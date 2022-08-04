Log in
    500042   INE373A01013

BASF INDIA LIMITED

(500042)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
2866.20 INR   +2.95%
BASF India : Unaudited Financial Results for 30th June, 2022

08/04/2022
BASF India Limited, Mumbai - 400 051, India

August 3, 2022

The Market Operations Department

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001.

Name of the Company

:

BASF India Limited

Security Code No.

:

500042

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022.

We enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022 along with the signed Limited Review Report, which were approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today. The meeting commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 1.45 p.m. The said results will be published in the newspapers on Friday, 5th August, 2022.

Please treat the above information as disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Request you to kindly take note of the above and acknowledge receipt of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For BASF Indi

Li a mited

Digitally signed by

Manohar Manohar Shrikant Kamath Shrikant Kamath Date: 2022.08.03 13:48:54

+05'30'

Manohar Kamath

Director- Legal, General Counsel (India)

& Company Secretary

  1. The Assistant Manager - Listing National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza,
    Plot No.C/1, G Block Bandra - Kurla Complex Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Digitally signed by

PANKAJ PANKAJ RAJKUMAR BAHL RAJKUMAR BAHL Date: 2022.08.03 13:49:56

+05'30'

Pankaj Bahl

Manager- Company Secretarial

Registered Office

BASF India Limited

The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor,

Plot No. C-70, 'G' Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051, India

Tel +91 22 6278 5600

CIN - L33112MH1943FLC003972

www.basf.com/in

BASF India Limited

Regd. Office : The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor, Plot No. C-70, 'G' Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051, India, Tel: 022-62785600.

Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022

Rs. in million

3 months ended

Preceding 3 months

Corresponding 3

Previous year ended

30/06/2022

ended

months ended

31/03/2022

31/03/2022 in the previous year

30/06/2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Revenue from operations

Sale of products

38,578.9

33,594.6

29,817.6

129,695.7

Sale of services

245.8

238.8

277.9

1,126.6

Other operating revenues

53.2

62.2

33.7

175.0

38,877.9

33,895.6

30,129.2

130,997.3

Other income

32.9

109.9

33.7

240.0

Total Income

Expenses:

Cost of materials consumed Purchase of Stock-in-Trade

Changes in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work-in-progress Employee benefit expense

Finance costs (Refer Note 3) Depreciation and amortisation expense Other expenses

Total Expenses

Profit before exceptional item and tax

Exceptional items (Refer Note 2)

Profit before tax

Tax (credit) / expense: (Refer Note 4)

  • Tax (credit) / expense for current period
  • Income tax (credit) / expense for previous periods

Profit for the period

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurement (Loss)/ Gain of post employment benefit plans

Income tax credit/ (expense) relating to these items

Other Comprehensive Income for the period, net of tax

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face value of Rs. 10/- each)

Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserves) as shown in the Balance Sheet of previous year Weighted average number of equity shares outstanding as at period end

Basic and diluted earnings per share after exceptional items (in Rs.) (not annualised) Basic and diluted earnings per share before exceptional items (in Rs.) (not annualised) Face value per share (in Rs.)

38,910.8

34,005.5

30,162.9

131,237.3

12,972.7

9,836.2

9,560.6

38,726.7

21,701.5

18,880.6

15,598.8

72,655.8

(2,716.4)

(625.6)

(543.6)

(2,783.2)

882.2

1,057.9

922.3

3,806.5

52.3

40.0

31.4

174.7

445.7

435.6

416.7

1,705.7

2,931.4

2,595.7

1,692.3

9,477.5

36,269.4

32,220.4

27,678.5

123,763.7

2,641.4

1,785.1

2,484.4

7,473.6

-

-

-

125.6

2,641.4

1,785.1

2,484.4

7,599.2

673.9

446.8

511.6

1,811.0

-

(160.2)

-

(160.2)

673.9

286.6

511.6

1,650.8

1,967.5

1,498.5

1,972.8

5,948.4

(37.8)

(174.3)

(3.1)

(23.7)

9.5

43.9

0.8

6.0

(28.3)

(130.4)

(2.3)

(17.7)

1,939.2

1,368.1

1,970.5

5,930.7

432.9

432.9

432.9

432.9

22,927.9

43,284,958

43,284,958

43,284,958

43,284,958

45.5

34.6

45.6

137.4

45.5

34.6

45.6

135.2

10.0

10.0

10.0

10.0

BASF India Limited

Regd. Office : The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor, Plot No. C-70, 'G' Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051, India, Tel: 022-62785600.

Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022

Notes:

  1. The above financial results for BASF India Limited ('the Company') for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 3, 2022. The above results have been subjected to limited review by the statutory auditors of the Company.
  2. Exceptional items includes following:

Rs. in million

Particulars

3 months ended

Preceding 3 months

Corresponding 3

Previous year ended

30/06/2022

ended

months ended

31/03/2022

31/03/2022

in the previous year

30/06/2021

Provision reversed for employee compensation towards realignment of global business service

-

-

-

125.6

units

Total

-

-

-

125.6

  1. Finance cost includes interest on income tax, interest and other costs incurred on short and long term borrowings, interest accrued on lease liabilities under Ind AS 116, effects from fair valuation of derivatives relating to financing activities, realised (gain)/ loss on rollover of derivatives relating to financing activities, exchange differences arising from foreign currency borrowings to the extent that they are regarded as an adjustment to interest costs.
  2. Tax expense includes provision for current income tax, tax expense for previous periods and deferred tax charge/ (credit) (based on estimated average effective annual income tax rate, considering tax allowances).
  3. The Company has received demand notices from the Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka aggregating Rs. 7,560.6 million (including interest and penalty) for the period 2006-07 to 2017- 18 (April 2017 to June 2017), by treating the stock transfers of its Mangalore Plant as interstate sales to dealers. However, recovery of these demands have been stalled by the Hon'ble Karnataka Appellate Tribunal for the period 2006-07 to 2016-17. The Company has filed appeal for the period 2017-18 (April 2017 to June 2017).
    The Company has also filed a Writ Petition before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court against the order passed by Hon'ble Central Sales Tax Appellate Authority (CSTAA). Based on the expert legal advice obtained by the Company, it does not consider these stock transfers as interstate sales. Hence no provision is considered necessary in the books.
  4. Previous period figures have been regrouped/ reclassified, wherever necessary to conform to current period classification.
  5. For more details on results, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.basf.com/in and/or website of the Stock Exchanges viz., www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

KRISHNAMOHAN NARAYAN

Digitally signed by KRISHNAMOHAN NARAYAN

Date: 2022.08.03 12:38:25 +05'30'

CIN No.: L33112MH1943FLC003972

Narayan Krishnamohan

Mumbai

Managing Director

August 3, 2022

DIN : 08350849

JEETENDRA MIRCHANDA NI

Digitally signed by

JEETENDRA MIRCHANDANI Date: 2022.08.03 12:57:00 +05'30'

BASF India Limited

Segment - wise Revenue, Results, Assets, Liabilities and Capital Employed

(Rs. in million)

3 months ended

Preceding 3 months

Corresponding 3

Previous Year ended

30/06/2022

ended 31/03/2022

months ended

31/03/2022

in the previous year

30/06/2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1. Segment Revenue

a. Agricultural Solution

5,568.1

3,593.6

4,864.5

15,386.9

b. Materials

10,113.3

10,134.4

7,179.4

35,277.7

c. Industrial Solutions

6,521.6

5,835.7

5,339.4

22,943.0

d. Surface Technologies

1,709.0

1,359.0

964.4

5,777.8

e. Nutrition & Care

6,965.3

6,754.2

5,773.1

24,796.7

f. Chemicals

7,723.6

5,943.4

5,759.2

25,701.1

g. Others

277.0

275.3

249.2

1,114.1

Total

38,877.9

33,895.6

30,129.2

130,997.3

Less: Inter - segment revenue

-

-

-

-

Total income from operations (net)

38,877.9

33,895.6

30,129.2

130,997.3

2. Segment Results

Profit/ (Loss) before tax and interest

a. Agricultural Solution

845.2

235.5

476.2

1,065.1

b. Materials

871.2

804.5

1,038.6

3,700.0

c. Industrial Solutions

484.8

257.1

603.5

1,597.5

d. Surface Technologies

107.8

(100.1)

(0.4)

(310.3)

e. Nutrition & Care

288.8

631.5

33.4

717.5

f. Chemicals

237.7

103.3

417.6

1,106.1

g. Others

(67.9)

(26.1)

50.4

129.2

Total

2,767.6

1,905.7

2,619.3

8,005.1

Less : (i) Finance costs (Refer Note 3)

52.3

40.0

31.4

174.7

(ii) Other un-allocable expenditure net off

73.9

80.6

103.5

356.8

un-allocable other income

Total Profit before tax and exceptional items

2,641.4

1,785.1

2,484.4

7,473.6

Exceptional items (Refer Note 2)

