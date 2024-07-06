BASF India Limited, Mumbai - 400 051, India
MUMBAI
| SATURDAY, 6 JULY 2024
15
.
<
Public Notice in Form XIII of MOFA (Rule 11(9) (e))
District Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4)
Bhandari Co-op.Bank building, 2nd floor, P.L. kale Guruji Marg, Dadar (West), Mumbai-400028.
No.DDR-4/Mum./Deemed Conveyance/Notice/1764/2024
Date:03/07/2024
Application u/s 11of Maharashtra Ownership Flats
(Regulation of the
Promotion of construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963
PUBLIC NOTICE
Application No. 151 of 2024
Shreekrishna Avenue Co-Op. HSG. Society Ltd., A-Wing,CTS No. 2162 A & B,
Savarpada Village Dahisar, Borivali (E), Mumbai 400066 Applicant, Versus, 1. Meenakshi
Structures Private Limited., 7, Anand Apartment, Dattapada Road, Borivali (E), Mumbai
400066 2. Smt. Sugandha Krishna Jangam, Having address at: CTS No. 2162 A & B,
Sandhu Niwas, Savarpada Village Dahisar, Borivali (E), Mumbai 400066 3. The Chairman /
Secretary, Shreekrishna Avenue B Wing Co-Op. HSG. Society Ltd., B Wing, CTS No.
2162A& B, Savarpada Village Dahisar, Borivali (E), Mumbai 400066. Opponents and those,
whose interests have been vested in the said property may submit their, say at the time of
hearing at the venue mentioned above. Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that
nobody has any objection in this regard and further action will be taken accordingly.
Description of the Property :-
Claimed Area
Unilateral conveyance of Plot of land bearing admeasuring 1368.59 square meters + and
undivided proportionate share in setback area admeasuring 290.14 square meters aggregate
total 1658.64 square meters (i.e. admeasuring 1511.04 square meters out of 1588.90 square
meters from the land bearing CTS No. 2162/A and i.e. admeasuring 147.60 square meters out
of 155.20 square meters from the land bearing CTS No. 2162/B), bearing Survey No. 200,
Hissa No. 1B, CTS No. 2162/A & 2162/B of Village Dahisar, Taluka Borivali, Mumbai
Suburban District along with building "SHRIKRISHNA AVENUE" belongs to
SHREEKRISHNA AVENUE CO-OPERATIVE HOUSING SOCIETY LTD. situated at
savarpada, Borivali East, Mumbai 400 066 in favour of theApplicant Society.
The hearing in the above case has been fixed on 25/07/2024 at 2.00 p.m.
Sd/-
Seal
District Deputy Registrar,
Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4)
CompetentAuthority
U/s 5Aof the MOFA, 1963.
BEFORE THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL,
MUMBAI BENCH
COMPANY SCHEME PETITION NO. 111 OF 2024
Public Notice in Form XIII of MOFA (Rule 11(9) (e))
IN
COMPANY SCHEME APPLICATION NO. 54 OF 2024
District Deputy Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4)
In the matter of the Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013)
Bhandari Co-op.Bank building, 2nd floor, P.L. kale Guruji Marg, Dadar (West), Mumbai-400028.
AND
No.DDR-4/Mum./Deemed Conveyance/Notice/1756/2024
Date:03/07/2024
In the matter of Sections 230 to 232 along with other applicable
Application u/s 11of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the
provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there
under as in force from time to time;
Promotion of construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963
AND
PUBLIC NOTICE
In the matter of Scheme of Amalgamation among TCNS Clothing
2024
Co. Limited ("Transferor Company" or "Petitioner Company
Samarpan Chs Ltd., Reg No. BOM/WP/HSG/(TC)/3632/1988-89,Snehal Chs Ltd, Reg No.
