to Analyst - 10.06.2022

Analysts / Fund Managers Meeting
Narayan Krishnamohan
Managing Director, BASF India Limited
Narendranath J. Baliga
Chief Financial Officer, BASF India Limited
Mumbai, 10.06.2022
Forward looking statements
Only matters in the public domain can be subject matter of discussion in this meeting
As a matter of policy, we do not provide any forecast about the future business situation
We do not comment or give guidance on future results or business outlook
Safety continues to be our first priority, always
No work-related injuries recorded. Encourage employees to stay vigilant
LTI 2021
2022
LTI-rate YTD: 0.07
PSI
2021
2022
PSI-rate YTD: 0.07
Goal 2025: ≤ 0.10
2021
2022
Comparison
2021
Year-on-year
Jan - Apr
Jan - Apr
(-)
(+)
Jan - Dec
(-)
(+)
Work Related Injuries
FAT
0
0
0
Work Related Injuries
LTI
2
2
5
BASF + Leasing
per 200,000 hours*
0.07
0.07
0.06
employees + Contractors
worked
First Aid Cases
First aid
10
9
19
RDI
1
1
4
Near Miss
65
64
198
Accidental Release
Reportable AR
0
0
0
Process Safety
PSI
0
2
2
AFPD
0
2
1
Transportation Safety
Accidents
2
0
5
Spills
2
1
3
COVID-19 update: India & BASF
as of June 6, 2022
>26.9k active cases
7 day avg of 3714 cases
in India
>524k fatalities
Vaccinations prove effective in
reducing mortality rate
>42..63mn1mn patientspatients
DischarDischargedged withwithaarecoveryrecoveryraterate of 98.74% of 98.74%
>194mn vaccines
Administered and 64.7% of population fully vaccinated
BASF India
Active
Total Cases
Employee
Contractor
Cases
~99%
1
1184
778
405
vaccinated
Geopolitics and Inflation to influence FY 23' GDP
Auto: Chip shortage easing, LV & PV sales for April improved
Construction: Momentum despite rising prices & interest rates
Agriculture: Heat wave threatens wheat output by 5.7%, Rising costs
FMCG: Steep inflation impacts rural growth. Urban demand stable
Chemicals: Exports increasing. Margin pressure from increasing crude oil prices. Specialty chemicals expected to report strong growth
Complex macro-environment
Geopolitics & COVID-19
Supply chain
Inflation & Interest
Disruptions
rates