-

-

-

125.6

Total Profit before tax

2,641.4

1,785.1

2,484.4

7,599.2

3. Segment Assets

a. Agricultural Solution

12,278.0

9,332.3

9,223.8

9,332.3

b. Materials

18,382.3

17,261.4

15,804.1

17,261.4

c. Industrial Solutions

10,698.0

9,786.2

8,860.9

9,786.2

d. Surface Technologies

3,798.6

3,373.7

2,601.8

3,373.7

e. Nutrition & Care

10,464.8

9,869.9

8,739.6

9,869.9

f. Chemicals

8,551.5

6,875.9

6,479.0

6,875.9

g. Others

1,103.0

1,244.4

697.7

1,244.4

h. Unallocated

2,341.5

3,355.5

2,199.8

3,355.5

Total Segment Assets

67,617.7

61,099.3

54,606.7

61,099.3

4. Segment Liabilities

a. Agricultural Solution

5,718.7

4,656.8

5,794.1

4,656.8

b. Materials

10,543.3

10,898.8

6,774.9

10,898.8

c. Industrial Solutions

6,756.2

6,583.2

5,975.4

6,583.2

d. Surface Technologies

1,887.5

1,790.1

1,270.5

1,790.1

e. Nutrition & Care

7,775.4

6,988.7

6,382.2

6,988.7

f. Chemicals

8,510.1

6,693.2

5,968.7

6,693.2

g. Others

81.1

121.5

157.0

121.5

h. Unallocated

1,048.0

6.2

2,458.1

6.2

Total Segment Liabilities

42,320.3

37,738.5

34,780.9

37,738.5

5. Capital Employed

( Segment Assets - Segment Liabilities)

a. Agricultural Solution

6,559.3

4,675.5

3,429.7

4,675.5

b. Materials

7,839.0

6,362.6

9,029.2

6,362.6

c. Industrial Solutions

3,941.8

3,203.0

2,885.5

3,203.0

d. Surface Technologies

1,911.1

1,583.6

1,331.3

1,583.6

e. Nutrition & Care

2,689.4

2,881.2

2,357.4

2,881.2

f. Chemicals

41.4

182.7

510.3

182.7

g. Others

1,021.9

1,122.9

540.7

1,122.9

h. Unallocated

1,293.5

3,349.3

(258.3)

3,349.3

Total

25,297.4

23,360.8

19,825.8

23,360.8

Notes:

  1. Agricultural Solution - The Agricultural Solutions segment consists of the Crop Protection division. Agricultural Solution is seasonal in nature
  2. Materials - The Materials segment comprises Performance Materials divisions and Monomers divisions
  3. Industrial Solutions - The Industrial Solutions segment consists of Dispersions & Resins divisions and Performance Chemicals divisions
  4. Surface Technologies - The Surface Technologies segment comprises of Catalysts and Coatings divisions
  5. Nutrition & Care - The Nutrition & Care segment consists of Care Chemicals and Nutrition & Health divisions
  6. Chemicals - The Chemicals segment consists of Petrochemicals and Intermediates divisions
  7. Others - Others includes activities that are not allocated to any of the continued operating divisions. These includes remaining activities after divestiture of leather and textile chemicals business, paper wet-end and water chemicals business, technical and service charges other than those specifically identifiable to above segments.
  8. Un-allocableCorporate Assets mainly includes Current tax assets (net), Deferred tax assets (net), Cash and cash equivalents and other un-allocable assets.
  9. Un-allocableCorporate Liabilities mainly includes borrowings, Current tax liabilities (net) and other un-allocable liabilities
  10. Previous period figures have been regrouped/ reclassified, wherever necessary to conform to current period classification.

Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP

To

The Board of Directors

BASF India Limited

The Capital, A Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor,

Plot No.C-70, 'G' Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

  1. We have reviewed the unaudited financial results of BASF India Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 which are included in the accompanying 'Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022' (the "Statement"). The Statement has been prepared by the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations, 2015"), which has been signed by us for identification purposes. The Statement is the responsibility of the Company's management and has been approved by the Board of Directors. Our responsibility is to issue a report on the Statement based on our review.
  2. We conducted our review in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagement (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This Standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement.
  3. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
  4. Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the Statement has not been prepared in all material respects in accordance with the applicable Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other recognised accounting practices and policies and has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, 2015 including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
  5. We draw your attention to Note 5 to the Statement, which describes the status of certain demand notices received by the Company from the Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka and the management's assessment in respect of the same, based on the legal advice obtained by the Company. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016

Chartered Accountants

JEETENDRA MIRCHANDANI

Digitally signed by JEETENDRA MIRCHANDANI

Date: 2022.08.03 12:55:40 +05'30'

Jeetendra Mirchandani

Partner

Place: Pune

Membership Number: 048125

Date: August 03, 2022

UDIN : 22048125AODEOG2277

Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, 252, Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar (West) Mumbai - 400 028

T: +91 (22) 66691500, F: +91 (22) 66547804 / 07

Registered office and Head Office: Sucheta Bhawan, 11A Vishnu Digambar Marg, New Delhi - 110002

Price Waterhouse (a Partnership Firm) Converted into Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP (a Limited Liability Partnership with LLP identity no: LLPINAAC-5001) with effect from July 25, 2014. Post its conversion to Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, its ICAI registration number is 012754N/N500016 (ICAI registration number before conversion was 012754N)

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