No. 1"), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited ("Transferee
BOM/WP/HSG/(TC)/2870/1989-90. Add: Adarsh Dugdhlay Road, Off. Marve Road, Malad
Company" or "Petitioner Company) and their respective
(W), Mumbai - 400 064. Applicant, Versus, 1. Goyal Properties & Estates Pvt. Ltd., Pragati
shareholders and creditors
Shopping Centre, Daftary Road, Malad (E), Mumbai - 400 097. 2. Ms. Hemangini Ramniklal
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED,
)
Garasia, 3. Bharati Jitendra Garasia, 4. Rahul Jitendra Garasia, 5. Shivani Rahul
a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956
)
Kunkerkar, 6. Meena Jayendra Garasia, 7. Bhavik Jayendra Garasia, 8. DarshanArvind
having its registered office at Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,
)
Patel, 9. Roshan Arvind Patel, 10. Lata Ashok Garasia, 11. Manish Ashok Garasia, 12.
Building A, 4th and 5th Floor,
)
Unit No. 401, 403, 501, 502, L.B.S Road
)
Surekha Rajesh Garasia, 13. Siddharth Rajesh Garasia, 14. LataAshok Garasia, Address
Kurla Mumbai Maharashtra - 400070
)
for 2 to 14, Jitendra Bhavan, S. V. Road, Malad (W), Mumbai - 400 064. 15. Smt. Bindia
CIN No. - L99999MH1997PLC417265
) …Transferor Company / Petitioner Company No.1
Garasia-Mehta, Address: B-402, Ashok Enclave, Chincholi Bandar, Malad (W), Mumbai -
ADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL LIMITED,
)
400 064. 16. Blossom CHSL & 17. Saket CHSL, Address for 16 & 17, Adarsh Dughdhalay
Rd., Malad (W), Mumbai - 400 064....Opponents and those, whose interests have been vested
a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956
)
having its registered office at Piramal Agastya
)
in the said property may submit their, say at the time of hearing at the venue mentioned above.
Corporate Park, Building A, 4th and 5th Floor,
)
Failure to submit any say shall be presumed that nobody has any objection in this regard and
Unit No. 401, 403, 501, 502, L.B.S Road,
)
further action will be taken accordingly.
Kurla Mumbai Maharashtra - 400070.
)
Description of the Property :-
CIN No. - L18101MH2007PLC233901
) …Transferee Company / Petitioner Company No.2
Claimed Area
NOTICE OF PETITION
A joint petition under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 seeking sanction to the Scheme of Amalgamation among
Unilateral conveyance of land admeasuring 710 square meters to Samarpan Chs Ltd and
unilateral conveyance of land admeasuring 2348 square meters to Snehal Chs Ltd + undivided
TCNS Clothing Co. Limited, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (collectively "Petitioner Companies") and their respective
shareholders and creditors was presented by the Petitioner Companies on June 21, 2024 before the Hon'ble Tribunal, Mumbai
rights in internal road area of 25.49 square meters for Samarpan CHSL and 84.23 square
bench ("Hon'ble Tribunal"). The said Petition was admitted by the Hon'ble Tribunal on June 21, 2024, and is fixed for final hearing
meters for Snehal CHSL, bearing CTS nos. 516-A part out of layout area 224.5 square meters
before the Hon'ble Tribunal on July 19, 2024 or soon thereafter.
as per property card all of village Malad west Taluka Borivali, Mumbai Suburban District in
If any person concerned is desirous of supporting or opposing the said Petition, he/she should send to the Hon'ble Tribunal and the
favour of theApplicant Society.
Advocates for the Petitioner Companies (at their below mentioned address), notice of his/her intention, signed by him/her or his/
The hearing in the above case has been fixed on 22/07/2024 at 2.00 p.m.
her Advocate, with his/her name and address, so as to reach the Hon'ble Tribunal and the Advocates for the Petitioner Companies
Sd/-
not later than 2 (two) days before the date fixed for the final hearing of the said Petition. Where such person concerned seeks
to oppose the said Petition, the grounds of his/her opposition or a copy of his/her affidavit should be furnished with such notice.
Seal
District Deputy Registrar,
A copy of the said Petition can be obtained from the Advocates for the Petitioner Companies, between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Co-operative Societies, Mumbai City (4)
on any working day except (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) and not later than 2 (two) days before the date fixed for the
CompetentAuthority
final hearing of the said Petition, by any person concerned requiring the same on payment of prescribed charges for the same.
