BASF India : enhances understanding of climate protection among Malaysian youth

Committed to the cause of climate protection and driving sustainable development in Malaysia

Activating students to safeguard a healthy and livable planet for future generations

Petaling Jaya, Malaysia - On September 26, 2022, BASF (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (BASF) collaborated with Green Growth Asia Foundation (GGAF), a non-profit organization that provides a platform for leadership, thought and action in responding to sustainability challenges, to organize the 'Climate Ready Classrooms program. Fifty secondary students at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Utama Damansara 2 (SMKBUD2) participated in the program. Also present during the training were Vimala Arumugam, Managing Director, BASF (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and BASF South East Asia Pte. Ltd., and Mohd Hijazi bin Mohd Harawi, Principal, SMKBUD2.

The Climate Ready Classrooms program is a one-day carbon literacy training course that uses interactive activities and real-life examples to improve awareness and understanding of climate protection among youth. BASF is committed to be a partner for sustainable development in Malaysia and contribute to the enhancement of the community where we operate in.

"Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our times, and we aim to achieve net zero CO2 emissions1 by 2050. We also realized the importance of engaging with relevant stakeholders to empower and activate the younger generation so that they will inherit a healthy and livable planet" stated Vimala on the reason why BASF embarked on this program with GGAF.

BASF is strongly committed to the cause of addressing one of the biggest challenges of the 21st century - Climate Change. In line with this, BASF has launched a global campaign (Link to film) - 'The climate is changing. So are we.' to increase awareness about the issue and highlight the initiatives being undertaken by the company, including investing in renewable energy, cutting emissions at sites, recycling and reducing carbon footprint.

Sri Themudu B., Chief Program Officer, GGAF added "The program equips students with knowledge on climate change and helps them understand and tackle the consequences of global warming as well as encourages them to change their behaviors and adapt to what is already a global emergency".

"I am grateful for this collaboration as I believe this program will make the students realize that each and every one of them can protect the climate by reducing their own carbon footprint," said Mohd Hijazi.

BASF will continue to engage and collaborate with various stakeholders to contribute to a world that will provide a sustainable future with enhanced quality of life for everyone.

1 The goal includes Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Other greenhouse gases are converted into CO2 equivalents according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

About BASF in Malaysia



BASF has been present in Malaysia since 1989, and today operates a manufacturing plant in Pasir Gudang, Johor. BASF's Regional Service Hub in Kuala Lumpur provides functional support services to BASF companies in 19 markets across Asia Pacific. BASF also provides infrastructure and utilities support services to its joint ventures BASF PETRONAS Chemicals and Toray BASF Resins at an integrated Verbund site situated in the Gebeng Industrial Zone, Pahang. BASF posted sales to customers in Malaysia of approximately €390 million in 2021 and had 2,295 employees as of the end of the year. Further information is available on www.basf.com/my.