Public Notice in Form XIII of MOFA (Rule 11(9) (e))

District Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4)

Bhandari Co-op.Bank building, 2nd floor, P.L. kale Guruji Marg, Dadar (West), Mumbai-400028.

No.DDR-4/Mum./Deemed Conveyance/Notice/1764/2024 Date:03/07/2024

Application u/s 11of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the

Promotion of construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963

PUBLIC NOTICE

Application No. 151 of 2024

Shreekrishna Avenue Co-Op. HSG. Society Ltd., A-Wing,CTS No. 2162 A & B,

Savarpada Village Dahisar, Borivali (E), Mumbai 400066 Applicant, Versus, 1. Meenakshi

Structures Private Limited., 7, Anand Apartment, Dattapada Road, Borivali (E), Mumbai

400066 2. Smt. Sugandha Krishna Jangam, Having address at: CTS No. 2162 A & B,

Sandhu Niwas, Savarpada Village Dahisar, Borivali (E), Mumbai 400066 3. The Chairman /

Secretary, Shreekrishna Avenue B Wing Co-Op. HSG. Society Ltd., B Wing, CTS No.

2162A& B, Savarpada Village Dahisar, Borivali (E), Mumbai 400066. Opponents and those,

whose interests have been vested in the said property may submit their, say at the time of

hearing at the venue mentioned above. Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that

nobody has any objection in this regard and further action will be taken accordingly.

Description of the Property :-

Claimed Area

Unilateral conveyance of Plot of land bearing admeasuring 1368.59 square meters + and

undivided proportionate share in setback area admeasuring 290.14 square meters aggregate

total 1658.64 square meters (i.e. admeasuring 1511.04 square meters out of 1588.90 square

meters from the land bearing CTS No. 2162/A and i.e. admeasuring 147.60 square meters out

of 155.20 square meters from the land bearing CTS No. 2162/B), bearing Survey No. 200,

Hissa No. 1B, CTS No. 2162/A & 2162/B of Village Dahisar, Taluka Borivali, Mumbai

Suburban District along with building "SHRIKRISHNA AVENUE" belongs to

SHREEKRISHNA AVENUE CO-OPERATIVE HOUSING SOCIETY LTD. situated at

savarpada, Borivali East, Mumbai 400 066 in favour of theApplicant Society.

The hearing in the above case has been fixed on 25/07/2024 at 2.00 p.m.

Sd/-

Seal District Deputy Registrar,

Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4)

CompetentAuthority

U/s 5Aof the MOFA, 1963.

BEFORE THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL,

MUMBAI BENCH

COMPANY SCHEME PETITION NO. 111 OF 2024 Public Notice in Form XIII of MOFA (Rule 11(9) (e))

IN

COMPANY SCHEME APPLICATION NO. 54 OF 2024 District Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4)

In the matter of the Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013)

Bhandari Co-op.Bank building, 2nd floor, P.L. kale Guruji Marg, Dadar (West), Mumbai-400028.

AND

No.DDR-4/Mum./Deemed Conveyance/Notice/1756/2024 Date:03/07/2024

In the matter of Sections 230 to 232 along with other applicable

Application u/s 11of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the

provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there

under as in force from time to time; Promotion of construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963

AND PUBLIC NOTICE

In the matter of Scheme of Amalgamation among TCNS Clothing 2024

Co. Limited ("Transferor Company" or "Petitioner Company Samarpan Chs Ltd., Reg No. BOM/WP/HSG/(TC)/3632/1988-89,Snehal Chs Ltd, Reg No.

No. 1"), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited ("Transferee BOM/WP/HSG/(TC)/2870/1989-90. Add: Adarsh Dugdhlay Road, Off. Marve Road, Malad

Company" or "Petitioner Company) and their respective (W), Mumbai - 400 064. Applicant, Versus, 1. Goyal Properties & Estates Pvt. Ltd., Pragati

shareholders and creditors

Shopping Centre, Daftary Road, Malad (E), Mumbai - 400 097. 2. Ms. Hemangini Ramniklal

TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED, ) Garasia, 3. Bharati Jitendra Garasia, 4. Rahul Jitendra Garasia, 5. Shivani Rahul

a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 ) Kunkerkar, 6. Meena Jayendra Garasia, 7. Bhavik Jayendra Garasia, 8. DarshanArvind

having its registered office at Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, ) Patel, 9. Roshan Arvind Patel, 10. Lata Ashok Garasia, 11. Manish Ashok Garasia, 12.