U/s 5Aof the MOFA, 1963.
Sd/-
For RAJESH SHAH & CO.
Advocates for the Petitioner Companies
16, Oriental Building, 30, Nagindas Master Road,
Flora Fountain, Fort, Mumbai 400001.
Dated this 05th day of July, 2024.
BASF India Limited
Regd. Office: The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor, Plot No.C-70,
'G' Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051
We create chemistry
CIN: L33112MH1943FLC003972 Tel: +91 22 62785600
Website: www.basf.com/in Email: investor-grievance-india@basf.com
NOTICE REGARDING 80TH AGM OF BASF INDIA LIMITED ("COMPANY')
& BOOK CLOSURE DATE FOR DIVIDEND
NOTICE is hereby given that the 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM),
in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of
India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with all the applicable circulars on
the matter issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India, to transact the
businesses as set out in the Notice dated May 14, 2024 convening the said Meeting and the Explanatory Statement thereto.
The Notice of the 80th AGM along with the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024
will be sent in electronic form to all those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/
Depository Participants, in compliance with the said circulars. The aforementioned documents will also be available
on the Company's website i.e. www.basf.com/inand on the website of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited & The
National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com& www.nseindia.com, respectively and also uploaded
on the website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) at www.evoting.nsdl.com.
Manner of registering / updating e-mail address: -
a) Members holding shares in physical form / electronic form, who have not registered / updated their e-mail
addresses with the Company / depositories and are desirous of attending the AGM and casting their votes on
the Resolutions are requested to register / update their email addresses by writing to the Company with details
of folio no(s), name of the Member, scanned copy of the share certificate (front & back side), self-attested copy
of the PAN & Aadhar Card, email id and mobile number at investor-grievance-india@basf.com
b) For permanent registration of the email id, Members holding shares in dematerialised form are requested to
get their email registered against their demat account through the depository participant and those holding
shares in physical form are requested to submit Form ISR-1 form duly filled and signed to RTA - Link Intime
India Private Limited. The Form ISR-1 is available at the website of RTA i.e., www.linkintime.co.in
Manner of casting vote through e-voting: -
Members can cast their vote(s) on the businesses as set out in the Notice of the AGM through electronic voting system
("e-voting"). The manner of e-voting has been provided in the Notice of the AGM under "Instructions for Remove
e-voting". Members attending the AGM who have not cast their vote(s) by remote e-voting would be able to vote
electronically at the AGM.
Book Closure Date for Dividend: -
NOTICE is also hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules
made thereunder, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from
Saturday, July 27, 2024 to Friday, August 2, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of determining the eligibility
of the Members entitled to Dividend.
The Dividend shall be payable to all those Members / Deemed Members whose names appear in the Register of
Members / Statement of Beneficial Owners as on the close of the business hours on Friday, July 26, 2024.
Dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, upon approval at the AGM, will be paid on or after Monday,
August 12, 2024. Pursuant to Finance Act, 2020, dividend income will be taxable in the hands of Members with effect
from April 1, 2020 and the Company is required to deduct tax at source from Dividend paid to Members at the
applicable prescribed rates. For the prescribed rates for various categories, the Members are requested to refer to
the recent Finance Act.
The Dividend would be paid through electronic mode to the Members who have registered their bank account details
with the Company. Dividend warrants would be dispatched to the registered address of the Members who have not
registered their bank account details.
Manner of registering mandate for Dividend: -
With respect to the payment of Dividend, the Company provides the facility of remittance of dividend amount
electronically through National Automated Clearing House (NACH) to all Members holding shares in electronic and
physical form. Members holding shares in physical form are requested to be KYC compliant to enable the company
to remit the dividend to their account timely. As per SEBI circular dated May 7, 2024, the dividend of shareholders
holding shares in physical form who are not KYC complaint i.e. they have not registered the full address with pincode,
signature, complete bank details viz Name of the Bank and Branch, Core banking A/c No. and 9-digit MICR / 11-digit
IFSC code, Mobile No. will be released directly to their Bank A/c on receipt of the KYC documents along
with prescribed forms i.e. Form ISR-1,ISR-2. The forms along with supporting documents should be lodged with
RTA - Link Intime India Private Limited, on or before the book closure end date i.e., Friday, August 2, 2024.
