BASF India Limited, Mumbai - 400 051, India

July 9, 2024

The Market Operations Department BSE Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001.

Name of the Company

:

BASF INDIA LIMITED

Security Code No.

:

500042

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement regarding 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company

We enclose herewith the newspaper advertisement issued by the Company on July 9, 2024, in connection with the 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 and 47 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended.

Request you to kindly take note of the same.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For BASF India Limited

Manohar

Digitally signed by

Pankaj

Digitally signed by

Shrikant

Manohar Shrikant

Pankaj Rajkumar Bahl

Date: 2024.07.09 14:28:56

Rajkumar Bahl Date: 2024.07.09

Kamath

Kamath

+05'30'

14:29:34 +05'30'

Manohar Kamath

Pankaj Bahl

Director - Legal, General Counsel (India)

Senior Manager- Legal & Secretarial

  • Company Secretary Encl: a.a.

Cc: Listing Compliance,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra -

(East). Mumbai-400051.

Registered Office

BASF India Limited

The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor,

Plot No. C-70, 'G' Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051, India

Tel +91 22 6278 5600

CIN - L33112MH1943FLC003972

www.basf.com/in

Authorized Officer, Unity Small Finance Bank Limited

MUMBAI | TUESDAY, 9 JULY 2024

13

<

UNITY SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED

POSSESSION

Registered office at Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057

Corporate Office at 5th Floor, Centrum House, Vidyanagari Marg,

NOTICE

Kalina, Santacruz (E), Mumbai - 400 098

(For Immovable Property)

(Under Rule 8 (1) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002)

Whereas the undersigned being the authorized officer of Unity Small Finance Bank Limited, having its registered office at Basant Lok,Vasant Vihar ,New Delhi,India-110057 and corporate office at 5th Floor, Centrum House, Vidyanagari Marg, Kalina,, Santacruz (E), Mumbai - 400 098, under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (54 of 2002), and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 13 (12) read with Rule 3 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 issued Demand Notice dated mentioned hereunder calling upon the following borrowers to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being also mentioned hereunder within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

The following borrowers having failed to repay the amount, notice is hereby given to the following borrowers and the public in general that undersigned has taken possession of the properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred on him under sub section (4) of section 13 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 on the date mentioned hereunder :

Sr

Name of the Borrower/ Co-

Date of Demand Notice and

Description of the Immovable Property

Date of

No

Borrowers/Mortgagor & Loan

Outstanding

Possession

Account Number

Type of

possession

1

1. Mr.Amol Pandurang Pagare

25.04.2023

All that part and parcel of the property

05.07.2024

( Borrower / Mortgagor )

bearing

Flat

102,

1st Floor, Breeze Co-

Rs. 29,13,796.90

Symbolic

2. Mrs. Prachi Amol Pagare

(Rupees Twenty Nine Lakh

op.Hsg.Soc. Ltd., Near Shubham Building,

Possession

(Co-Borrower/ Mortgagor)

(Loan Account No.

Thirteen Thousand Seven

Plot No. 27F, Sector 11, Behind Shubham

Tower, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai - 400

017331000000002)

Hundred Ninety Six and

709, Maharashtra,

admeasuring 45.72

And

Paise Ninety Only)

Sq.Mtr. Built Up Area,

owned by Mr.Amol

(Loan Account No.

And

Pandurang Pagare and Mrs. Prachi Amol

017305100000006)

Rs.10,56,028.86

Pagare

(Rupees Ten Lakh Fifty Six

The Property is bounded by :

On or towards East : By Plot No. 37E

Thousand Twnety Eight and

Paise Eighty Six Only)

On or Towards West : By Plot No. 37G

On or towards South : By Plot No. 31

On or towards North: By 9 Meter wide Road

2

1. Mr.Ganesh Sudam Kanade,

08.12.2022

All that part and parcel of the property

05.07.2024

( Borrower / Mortgagor )

bearing Apartment No. NL-4/24/2:11, at

Rs. 3,18,602.14 [Rupees

Symbolic

2. Mr.Sudam Laxman Kanade

2nd Floor, Building No. NL-4/24, Survey No.

(Guarantor)

Three Lakh Eighteen

169, 137A, Plot No. 15, Sector 11, Village

Possession

3. Mrs.Neelam Ganesh Kanade

Thousand Six Hundred Two

Darave, Nerul, Taluka and Dist. Thane, Navi

(Guarantor)

Paise Forteen Only]

Mumbai

-

400

706,

Maharashtra,

(Loan Account No.

