BASF India Limited, Mumbai - 400 051, India
July 9, 2024
The Market Operations Department BSE Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001.
Name of the Company
:
BASF INDIA LIMITED
Security Code No.
:
500042
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Newspaper Advertisement regarding 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company
We enclose herewith the newspaper advertisement issued by the Company on July 9, 2024, in connection with the 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 and 47 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended.
Request you to kindly take note of the same.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For BASF India Limited
Manohar
Digitally signed by
Pankaj
Digitally signed by
Shrikant
Manohar Shrikant
Pankaj Rajkumar Bahl
Date: 2024.07.09 14:28:56
Rajkumar Bahl Date: 2024.07.09
Kamath
Kamath
+05'30'
14:29:34 +05'30'
Manohar Kamath
Pankaj Bahl
Director - Legal, General Counsel (India)
Senior Manager- Legal & Secretarial
- Company Secretary Encl: a.a.
Cc: Listing Compliance,
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra -
(East). Mumbai-400051.
Registered Office
BASF India Limited
The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor,
Plot No. C-70, 'G' Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 051, India
Tel +91 22 6278 5600
CIN - L33112MH1943FLC003972
www.basf.com/in
MUMBAI | TUESDAY, 9 JULY 2024
13
<
UNITY SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
POSSESSION
Registered office at Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057
Corporate Office at 5th Floor, Centrum House, Vidyanagari Marg,
NOTICE
Kalina, Santacruz (E), Mumbai - 400 098
(For Immovable Property)
(Under Rule 8 (1) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002)
Whereas the undersigned being the authorized officer of Unity Small Finance Bank Limited, having its registered office at Basant Lok,Vasant Vihar ,New Delhi,India-110057 and corporate office at 5th Floor, Centrum House, Vidyanagari Marg, Kalina,, Santacruz (E), Mumbai - 400 098, under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (54 of 2002), and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 13 (12) read with Rule 3 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 issued Demand Notice dated mentioned hereunder calling upon the following borrowers to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being also mentioned hereunder within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
The following borrowers having failed to repay the amount, notice is hereby given to the following borrowers and the public in general that undersigned has taken possession of the properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred on him under sub section (4) of section 13 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 on the date mentioned hereunder :
Sr
Name of the Borrower/ Co-
Date of Demand Notice and
Description of the Immovable Property
Date of
No
Borrowers/Mortgagor & Loan
Outstanding
Possession
Account Number
Type of
possession
1
1. Mr.Amol Pandurang Pagare
25.04.2023
All that part and parcel of the property
05.07.2024
( Borrower / Mortgagor )
bearing
Flat
102,
1st Floor, Breeze Co-
Rs. 29,13,796.90
Symbolic
2. Mrs. Prachi Amol Pagare
(Rupees Twenty Nine Lakh
op.Hsg.Soc. Ltd., Near Shubham Building,
Possession
(Co-Borrower/ Mortgagor)
(Loan Account No.
Thirteen Thousand Seven
Plot No. 27F, Sector 11, Behind Shubham
Tower, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai - 400
017331000000002)
Hundred Ninety Six and
709, Maharashtra,
admeasuring 45.72
And
Paise Ninety Only)
Sq.Mtr. Built Up Area,
owned by Mr.Amol
(Loan Account No.
And
Pandurang Pagare and Mrs. Prachi Amol
017305100000006)
Rs.10,56,028.86
Pagare
(Rupees Ten Lakh Fifty Six
The Property is bounded by :
On or towards East : By Plot No. 37E
Thousand Twnety Eight and
Paise Eighty Six Only)
On or Towards West : By Plot No. 37G
On or towards South : By Plot No. 31
On or towards North: By 9 Meter wide Road
2
1. Mr.Ganesh Sudam Kanade,
08.12.2022
All that part and parcel of the property
05.07.2024
( Borrower / Mortgagor )
bearing Apartment No. NL-4/24/2:11, at
Rs. 3,18,602.14 [Rupees
Symbolic
2. Mr.Sudam Laxman Kanade
2nd Floor, Building No. NL-4/24, Survey No.