Members are requested to carefully read the Notice of the AGM and in particular, the instructions for joining
the AGM, manner of casting vote through remote e-voting or e-voting at the AGM.
For BASF India Limited
Place : Mumbai
Sd/-
Manohar Kamath
Dated : July 6, 2024
Director - Legal, General Counsel (India) & Company Secretary
18 मुंबई, शनिवार, ६ जुलै२०२४
%()25(7+(1$7,21$/&203$1
080%$,%(1&+
&203$1<6&+(0(3(7,7,2112&3&$$0%,
,1
&203$1<6&+(0($33/,&$7,2112&$&$$0%,
,QWKHPDWWHURIWKH&RPSDQLHV$FW
$1'
,Q WKH PDWWHU RI 6HFWLRQV WR DQG RWKHU DSSOLFDEOH SURYLVLRQV RI WKH &RPSDQLHV$FWDQGUXOHVIUDPHGWKHUHXQGHUDVLQIRUFHIURPWLPHWRWLPH
$1'
,Q WKH PDWWHU RI 6FKHPH RI $PDOJDPDWLRQ RI 9XUDP 7HFKQRORJ 6ROXWLRQV 3ULYDWH/LPLWHG³9XUDP,QGLD´RU³WKH7UDQVIHURU&RPSDQ´ZLWK:16*OREDO 6HUYLFHV3ULYDWH/LPLWHG³:16,QGLD´RU³WKH7UDQVIHUHH&RPSDQ´DQGWKHLU UHVSHFWLYHVKDUHKROGHUV³6FKHPH´
9XUDP7HFKQRORJ6ROXWLRQV3ULYDWH/LPLWHG
DFRPSDQLQFRUSRUDWHGXQGHUWKHSURYLVLRQVRIWKH&RPSDQLHV$FW
DQG KDYLQJ LWV UHJLVWHUHG RႈFH DW 3ODQW *RGUHM
%RFH &RPSOH[
3LURMVKDQDJDU/%60DUJ9LNKUROL:0XPEDL0DKDUDVKWUD
)LUVW3HWLWLRQHU&RPSDQ
&,180+37&
:16*OREDO6HUYLFHV3ULYDWH/LPLWHG
DFRPSDQLQFRUSRUDWHGXQGHUWKHSURYLVLRQVRIWKH&RPSDQLHV$FW
DQG KDYLQJ LWV UHJLVWHUHG RႈFH DW 3ODQW *RGUHM
%RFH &RPSOH[
3LURMVKDQDJDU/%60DUJ9LNKUROL:0XPEDL0DKDUDVKWUD
&,180+37&
6HFRQG3HWLWLRQHU&RPSDQ
7KH)LUVW3HWLWLRQHU&RPSDQDQGWKH6HFRQG3HWLWLRQHU&RPSDQGH¿QHGKLWKHUWRDERYHDUHFROOHFWLYHO
UHIHUUHGWRDVWKH³3HWLWLRQHU&RPSDQLHV´
127,&(2)3(7,7,21