Building A, 4th and 5th Floor, )

Unit No. 401, 403, 501, 502, L.B.S Road ) Surekha Rajesh Garasia, 13. Siddharth Rajesh Garasia, 14. LataAshok Garasia, Address

Kurla Mumbai Maharashtra - 400070 ) for 2 to 14, Jitendra Bhavan, S. V. Road, Malad (W), Mumbai - 400 064. 15. Smt. Bindia

CIN No. - L99999MH1997PLC417265 ) …Transferor Company / Petitioner Company No.1 Garasia-Mehta, Address: B-402, Ashok Enclave, Chincholi Bandar, Malad (W), Mumbai -

ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED, ) 400 064. 16. Blossom CHSL & 17. Saket CHSL, Address for 16 & 17, Adarsh Dughdhalay

Rd., Malad (W), Mumbai - 400 064....Opponents and those, whose interests have been vested

a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 )

having its registered office at Piramal Agastya ) in the said property may submit their, say at the time of hearing at the venue mentioned above.

Corporate Park, Building A, 4th and 5th Floor, ) Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that nobody has any objection in this regard and

Unit No. 401, 403, 501, 502, L.B.S Road, ) further action will be taken accordingly.

Kurla Mumbai Maharashtra - 400070. ) Description of the Property :-

CIN No. - L18101MH2007PLC233901 ) …Transferee Company / Petitioner Company No.2 Claimed Area

NOTICE OF PETITION

A joint petition under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 seeking sanction to the Scheme of Amalgamation among Unilateral conveyance of land admeasuring 710 square meters to Samarpan Chs Ltd and

unilateral conveyance of land admeasuring 2348 square meters to Snehal Chs Ltd + undivided

TCNS Clothing Co. Limited, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (collectively "Petitioner Companies") and their respective

shareholders and creditors was presented by the Petitioner Companies on June 21, 2024 before the Hon'ble Tribunal, Mumbai rights in internal road area of 25.49 square meters for Samarpan CHSL and 84.23 square

bench ("Hon'ble Tribunal"). The said Petition was admitted by the Hon'ble Tribunal on June 21, 2024, and is fixed for final hearing meters for Snehal CHSL, bearing CTS nos. 516-A part out of layout area 224.5 square meters

before the Hon'ble Tribunal on July 19, 2024 or soon thereafter. as per property card all of village Malad west Taluka Borivali, Mumbai Suburban District in

If any person concerned is desirous of supporting or opposing the said Petition, he/she should send to the Hon'ble Tribunal and the favour of theApplicant Society.

Advocates for the Petitioner Companies (at their below mentioned address), notice of his/her intention, signed by him/her or his/ The hearing in the above case has been fixed on 22/07/2024 at 2.00 p.m.

her Advocate, with his/her name and address, so as to reach the Hon'ble Tribunal and the Advocates for the Petitioner Companies Sd/-

not later than 2 (two) days before the date fixed for the final hearing of the said Petition. Where such person concerned seeks

to oppose the said Petition, the grounds of his/her opposition or a copy of his/her affidavit should be furnished with such notice. Seal District Deputy Registrar,

A copy of the said Petition can be obtained from the Advocates for the Petitioner Companies, between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4)

on any working day except (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) and not later than 2 (two) days before the date fixed for the CompetentAuthority

final hearing of the said Petition, by any person concerned requiring the same on payment of prescribed charges for the same. U/s 5Aof the MOFA, 1963.

Sd/-

For RAJESH SHAH & CO.

Advocates for the Petitioner Companies

16, Oriental Building, 30, Nagindas Master Road,

Flora Fountain, Fort, Mumbai 400001.

Dated this 05th day of July, 2024.