(Guarantor)
Three Lakh Eighteen
169, 137A, Plot No. 15, Sector 11, Village
Possession
3. Mrs.Neelam Ganesh Kanade
Thousand Six Hundred Two
Darave, Nerul, Taluka and Dist. Thane, Navi
(Guarantor)
Paise Forteen Only]
Mumbai
-
400
706,
Maharashtra,
(Loan Account No.
And
admeasuring 20.60 Sq.Mtrs Built Up area,
072330800000007)
Rs.3,35,134.03 [Rupees
owned by Mr.Ganesh Sudam Kanade.
And
The Apartment is bounded by :
(Loan Account No.
Three Lakh Thirty Five
On or towards East
:By Apartment No. 12
072305100000001)
Thousand One Hundred
On or towards West : By NL4 Type Building
And
Thirty Four Paise Three
On or towards North :
By Building No.33
(Loan AccountNo.
Only]
On or towards South:By Apartment No. 10
072305100000002)
and
Rs.8,00,820.22 (Rupees
Eight Lakh Eight Hundred
Twenty Paise Twenty Two
Only)
The borrower in particular and the public in general are hereby cautioned not to deal with the property and any dealings with the property shall be subject to the Charge of Unity Small Finance Bank Limited for an amount mentioned herein above and interest thereon.
The borrower's attention is invited to provisions of sub-section (8) of section 13 of the Act, in respect of time available, to redeem the secured assets.
Date: 09.07.2024 Place: Mumbai
THE FERTILISERS AND CHEMICALS TRAVANCORE LIMITED (A Government of India Enterprise) Regd. Of ce: Eloor, Corporate Materials, PD Administration Building Udyogamandal, Kochi, Kerala, India - 683 501,TEL: 91 484 2568633 / 2568345 Email: deepakvs@factltd.com; deepu.cn@factltd.com,http://www.fact.co.in
E-Tender for Clearing, Handling & Transportation of Bagged Products
at Parli Vaijnath and Osmanabad Rail Heads in Maharashtra
[Tender. NO. MM/182/E29719 dated 08.07.2024]
Udyogamandal
Sd/-
09-07-2024
Senior Manager (Materials)-T&S
Unit No. 201, 200A, 202 & 200B, Building No. 2, Solitaire
Corporate Park, Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road, Chakala,
Andheri (E), Mumbai-400 093, Maharashtra
POSSESSION NOTICE
[Under Rule 8(1) Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002]
(For immovable property)
Whereas,
ASREC (India) Limited acting in its capacity as trustee of ASREC PS-05/2021-22 Trust has vide a registered assignment agreement dated 4th January 2022 entered with Vasai Vikas Sahakari Bank Ltd., the original lender has acquired the secured debt with underlying securities from the said original lender.
The Authorised Officer of ASREC(India) Ltd. in exercise of powers conferred under section 13 (12) read with rule 3 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 issued demand notice dated:03.11.2022 Ref No.ASREC/SARFAESI/SEM/1852/2022-23 calling upon the Borrower/Joint-Borrowers/Co-Borrower/:M/s. Sham Elektromech Pvt. Ltd (herein under referred to as "borrower") and Guarantor/mortgagor 1. Mr. Santosh Sham Chaphekar
2. Mrs.Sheetal Santosh Chaphekar 3. Smt. Manda Sham Chaphekar to repay the amount in INDLN - 4 : Rs. 3,00,98,853/- (Rupees: Three Crore Ninety Eight Thousand Eight
Hundred Fifty Three Only) and in CC a/c - 9 :Rs.1,67,90,365/- (Rupees: One Crore Sixty Seven Lakh Nnety Thousand Three Hundred Sixty Five Only) as on 31.10.2022 together with further interest, expenses, costs, charges thereon with effect from 01.11.2022 till the date of payment within 60 days from the date of notice.
Pursuant to Assignment Agreement dated 04.01.2022 ASREC (India) Ltd., has acquired the financial assets of aforesaid borrower from Vasai Vikas Sahakari Bank Ltd., with all rights title and interest together with underlying security interest under Section 5 of the SARFAESI Act, 2002.