$-RLQW&RPSDQ6FKHPH3HWLWLRQ³3HWLWLRQ´XQGHU6HFWLRQVWRRIWKH&RPSDQLHV$FWSUHVHQWHGE9XUDP 7HFKQRORJ6ROXWLRQV3ULYDWH/LPLWHGWKH7UDQVIHURU&RPSDQZLWK:16*OREDO6HUYLFHV3ULYDWH/LPLWHGWKH 7UDQVIHUHH&RPSDQZDVDGPLWWHGEWKH+RQ¶EOH1DWLRQDO&RPSDQ/DZ7ULEXQDO0XPEDL³+RQ¶EOH7ULEXQDO´ EWKHRUGHUGDWHG-XQH7KHVDLG3HWLWLRQLV¿[HGIRUKHDULQJEHIRUHWKH+RQ¶EOH7ULEXQDOWDNLQJFRPSDQ PDWWHUVRQ$XJXVW,IDQSHUVRQFRQFHUQHGLVGHVLURXVRIVXSSRUWLQJRURSSRVLQJWKHVDLG3HWLWLRQKHVKH VKRXOGVHQGWRWKH$GYRFDWHRIWKH3HWLWLRQHU&RPSDQLHVDWWKHLUEHORZPHQWLRQHGDGGUHVVDQRWLFHRIKLVKHU LQWHQWLRQVLJQHGEKLPKHURUKLVKHUDGYRFDWHVRDVWRUHDFKWKH$GYRFDWHRIWKH3HWLWLRQHU&RPSDQLHVQRW ODWHUWKDQWZRGDVEHIRUHWKHGDWH¿[HGIRUWKHKHDULQJRIWKH3HWLWLRQ:KHUHDQSHUVRQVHHNVWRRSSRVHWKH VDLG3HWLWLRQWKHJURXQGVRIRSSRVLWLRQRUDFRSRIDႈGDYLWLQWKDWEHKDOIVKRXOGEHIXUQLVKHGZLWKVXFKQRWLFH
$QSHUVRQUHTXLULQJDFRSRIWKH3HWLWLRQFDQDYDLOWKHVDPHIURPWKH3HWLWLRQHU&RPSDQLHV$GYRFDWHRQ SDPHQWRIWKHSUHVFULEHGFKDUJHVIRUWKHVDPH
'DWHGWKLVWKGDRI-XO
)255$-(6+6+$+ &2
6G
Omhra
Aerb
¶mImbrb {b{IV n[a{eîQ>mV A{YH$
Jmd YmZga,
{Oëhm am¶JS>
pñWV
Am{U
Imbrb V³Ë¶mV
. 156/7 d 156/9, 156/8 Am{U 156/10 YmaH$ bJVÀ¶m
^mJ d
gXa {'iH$V Aer
{dH$mgh¸$
H$aÊ¶mg
.
ì¶º$s
gXa {'iH$V qH$dm Ë¶mdarb
^mJmÀ¶m
dmagm,
JhmU,
{dH$mg, YmaUm{YH$ma,
À¶m
qH$dm
qH$dm AÝ¶H$mhrÀ¶m
Xmdm, h¸$,
Zm'm{YH$ma qH$dm
Agë¶mg
{b{IV
ñdê$nmV
Am{U
à'm{UV gË¶ àVtgh
'm{hVrgh
(AmanrS>rE)
nÎmm,
lr
S>r. OmYdmZr, dH$sb
(Cƒ Ý¶m¶mb¶)
nÎmm
- {dYrH$ {b{OQ>
YmaH$
. -221/222,
2am 'Obm,
. 5,
dmer
-
30E,
dmer,
Zdr
-
400703
Ë¶mgh
-
Am¶S>r
khushiramjadhwani@vidhiklegit.com
gXa
àH$meZmÀ¶m 15
Amdí¶H$
. gXa
hr
Xmdm
Ë¶mda AmYm[aV
à'm{UV gË¶ àVtgh
.
da
Oa 15
AmV
Vgm Xmdm àmá Pmbm Zmhr Va
Vem Xmì¶mÀ¶m
ì¶dhma
Am{U Vem
Oa H$mhr
Agë¶mg
Ë¶m{JV
OmVrb Am{U Am'À¶m
ZgVrb.
n[a{eîQ>
Jmd YmZga,
{Oëhm am¶JS>
pñWV
Am{U
Imbrb
V³Ë¶mV
156/7 d 156/9, 156/8 Am{U 156/10 YmaH$ bJVÀ¶m
^mJ d {d^mJ.
./
EM-Ama-
'r.
Zmd
{hñgm .
nr
qH$dm VËg'
156/7
0-32-60
32.60
3260
lr.
{àV'qgJ
d .
156/9
0-13-70
13.70
1370
lr.