BASF India Limited

Regd. Office: The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor, Plot No.C-70,

'G' Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

We create chemistry CIN: L33112MH1943FLC003972 Tel: +91 22 62785600

Website: www.basf.com/in Email: investor-grievance-india@basf.com

NOTICE REGARDING 80TH AGM OF BASF INDIA LIMITED ("COMPANY')

& BOOK CLOSURE DATE FOR DIVIDEND

NOTICE is hereby given that the 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM),

in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of

India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with all the applicable circulars on

the matter issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India, to transact the

businesses as set out in the Notice dated May 14, 2024 convening the said Meeting and the Explanatory Statement thereto.

The Notice of the 80th AGM along with the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

will be sent in electronic form to all those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/

Depository Participants, in compliance with the said circulars. The aforementioned documents will also be available

on the Company's website i.e. www.basf.com/inand on the website of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited & The

National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com& www.nseindia.com, respectively and also uploaded

on the website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) at www.evoting.nsdl.com.

Manner of registering / updating e-mail address: -

a) Members holding shares in physical form / electronic form, who have not registered / updated their e-mail

addresses with the Company / depositories and are desirous of attending the AGM and casting their votes on

the Resolutions are requested to register / update their email addresses by writing to the Company with details

of folio no(s), name of the Member, scanned copy of the share certificate (front & back side), self-attested copy

of the PAN & Aadhar Card, email id and mobile number at investor-grievance-india@basf.com

b) For permanent registration of the email id, Members holding shares in dematerialised form are requested to

get their email registered against their demat account through the depository participant and those holding

shares in physical form are requested to submit Form ISR-1 form duly filled and signed to RTA - Link Intime

India Private Limited. The Form ISR-1 is available at the website of RTA i.e., www.linkintime.co.in

Manner of casting vote through e-voting: -

Members can cast their vote(s) on the businesses as set out in the Notice of the AGM through electronic voting system

("e-voting"). The manner of e-voting has been provided in the Notice of the AGM under "Instructions for Remove

e-voting". Members attending the AGM who have not cast their vote(s) by remote e-voting would be able to vote

electronically at the AGM.

Book Closure Date for Dividend: -

NOTICE is also hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules

made thereunder, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from

Saturday, July 27, 2024 to Friday, August 2, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of determining the eligibility

of the Members entitled to Dividend.

The Dividend shall be payable to all those Members / Deemed Members whose names appear in the Register of

Members / Statement of Beneficial Owners as on the close of the business hours on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, upon approval at the AGM, will be paid on or after Monday,

August 12, 2024. Pursuant to Finance Act, 2020, dividend income will be taxable in the hands of Members with effect

from April 1, 2020 and the Company is required to deduct tax at source from Dividend paid to Members at the

applicable prescribed rates. For the prescribed rates for various categories, the Members are requested to refer to

the recent Finance Act.

The Dividend would be paid through electronic mode to the Members who have registered their bank account details

with the Company. Dividend warrants would be dispatched to the registered address of the Members who have not

registered their bank account details.

Manner of registering mandate for Dividend: -

With respect to the payment of Dividend, the Company provides the facility of remittance of dividend amount

electronically through National Automated Clearing House (NACH) to all Members holding shares in electronic and

physical form. Members holding shares in physical form are requested to be KYC compliant to enable the company

to remit the dividend to their account timely. As per SEBI circular dated May 7, 2024, the dividend of shareholders

holding shares in physical form who are not KYC complaint i.e. they have not registered the full address with pincode,

signature, complete bank details viz Name of the Bank and Branch, Core banking A/c No. and 9-digit MICR / 11-digit

IFSC code, Mobile No. will be released directly to their Bank A/c on receipt of the KYC documents along

with prescribed forms i.e. Form ISR-1,ISR-2. The forms along with supporting documents should be lodged with

RTA - Link Intime India Private Limited, on or before the book closure end date i.e., Friday, August 2, 2024.

Members are requested to carefully read the Notice of the AGM and in particular, the instructions for joining

the AGM, manner of casting vote through remote e-voting or e-voting at the AGM.

For BASF India Limited

Place : Mumbai Sd/-

Manohar Kamath