And

admeasuring 20.60 Sq.Mtrs Built Up area,

072330800000007)

Rs.3,35,134.03 [Rupees

owned by Mr.Ganesh Sudam Kanade.

And

The Apartment is bounded by :

(Loan Account No.

Three Lakh Thirty Five

On or towards East

:By Apartment No. 12

072305100000001)

Thousand One Hundred

On or towards West : By NL4 Type Building

And

Thirty Four Paise Three

On or towards North :

By Building No.33

(Loan AccountNo.

Only]

On or towards South:By Apartment No. 10

072305100000002)

and

Rs.8,00,820.22 (Rupees

Eight Lakh Eight Hundred

Twenty Paise Twenty Two

Only)

The borrower in particular and the public in general are hereby cautioned not to deal with the property and any dealings with the property shall be subject to the Charge of Unity Small Finance Bank Limited for an amount mentioned herein above and interest thereon.

The borrower's attention is invited to provisions of sub-section (8) of section 13 of the Act, in respect of time available, to redeem the secured assets.

Date: 09.07.2024 Place: Mumbai

THE FERTILISERS AND CHEMICALS TRAVANCORE LIMITED (A Government of India Enterprise) Regd. Of ce: Eloor, Corporate Materials, PD Administration Building Udyogamandal, Kochi, Kerala, India - 683 501,TEL: 91 484 2568633 / 2568345 Email: deepakvs@factltd.com; deepu.cn@factltd.com,http://www.fact.co.in

E-Tender for Clearing, Handling & Transportation of Bagged Products

at Parli Vaijnath and Osmanabad Rail Heads in Maharashtra

[Tender. NO. MM/182/E29719 dated 08.07.2024]

Udyogamandal

Sd/-

09-07-2024

Senior Manager (Materials)-T&S

Unit No. 201, 200A, 202 & 200B, Building No. 2, Solitaire

Corporate Park, Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road, Chakala,

Andheri (E), Mumbai-400 093, Maharashtra

POSSESSION NOTICE

[Under Rule 8(1) Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002]

(For immovable property)

Whereas,

ASREC (India) Limited acting in its capacity as trustee of ASREC PS-05/2021-22 Trust has vide a registered assignment agreement dated 4th January 2022 entered with Vasai Vikas Sahakari Bank Ltd., the original lender has acquired the secured debt with underlying securities from the said original lender.

The Authorised Officer of ASREC(India) Ltd. in exercise of powers conferred under section 13 (12) read with rule 3 of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 issued demand notice dated:03.11.2022 Ref No.ASREC/SARFAESI/SEM/1852/2022-23 calling upon the Borrower/Joint-Borrowers/Co-Borrower/:M/s. Sham Elektromech Pvt. Ltd (herein under referred to as "borrower") and Guarantor/mortgagor 1. Mr. Santosh Sham Chaphekar

2. Mrs.Sheetal Santosh Chaphekar 3. Smt. Manda Sham Chaphekar to repay the amount in INDLN - 4 : Rs. 3,00,98,853/- (Rupees: Three Crore Ninety Eight Thousand Eight

Hundred Fifty Three Only) and in CC a/c - 9 :Rs.1,67,90,365/- (Rupees: One Crore Sixty Seven Lakh Nnety Thousand Three Hundred Sixty Five Only) as on 31.10.2022 together with further interest, expenses, costs, charges thereon with effect from 01.11.2022 till the date of payment within 60 days from the date of notice.

Pursuant to Assignment Agreement dated 04.01.2022 ASREC (India) Ltd., has acquired the financial assets of aforesaid borrower from Vasai Vikas Sahakari Bank Ltd., with all rights title and interest together with underlying security interest under Section 5 of the SARFAESI Act, 2002.

The Borrower/Joint-Borrower/Co-Borrower / Mortgagor/ Guarantors having failed to repay the amount, notice is hereby given to the Borrower/ Mortgagor/ Guarantors and the public in general that the undersigned being the Authorized Officer of ASREC (India) Limited as secured creditor has taken Physical Possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred on him under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said rules on 5th day of July ,2024.

The Borrowers in particular and the public in general is hereby cautioned not to deal with the property and any dealings with such property will be subject to the charge of the ASREC India Limited, for an amount totally aggregating to Rs. 4,68,89,218/- (Rupees: Four crore Sixty Eight lac Eighty Nine Thousand Two Hundred Eighteen only) together with further interest expenses, costs, charges, etc.

The borrower's attention is invited to provisions of sub-Section 8 of Section13 of the Act, in respect of time available, to redeem the secured assets.

Sr. No.