The Borrower/Joint-Borrower/Co-Borrower / Mortgagor/ Guarantors having failed to repay the amount, notice is hereby given to the Borrower/ Mortgagor/ Guarantors and the public in general that the undersigned being the Authorized Officer of ASREC (India) Limited as secured creditor has taken Physical Possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred on him under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said rules on 5th day of July ,2024.
The Borrowers in particular and the public in general is hereby cautioned not to deal with the property and any dealings with such property will be subject to the charge of the ASREC India Limited, for an amount totally aggregating to Rs. 4,68,89,218/- (Rupees: Four crore Sixty Eight lac Eighty Nine Thousand Two Hundred Eighteen only) together with further interest expenses, costs, charges, etc.
The borrower's attention is invited to provisions of sub-Section 8 of Section13 of the Act, in respect of time available, to redeem the secured assets.
Sr. No.
Description of Property
- EM of Flat No. 201 (New Flat No. 303), area admeasuring about 48.52 sq. mtrs. quivalent to 522 sq. ft. (built up) on the second floor in the building known as Anantraj Co-operative Hsg. Soc. Ltd. Lying being and situated at Dahanukar Wadi, Capt Sameer Chandavarkar Lane, Kandivali west, Mumbai - 400 067
Owned by Mr.Santosh S Chaphekar
- EM of Flat No. 202 (New Flat No. 301), area admeasuring about 457 sq. ft. (built up) on the second floor in the building known as Anantraj Co-operative Hsg. Soc. Ltd. Lying being and situated at Dahanukar Wadi, Capt Sameer Chandavarkar Lane,
Kandivali west, Mumbai - 400 067
Owned by Smt Manda S Chaphekar
Sd/-
(I N Biswas)
Date : 05.07.2024
Authorised Officer
Place : Kandivali, Mumbai
ASREC (India) Limited
- TENDER CARE - - Advertorial
Public Notice
Notice is hereby given to all that,
Mr. Mohan Pandurang Holmukhe,
a member of: Saraf Choudhari Nagar Co-operative Society (No.06) Ltd., having address at: Building No. B-12 to B-14, Saraf Choudhari Nagar, Thakur Complex, Kandivali (East) Mumbai-400101 and holding Flat No. B- 14/201, died intestate on 26.01.2001 leaving behind him legal heirs namely
- Smt. Nirmala Mohan Holmukhe (wife),
- Mr. Kamlakar Mohan Holmukhe (son), and 3. Mrs. Sonali Suraj Kamble alias Sonali Mohan Holmulche (daughter)
1. Smt. Nirmala Mohan Holmukhe and 2. Mrs. Sonali Suraj Kamble alias Sonali Mohan Holmukhe ( Releasers) have transferred their total 66.66% undivided share and interest in the said flat to Mr. Kamlakar Mohan Holmukhe (Releasee) vide registered Release Deed dated 04.07.2024. Thereafter the said Releasee Mr. Kamlakar Mohan Holmukhe had submitted an application for transfer of share and interest in the said flat to the society along with all necessary documents. We hereby invites claims and/or objections from the claimant or claimants /objector or objectors for the transfer of said shares & interest in the said flat within the period of 15 days from the publicatior of this notice, with copies of such documents and other proofs on support of his/her/ their claims/ objections. If no any claims/ objections are received within the period prescribed above, society shall be free to transfer the shares & interest of deceased member in the said flat in the name of Mr. Kamlakar Mohan Holmukhe as provided under the bye - laws of the society.
Place: Mumbai
Date: 09.07.2024
Dilip Yashavant Lad
(M.com.LL.B., GDC&A,DCM)
ADVOCATE HIGH COURT
B-22/304, Saraf Choudhari Nagar,
Thakur Complex, Kandivali (East)
Mumbai-400101.M:9833506305
E-mail:advdiliplad@gmail.com
BASF India Limited
Regd. Office: The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor, Plot No.C-70,
'G' Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 We create chemistry CIN: L33112MH1943FLC003972 Tel: +91 22 62785600
Website: www.basf.com/in Email: investor-grievance-india@basf.com
NOTICE FOR THE ATTENTION OF MEMBERS OF BASF INDIA LIMITED ("THE COMPANY") 80TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY & INFORMATION ON E-VOTING
NOTICE is hereby given that the 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with all the applicable circulars on the matter issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to transact the businesses as set out in the Notice convening the said Meeting and the Explanatory Statement thereto.
