BASF India : Unaudited Financial Results for 30th June, 2022

BASF India Limited, Mumbai - 400 051, India

August 3, 2022

The Market Operations Department

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001.

Name of the Company : BASF India Limited Security Code No. : 500042 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022.

We enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022 along with the signed Limited Review Report, which were approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today. The meeting commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 1.45 p.m. The said results will be published in the newspapers on Friday, 5th August, 2022.

Please treat the above information as disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Request you to kindly take note of the above and acknowledge receipt of the same.