Description of Property

  • EM of Flat No. 201 (New Flat No. 303), area admeasuring about 48.52 sq. mtrs. quivalent to 522 sq. ft. (built up) on the second floor in the building known as Anantraj Co-operative Hsg. Soc. Ltd. Lying being and situated at Dahanukar Wadi, Capt Sameer Chandavarkar Lane, Kandivali west, Mumbai - 400 067
    Owned by Mr.Santosh S Chaphekar
  • EM of Flat No. 202 (New Flat No. 301), area admeasuring about 457 sq. ft. (built up) on the second floor in the building known as Anantraj Co-operative Hsg. Soc. Ltd. Lying being and situated at Dahanukar Wadi, Capt Sameer Chandavarkar Lane,

Kandivali west, Mumbai - 400 067

Owned by Smt Manda S Chaphekar

Sd/-

(I N Biswas)

Date : 05.07.2024

Authorised Officer

Place : Kandivali, Mumbai

ASREC (India) Limited

- TENDER CARE - - Advertorial

Public Notice

Notice is hereby given to all that,

Mr. Mohan Pandurang Holmukhe,

a member of: Saraf Choudhari Nagar Co-operative Society (No.06) Ltd., having address at: Building No. B-12 to B-14, Saraf Choudhari Nagar, Thakur Complex, Kandivali (East) Mumbai-400101 and holding Flat No. B- 14/201, died intestate on 26.01.2001 leaving behind him legal heirs namely

  1. Smt. Nirmala Mohan Holmukhe (wife),
  2. Mr. Kamlakar Mohan Holmukhe (son), and 3. Mrs. Sonali Suraj Kamble alias Sonali Mohan Holmulche (daughter)

1. Smt. Nirmala Mohan Holmukhe and 2. Mrs. Sonali Suraj Kamble alias Sonali Mohan Holmukhe ( Releasers) have transferred their total 66.66% undivided share and interest in the said flat to Mr. Kamlakar Mohan Holmukhe (Releasee) vide registered Release Deed dated 04.07.2024. Thereafter the said Releasee Mr. Kamlakar Mohan Holmukhe had submitted an application for transfer of share and interest in the said flat to the society along with all necessary documents. We hereby invites claims and/or objections from the claimant or claimants /objector or objectors for the transfer of said shares & interest in the said flat within the period of 15 days from the publicatior of this notice, with copies of such documents and other proofs on support of his/her/ their claims/ objections. If no any claims/ objections are received within the period prescribed above, society shall be free to transfer the shares & interest of deceased member in the said flat in the name of Mr. Kamlakar Mohan Holmukhe as provided under the bye - laws of the society.

Place: Mumbai

Date: 09.07.2024

Dilip Yashavant Lad

(M.com.LL.B., GDC&A,DCM)

ADVOCATE HIGH COURT

B-22/304, Saraf Choudhari Nagar,

Thakur Complex, Kandivali (East)

Mumbai-400101.M:9833506305

E-mail:advdiliplad@gmail.com

BASF India Limited

Regd. Office: The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor, Plot No.C-70,

CIN: L33112MH1943FLC003972 Tel: +91 22 62785600 Website: www.basf.com/in Email: investor-grievance-india@basf.com

Website: www.basf.com/in Email: investor-grievance-india@basf.com

NOTICE FOR THE ATTENTION OF MEMBERS OF BASF INDIA LIMITED ("THE COMPANY") 80TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY & INFORMATION ON E-VOTING

NOTICE is hereby given that the 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with all the applicable circulars on the matter issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to transact the businesses as set out in the Notice convening the said Meeting and the Explanatory Statement thereto.

The Notice of the 80th AGM along with the Annual Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 has been sent in electronic form to all those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participants on July 8, 2024, in accordance with the said circulars issued by MCA and SEBI.

The aforementioned documents of the Company are also available on the Company's website i.e. www.basf.com/inand on the website of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited & The National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com& www.nseindia.comrespectively and also on the website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) at www.evoting.nsdl.com.

The documents referred to in the Notice of the AGM are available for inspection electronically by the Members from the date of circulation of the Notice up to the date of the AGM. Members seeking to inspect such documents can send email to investor-grievance-india@basf.com

Information on e-voting:

The Company is pleased to provide remote e-voting facility to the Members to cast their votes electronically on all the resolutions set forth in the Notice convening the said Meeting. The Company has engaged the services of National Securities Depositary Limited (NSDL) to provide the remote e-voting facility.