{àV'qgJ
d .
156/8
0-14-00
14.40
1440
lr.
{àV'qgJ
d .
156/10
0-11-00
11.00
1100
lr.
{àV'qgJ
d .
ghr/-
-
. ye
.
-
ÞecemeeHeÀu³e
63 ie. o.
HejU ieeJe,
- 400 012.
. 8591948712, 8169452713/719, email- recoveryy@abhyudayabank.net
HeÀ
F
, 2002
keÀuece 13(2) menJee®elee
ªumee, 2002 ®³ee
3(1)
p³ee
- .
.
³ee
2002
keÀe³eoe)
ÒeeHle
JeeHej
keÀ©ve
ªume, 2002 ®ee keÀuece 13(12) menJee®elee
3 DevJ
/
keÀjC³eele
meoj
60
YejCee
.
meoj
yepeeJelee
.
meoj
Peeu³ee®³ee
60
Deele
Òeoeve keÀjC³ee®³ee
l³eeJej
J³eepe Je
-
Òeoeve
Je
Flej keÀjej
³ee
keÀjeje
keÀjej
-
.
ceeueceÊee
.
De.
veeJe
ieneCe þ
leHeμ
¬eÀ.
(©)
1.
.
ÒekeÀeMe oÊee$e³e
ceeuekeÀ)
: 08.04.2024
¬eÀ.
404
(
57.90 .
.
ÒekeÀeMe
©. 9,89,687.10
8.83 .
2.97 .
keÀHeeì),
¬eÀ.27(32)
8/9/10,
(men-
Àe
je³eie[ -
.
J³eepe
410 206
le
ceeueceÊee
.
.
ÒekeÀeMe oÊee$e³e
.
pej
Jej
- .
.
o
Òeoeve keÀjC³eeme
þju³eeme,
- .
.
ieneCe
keÀe³eÐee®³ee keÀuece
13(4)
me
.
Jej
ceeueceÊee
-
.
À
.®³ee
Flej
keÀjC³eeme
keÀjC³eele
.
keÀe³eÐee®³ee
peyeeyeoej
Hee$e
.
-
ë 05.07.2024
. Sme. veejkeÀj)
mLeU
:
.
Demeu³eeme / Dee{Uu³eeme
ûee¿e ceeveeJee.
- .
.
065$-(6+6+$+&2 $GYRFDWHIRUWKH3HWLWLRQHU
$GYRFDWHIRUWKH3HWLWLRQHU&RPSDQLHV
{R>H$mU :
am¶JS
dH$sb
S>r. OmYdmZr
: 05/07/2024
{dYrH$ {b{OQ>
2ULHQWDO%XLOGLQJ1DJLQGDV0DVWHU5RDG)ORUD)RXQWDLQ)RUW0XPEDL±
~rEEgE'$
{X
"E' qdJ, 1204-gr, 12dm 'Obm,
. gr-70,
"Or'
- 400051.
We create chemistry
+91 22 62785600
grAm¶EZ: Eb33112E'EM1943E'$Ebgr003972.
www.basf.com/in,
investor-grievance-india@basf.com
~rEEgE'$
Am{U
Mr 80dr
g^m
H$s,
, 2024
r
80dr
g^m (EOrE') hr EOrE'bm
14
Am{U {VÀ¶m ñn{ï>H$aUmË'H$ {ddaUnÌmV
H$m'H$mO H$aÊ¶mgmR>r
A{Y{Z¶', 2013
Am{U
2015
ghdmMVm {ZJ' ì¶dhma
Am{U
Omar
gXa àH$aUmdarb
7
2024
pìh{S>
(pìhgr) qH$dm AXa
{'Ýg
. 3.00 dm.
.
80ì¶m EOrE'À¶m
31
2024
nÎm
{dÎmr¶
Ahdmb hm gXa
ZH$ ñdénmV nmR>{dÊ¶mV
. darb
www.basf.com/inAm{U
Am{U
r
www.bseindia.comAm{U www.nseindia.comda CnbãY
Am{U
(EZEgS>rEb) Mr
www.evoting.nsdl.comda
H$aÊ¶mV
.
