BASF India : Unaudited Financial Results for 30th June, 2022

Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022
Rs. in million
3 months ended
Preceding 3 months
Corresponding 3
Previous year ended
30/06/2022
ended
months ended
31/03/2022
31/03/2022 in the previous year
30/06/2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenue from operations
Sale of products
38,578.9
33,594.6
29,817.6
129,695.7
Sale of services
245.8
238.8
277.9
1,126.6
Other operating revenues
53.2
62.2
33.7
175.0
38,877.9
33,895.6
30,129.2
130,997.3
Other income
32.9
109.9
33.7
240.0
Total Income
Expenses:
Cost of materials consumed Purchase of Stock-in-Trade
Changes in inventories of finished goods, stock-in-trade and work-in-progress Employee benefit expense
Finance costs (Refer Note 3) Depreciation and amortisation expense Other expenses
Total Expenses
Profit before exceptional item and tax
Exceptional items (Refer Note 2)
Profit before tax
Tax (credit) / expense: (Refer Note 4)
Tax (credit) / expense for current period
Income tax (credit) / expense for previous periods
Profit for the period
Other Comprehensive Income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Remeasurement (Loss)/ Gain of post employment benefit plans
Income tax credit/ (expense) relating to these items
Other Comprehensive Income for the period, net of tax
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
Paid-up Equity Share Capital (Face value of Rs. 10/- each)
Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserves) as shown in the Balance Sheet of previous year Weighted average number of equity shares outstanding as at period end
Basic and diluted earnings per share after exceptional items (in Rs.) (not annualised) Basic and diluted earnings per share before exceptional items (in Rs.) (not annualised) Face value per share (in Rs.)
Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022
Notes:
The above financial results for BASF India Limited ('the Company') for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 3, 2022. The above results have been subjected to limited review by the statutory auditors of the Company.
Exceptional items includes following:
Rs. in million
Particulars
3 months ended
Preceding 3 months
Corresponding 3
Previous year ended
30/06/2022
ended
months ended
31/03/2022
31/03/2022
in the previous year
30/06/2021
Provision reversed for employee compensation towards realignment of global business service
-
-
-
125.6
units
Total
-
-
-
125.6
Finance cost includes interest on income tax, interest and other costs incurred on short and long term borrowings, interest accrued on lease liabilities under Ind AS 116, effects from fair valuation of derivatives relating to financing activities, realised (gain)/ loss on rollover of derivatives relating to financing activities, exchange differences arising from foreign currency borrowings to the extent that they are regarded as an adjustment to interest costs.
Tax expense includes provision for current income tax, tax expense for previous periods and deferred tax charge/ (credit) (based on estimated average effective annual income tax rate, considering tax allowances).
The Company has received demand notices from the Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka aggregating Rs. 7,560.6 million (including interest and penalty) for the period 2006-07 to 2017- 18 (April 2017 to June 2017), by treating the stock transfers of its Mangalore Plant as interstate sales to dealers. However, recovery of these demands have been stalled by the Hon'ble Karnataka Appellate Tribunal for the period 2006-07 to 2016-17. The Company has filed appeal for the period 2017-18 (April 2017 to June 2017).
The Company has also filed a Writ Petition before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court against the order passed by Hon'ble Central Sales Tax Appellate Authority (CSTAA). Based on the expert legal advice obtained by the Company, it does not consider these stock transfers as interstate sales. Hence no provision is considered necessary in the books.
Previous period figures have been regrouped/ reclassified, wherever necessary to conform to current period classification.
For more details on results, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.basf.com/in and/or website of the Stock Exchanges viz., www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com.