The remote e-voting period shall commence on Sunday, August 4, 2024 (9.00 a.m. IST) and shall end on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 (5.00 p.m. IST). During this period, Members of the Company, holding shares in physical or dematerialized form as the case may be, as on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, being the cut-off date for the purpose of voting, may cast their votes electronically. The remote e-voting will not be allowed beyond 5.00 p.m. IST on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and the e-voting module will be disabled by NSDL thereafter.

Persons who have acquired the equity shares of the Company after mailing of the Annual Report and are Members as on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 i.e., the cut-off date, may send a request for obtaining their User ID and Password for the purpose of remote e-voting to evoting@nsdl.co.inor investor-grievance-india@basf.comor csg-unit@linkintime.co.inor contact Link Intime India Private Limited on +91 810 811 8484.

The facility of e-voting will also be made available to the Members at the AGM. Members attending the AGM through VC / OAVM, who have not cast their vote(s) by remote e-voting, will be able to vote at the AGM through e-voting facility. A Member who has cast his / her vote using the remote e-voting facility shall be entitled to attend and participate in the AGM of the Company but shall not be allowed to vote on the resolutions at the AGM.

In case of any queries regarding e-voting, you may refer to the 'Frequently Asked Questions' (FAQs) and 'e-voting user manual' available in the 'Downloads' Section of NSDL's e-voting website www.evoting.nsdl.com. You may also contact NSDL via e-mail at evoting@nsdl.co.inor on toll free no.: 022 - 4886 7000 and 022 - 2499 7000 or send a request to Ms. Pallavi Mhatre, Senior Manager, NSDL at pallavid@nsdl.co.in

Manner of registering / updating e-mail address: -

  1. Members holding shares in physical form/ Electronic , who have not registered / updated their e-mail addresses with the Company and are desirous of receiving the AGM Notice and voting on the Resolutions are requested to register / update their email addresses by writing to the Company with details of folio no., name of the Member, scanned copy of the share certificate (front & back side), self-attested PAN & Aadhar Card copy, email id and mobile number at investor-grievance-india@basf.com
  2. For permanent registration of email id, Members holding shares in dematerialised form are requested to get the same recorded through their Depository Participant and those holding shares in physical form are requested to submit duly filled and signed Form ISR-1 to the RTA - Link Intime India Private Limited. The Form ISR-1 is available on the website of RTA i.e. www.linkintime.co.in

The detailed instructions for joining the AGM through VC / OAVM and casting the vote through remote e-voting /e-voting at the AGM are provided in the Notice of the AGM. Members are requested to carefully go through the same.

For BASF India Limited

Sd/-

Place : Mumbai

Manohar Kamath

Director - Legal, General Counsel (India)

Dated : July 9, 2024

& Company Secretary

HPCL LAUNCHES SWACHHTA

PAKHWADA WITH IMPACTFUL

WALKATHON AND HUMAN CHAIN RALLY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has taken a significant step in contributing to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by launching the Swachhta

Pakhwada (Cleanliness Fortnight) from 1st to 15th July 2024. This initiative aims to raise mass awareness and engage the community, especially the youth, in promoting cleanliness

and hygiene. The event kicked off with a dynamic Walkathon and a Human Chain Rally at the iconic Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai. Shri S. Bharathan, Director-Refineries, and Shri K.S. Shetty, Director-Human Resources, inaugurated the campaign by administering the Swachhta Pledge to HPCL employees and college students, emphasizing their commitment to a cleaner India.

Over 150 enthusiastic employees and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers participated in the Walkathon, raising bilingual slogans that highlighted the importance of cleanliness and hygiene. The event culminated in the formation of a Human Chain along Marine Drive, symbolizing unity and collective effort in making Mumbai cleaner and healthier.

Senior HPCL officials flagged off the Walkathon, offering words of encouragement and support to the participants. Their presence underscored the corporation's dedication to community involvement and environmental stewardship.

HPCL remains committed to driving the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan forward through continuous efforts and community-driven initiatives during Swachhta Pakhwada and beyond.

INTERNAL COMPLAINTS COMMITTEE

MEMBERS AND STAKEHOLDERS AT STATE TRADING ENTERPRISES CONDUCT A DAY LONG WORKSHOP ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

In compliance to the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redress) Act '2013 for creating widespread awareness among the employees, Internal Complaints Committee Members and stakeholders at State Trading Enterprises (MMTC Ltd., STC Ltd., PEC Ltd. and Export

Inspection Council) falling under the administrative purview of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, a day- long workshop was conducted at the premises of MMTC Corporate Office, New Delhi

on 5th July, 2024. Dr. Praveen Kumari Singh, ex-Addl. Secretary, CVC was invited for disseminating the knowledge and awareness on the various facets of the Act.