The Notice of the 80th AGM along with the Annual Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 has been sent in electronic form to all those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participants on July 8, 2024, in accordance with the said circulars issued by MCA and SEBI.
The aforementioned documents of the Company are also available on the Company's website i.e. www.basf.com/inand on the website of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited & The National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com& www.nseindia.comrespectively and also on the website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) at www.evoting.nsdl.com.
The documents referred to in the Notice of the AGM are available for inspection electronically by the Members from the date of circulation of the Notice up to the date of the AGM. Members seeking to inspect such documents can send email to investor-grievance-india@basf.com
Information on e-voting:
The Company is pleased to provide remote e-voting facility to the Members to cast their votes electronically on all the resolutions set forth in the Notice convening the said Meeting. The Company has engaged the services of National Securities Depositary Limited (NSDL) to provide the remote e-voting facility.
The remote e-voting period shall commence on Sunday, August 4, 2024 (9.00 a.m. IST) and shall end on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 (5.00 p.m. IST). During this period, Members of the Company, holding shares in physical or dematerialized form as the case may be, as on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, being the cut-off date for the purpose of voting, may cast their votes electronically. The remote e-voting will not be allowed beyond 5.00 p.m. IST on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and the e-voting module will be disabled by NSDL thereafter.
Persons who have acquired the equity shares of the Company after mailing of the Annual Report and are Members as on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 i.e., the cut-off date, may send a request for obtaining their User ID and Password for the purpose of remote e-voting to evoting@nsdl.co.inor investor-grievance-india@basf.comor csg-unit@linkintime.co.inor contact Link Intime India Private Limited on +91 810 811 8484.
The facility of e-voting will also be made available to the Members at the AGM. Members attending the AGM through VC / OAVM, who have not cast their vote(s) by remote e-voting, will be able to vote at the AGM through e-voting facility. A Member who has cast his / her vote using the remote e-voting facility shall be entitled to attend and participate in the AGM of the Company but shall not be allowed to vote on the resolutions at the AGM.
In case of any queries regarding e-voting, you may refer to the 'Frequently Asked Questions' (FAQs) and 'e-voting user manual' available in the 'Downloads' Section of NSDL's e-voting website www.evoting.nsdl.com. You may also contact NSDL via e-mail at evoting@nsdl.co.inor on toll free no.: 022 - 4886 7000 and 022 - 2499 7000 or send a request to Ms. Pallavi Mhatre, Senior Manager, NSDL at pallavid@nsdl.co.in
Manner of registering / updating e-mail address: -
- Members holding shares in physical form/ Electronic , who have not registered / updated their e-mail addresses with the Company and are desirous of receiving the AGM Notice and voting on the Resolutions are requested to register / update their email addresses by writing to the Company with details of folio no., name of the Member, scanned copy of the share certificate (front & back side), self-attested PAN & Aadhar Card copy, email id and mobile number at investor-grievance-india@basf.com
- For permanent registration of email id, Members holding shares in dematerialised form are requested to get the same recorded through their Depository Participant and those holding shares in physical form are requested to submit duly filled and signed Form ISR-1 to the RTA - Link Intime India Private Limited. The Form ISR-1 is available on the website of RTA i.e. www.linkintime.co.in
The detailed instructions for joining the AGM through VC / OAVM and casting the vote through remote e-voting /e-voting at the AGM are provided in the Notice of the AGM. Members are requested to carefully go through the same.
For BASF India Limited
Sd/-
Place : Mumbai
Manohar Kamath
Director - Legal, General Counsel (India)
Dated : July 9, 2024
& Company Secretary