Segment - wise Revenue, Results, Assets, Liabilities and Capital Employed
(Rs. in million)
3 months ended
Preceding 3 months
Corresponding 3
Previous Year ended
30/06/2022
ended 31/03/2022
months ended
31/03/2022
in the previous year
30/06/2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1. Segment Revenue
a. Agricultural Solution
5,568.1
3,593.6
4,864.5
15,386.9
b. Materials
10,113.3
10,134.4
7,179.4
35,277.7
c. Industrial Solutions
6,521.6
5,835.7
5,339.4
22,943.0
d. Surface Technologies
1,709.0
1,359.0
964.4
5,777.8
e. Nutrition & Care
6,965.3
6,754.2
5,773.1
24,796.7
f. Chemicals
7,723.6
5,943.4
5,759.2
25,701.1
g. Others
277.0
275.3
249.2
1,114.1
Total
38,877.9
33,895.6
30,129.2
130,997.3
Less: Inter - segment revenue
-
-
-
-
Total income from operations (net)
38,877.9
33,895.6
30,129.2
130,997.3
2. Segment Results
Profit/ (Loss) before tax and interest
a. Agricultural Solution
845.2
235.5
476.2
1,065.1
b. Materials
871.2
804.5
1,038.6
3,700.0
c. Industrial Solutions
484.8
257.1
603.5
1,597.5
d. Surface Technologies
107.8
(100.1)
(0.4)
(310.3)
e. Nutrition & Care
288.8
631.5
33.4
717.5
f. Chemicals
237.7
103.3
417.6
1,106.1
g. Others
(67.9)
(26.1)
50.4
129.2
Total
2,767.6
1,905.7
2,619.3
8,005.1
Less : (i) Finance costs (Refer Note 3)
52.3
40.0
31.4
174.7
(ii) Other un-allocable expenditure net off
73.9
80.6
103.5
356.8
un-allocable other income
Total Profit before tax and exceptional items
2,641.4
1,785.1
2,484.4
7,473.6
Exceptional items (Refer Note 2)
-
-
-
125.6
Total Profit before tax
2,641.4
1,785.1
2,484.4
7,599.2
3. Segment Assets
a. Agricultural Solution
12,278.0
9,332.3
9,223.8
9,332.3
b. Materials
18,382.3
17,261.4
15,804.1
17,261.4
c. Industrial Solutions
10,698.0
9,786.2
8,860.9
9,786.2
d. Surface Technologies
3,798.6
3,373.7
2,601.8
3,373.7
e. Nutrition & Care
10,464.8
9,869.9
8,739.6
9,869.9
f. Chemicals
8,551.5
6,875.9
6,479.0
6,875.9
g. Others
1,103.0
1,244.4
697.7
1,244.4
h. Unallocated
2,341.5
3,355.5
2,199.8
3,355.5
Total Segment Assets
67,617.7
61,099.3
54,606.7
61,099.3
4. Segment Liabilities
a. Agricultural Solution
5,718.7
4,656.8
5,794.1
4,656.8
b. Materials
10,543.3
10,898.8
6,774.9
10,898.8
c. Industrial Solutions
6,756.2
6,583.2
5,975.4
6,583.2
d. Surface Technologies
1,887.5
1,790.1
1,270.5
1,790.1
e. Nutrition & Care
7,775.4
6,988.7
6,382.2
6,988.7
f. Chemicals
8,510.1
6,693.2
5,968.7
6,693.2
g. Others
81.1
121.5
157.0
121.5
h. Unallocated
1,048.0
6.2
2,458.1
6.2
Total Segment Liabilities
42,320.3
37,738.5
34,780.9
37,738.5
5. Capital Employed
( Segment Assets - Segment Liabilities)
a. Agricultural Solution
6,559.3
4,675.5
3,429.7
4,675.5
b. Materials
7,839.0
6,362.6
9,029.2
6,362.6
c. Industrial Solutions
3,941.8
3,203.0
2,885.5
3,203.0
d. Surface Technologies
1,911.1
1,583.6
1,331.3
1,583.6
e. Nutrition & Care
2,689.4
2,881.2
2,357.4
2,881.2
f. Chemicals
41.4
182.7
510.3
182.7
g. Others
1,021.9
1,122.9
540.7
1,122.9
h. Unallocated
1,293.5
3,349.3
(258.3)
3,349.3
Total
25,297.4
23,360.8
19,825.8
23,360.8
Notes:
Agricultural Solution - The Agricultural Solutions segment consists of the Crop Protection division. Agricultural Solution is seasonal in nature
Materials - The Materials segment comprises Performance Materials divisions and Monomers divisions
Industrial Solutions - The Industrial Solutions segment consists of Dispersions & Resins divisions and Performance Chemicals divisions
Surface Technologies - The Surface Technologies segment comprises of Catalysts and Coatings divisions
Nutrition & Care - The Nutrition & Care segment consists of Care Chemicals and Nutrition & Health divisions
Chemicals - The Chemicals segment consists of Petrochemicals and Intermediates divisions
Others - Others includes activities that are not allocated to any of the continued operating divisions. These includes remaining activities after divestiture of leather and textile chemicals business, paper wet-end and water chemicals business, technical and service charges other than those specifically identifiable to above segments.
Un-allocableCorporate Assets mainly includes Current tax assets (net), Deferred tax assets (net), Cash and cash equivalents and other un-allocable assets.
Un-allocableCorporate Liabilities mainly includes borrowings, Current tax liabilities (net) and other un-allocable liabilities
Previous period figures have been regrouped/ reclassified, wherever necessary to conform to current period classification.