E)
AÚ¶mdV H$aÊ¶mMr nÜXV:-
ñdénmV
YmaU
g^mgX
ZmhrV Am{U EOrE'bm hOa amhÊ¶mgmR>r Am{U
'VXmZ
H$aÊ¶mgmR>r
investor-grievance-india@basf.com
.,
Zmd'
à'mUnÌmMr
àV
Am{U
'mJrb
Am{U AmYma
àV,
Am¶S>r Am{U '
¶mÀ¶m Vn{ebmgh
~r)
ñdénmV
H$aÊ¶mMr
H$aÊ¶mV
.
Am¶S>r H$m¶'ñdénr
ñdénmV
YmaU
g^mgXm
Q>ar
YmaU
AmaQ>rE-qbH$
H$aÊ¶mV
Am{U Á¶m
àË¶j ñdénmV
[aVga
Am{U ghr
Am¶EgAma-1
gmXa H$aÊ¶mMr
H$aÊ¶mV
.
Am¶EgAma-1 AmaQ>rEMr
åhU
www.linkintime.co.in
CnbãY Am .
-
'VXmZ H$aÊ¶mMr nÜXV:-
g^mgX
'VXmZ
-'VXmZ'') EOrE'À¶m
H$m'H$mOmda
'VXmZ H$é eH$VmV.
-'VXmZmMr nÜXV
-'VXmZmgmR>r
EOrE'À¶m
. EOrE'bm hOa
g^mgX
-
'VXmZ
Zmhr
'VXmZ
e³¶ h .
{h
VmarI:-
H$s,
A{Y{Z¶', 2013 Am{U Ë¶m
V
g^mgX a{OñQ>a Am{U
Aa
hr
h¸$Xma
nmÌVm R>a{dÊ¶mgmR>r e{Zdma, 27
2024
, 2
2024
{Xdgm
amhVrb.
hm
26
2024
H$m'H$mOmMm
m bm^H$mar
{ddaUnÌ/ g^mgX
g^mgX/'mZrd
am{hb.
12 Am
2024
qH$dm
. '$m¶ZmÝg
2020 bm
CËnÞ
1 E{àb, 2020
hmVr H$anmÌ amhrb Am{U
{d{hV
A{bH$S>À¶m '$m¶ZmÝg
{S>S>³Q>
H$aÊ¶mV
Amdí¶H$
. {d{dY
{d{hV
.
hm
Vn{eb
àXmZ H$aÊ¶mV
I
Vn{eb Z
g^mgXm
nÎ¶mda nmR>{dÊ¶mV
.
àXmZmÀ¶m
nÜXV :-
Am{U àË¶j ñdénmV
YmaH$
YmaU
hmD$g (EZEgrEM)
^aUm H$aÊ¶mMr
. àË¶j ñdénmV
H$aÊ¶mV
.
7
2024 am
^aUm
e³¶
H$aÊ¶mMr
Zmhr
àË¶j ñdénmV
YmaU
Am{U
M
nÎmm, ghr,
Vn{eb
Am{U
Zmd,
. Am{U 9-{S>OrQ> E'Am¶grAma/ 11-{S>{OQ> Am¶E'$Eggr
S>,
.
Zmhr Ë¶
{d{hV ànÌ
.
Am¶EgAma-1 Am{U Am¶EgAma-2 gh
àmá Pmë¶mda
ImË¶mV
O'm H$aÊ¶mV
gh
XmIb
g'márMr VmarI
2
2024 am
qH$dm
AmaQ>rE-qbH$
Amdí¶H$
.
-
'VXmZ qH$dm
-'VXmZ
H$aÊ¶mMr
nÜXV,
gh^mJr
Vn{eb Am{U 'm{hVr Am{U EOrE'Mr
dmMÊ¶mMr
H$aÊ¶mV
Am .
~rEEgE'$
H$[aVm
{R>H$mU :
ghr/-
H$m'W
: 6
2024
-{bJb, OZab
¶m) Am{U
