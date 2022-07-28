Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. BASF India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500042   INE373A01013

BASF INDIA LIMITED

(500042)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
2676.60 INR   -0.46%
03:18aBASF INDIA : expands capacity for automotive refinish coatings in Jiangmen, China
PU
07/21BASF INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/19BASF INDIA : IrgaCycle™ stabilizes recycled plastics used to protect pineapples from sunburn in Malaysia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BASF India : expands capacity for automotive refinish coatings in Jiangmen, China

07/28/2022 | 03:18am EDT
  • Annual capacity to reach 30,000 metric tons per year
  • Expansion further supports market growth n in the automotive industry in China and the rest of Asia

Jiangmen, China - July 28, 2022 - BASF Coatings (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (BCG) has expanded the production capacity of automotive refinish coatings at its coatings site in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province in South China. With the completion of the expansion in July 2022, BASF's annual production capacity of automotive refinish coatings will be increased to 30,000 metric tons. This is in line with the company's pledge to maintain customer proximity, as well as to strengthen BASF's position as a leading and innovative coatings supplier to the automotive industry in China and the rest of Asia.

"The new product capacity for automotive refinish coatings will bring additional supply reliability to fulfill the growing demand in China's automotive market. It demonstrates our commitment to enhance local production and respond faster to the growing needs of Chinese customers. It also reinforces BASF's position as one of the leading and reliable suppliers to customers in China," said Jeffrey Lou, President, BASF Greater China.

"The demand for automotive refinish coatings in China is growing at a healthy rate. It has become imperative to have advanced production facilities in the region to support this development. I am very confident that our investments in the expanded capacity will better support the growth of our customers in the automotive industry. Customers will benefit from our innovation strength and supply reliability they have come to know and trust," said Patrick Zhao, Senior Vice President, BASF Coatings Solutions Asia Pacific.

BCG's environmental credentials and contributions are well recognized by the Ecology and Environment Bureau of Jiangmen for several times since 2018. The company received the accolade of "Green Brand" for its outstanding contribution to sustainable development in the region.

The BCG manufacturing facility offers a comprehensive portfolio of automotive paints and solutions for commercial vehicles and automotive aftermarket. These include fillers, primer surfacer, basecoats, tinters, clearcoats, topcoats, hardeners, thinners, fast-drying accelerators and blenders etc.

About BASF's Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. This portfolio is supplemented by "Beyond Paint Solutions", which enable new applications with innovative surfaces. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2021, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €3.44 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination - Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 140 B 1 752 M 1 752 M
Net income 2023 4 608 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Net cash 2023 6 758 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,2x
Yield 2023 0,19%
Capitalization 116 B 1 450 M 1 450 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart BASF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BASF India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 676,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Narayan Krishnamohan Managing Director & Director
Narendranath J. Baliga CFO & Vice President-Global Business Services
Pradip Panalal Shah Chairman
Manohar Kamath Secretary, Compliance Officer & Director-Legal
Rajendra Ambalal Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF INDIA LIMITED-11.42%1 450
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-18.00%48 783
BASF SE-32.63%37 903
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-26.43%30 222
FMC CORPORATION-0.12%13 823
SASOL LIMITED35.85%13 162