Shri Anurag Prasad, IRS, CVO delivered the welcome address and underlined the importance of the Act as well as the need for safe work environment for all employees. During the day- long session, various important topics like gender sensitiza- tion, definitions, formation of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), LCC, Complaint and appeal provisions, duties of employers & employees etc were taken up in an interactive manner and the session was well received by the participants.

ELABORATE RATH YATRA

ARRANGEMENTS BY ECOR

Keeping in view the ensuing Rath Yatra, Ministry of Railways have decided to provide convenience to the devotees coming to Puri by Rail.

Safety, Security and additional services of Rath Yatra special trains have been planned along with sanitation and cleanliness of station premises in view of huge congregation.

Opening of a round-the-clock Control Room to look into pas- sengers' issues as well as smooth train operations. Emphasis is to be given on effective announcements at station and smooth disbursal of tickets through additional ticket booking counters. Traffic & other arrangements and facilities at enroute stations have been given attention.

ECoR has extensively preparing for the Rath Yatra arrange- ments. The measures to be implemented by Railways during Rath Yatra are - Crowd Management, Train Information System/Enquiry Counters, Video Walls Display, UTS on Mobile App, Additional Ticket Booking Counters and Mobile Ticket Counters, Pilgrim Waiting Area/Shed and Mela Shed to accommodate 15000 pilgrims & devotees, Security Arrangements, Catering & Hospitality, Medical Facilities & Ambulance, as well as the provision of power supply, water supply, cleanliness, security, drinking water, and sufficient toilets for the convenience of passengers. Railways aims to carry 15 lakh passengers to and from Puri during the festival. Apart from this, Special Trains will be run by using AI based dynamic Scheduling System.

Special Trains: Railways will be running more than 315 Special Trains from almost all parts of Odisha and from neighboring States like Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. A large number of extra coaches will be put into service in order to run these special trains. Elaborate arrangements has been made for cleaning and watering of trains for ensuring pleasant and comfortable journey. Special Train will also run by using AI based dynamic Scheduling System.

Extra Ticket Counters: In order to handle large number of pil- grims, additional ticket counters will be opened at Puri Railway Station round-the-clock. Similarly, in order to handle the additional rush of pilgrims at other stations, additional booking counters will be opened at peak hours at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Khalokot, Paradeep, Bhadrak and Jajpur Keonjhar Road along with other important other Stations in its jurisdiction.

Enquiry Counters and Information Centers:Additional enquiry counters will be opened at Puri Railway Station in addition to existing counters. These counters will be strategically located in the circulating area and near the temporary entry point at the extreme end of platform.

BANK OF INDIA, AHMEDABAD

ZONE, ANNOUNCES 'SAMJHAUTA DAY'

FOR NPA SETTLEMENT

Bank of India, Ahmedabad Zone, is proud to announce the celebration of 'Samjhauta Day' on July 11, 2024. This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to address and resolve non- performing assets (NPAs), providing a unique opportunity for borrowers to settle their NPA Dues.

On 'Samjhauta Day', Bank of India will offer substantial discounts on dues of NPA Borrower, reflecting our commitment to support our customers and revitalize their financial stability. We understand the challenges faced by our borrowers and are dedicated to finding amicable solutions.

The event will be held at all bank branches. We invite all our NPA borrowers to take advantage of this one-day event.

18 मुंबई, मंगळवार, ९ जुलै२०२४

àË¶j H$ãOm

emIm

Am¶grAm¶grAm¶

{b.,

. 201-~r, 2 am 'Obm,

. 1,

.- ~r3, dm¶'$m¶ Am¶Q>r

- 400604.

Á¶mAWu,

Am¶grAm¶grAm¶

A{YH$mar

'$m¶ZmpÝe¶b

2002

Am{U H$b' 13(12) ghdmMVm

éëg, 2002 À¶m {Z¶' 3

àXmZ

A{YH$mamMm dmna H$éZ gXa

àmá Pmë¶mÀ¶m

60

a¸$'

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r Imbrb

(XrdmU hmD$qgJ '$m¶ZmÝg {b.

Am¶grAm¶grAm¶

S>rEME'$Eb Am{U

Xaå¶mZ

H$amambm

H$aÊ¶mÀ¶m

VmaUmÀ¶m

'mJUr

Omar

.

a¸$'

H$aÊ¶mg

Am{U

H$s,

Imbrb

A{Y{Z¶'mÀ¶m H$b' 13(4) ghdmMVm

{Z¶'mdbrÀ¶m {Z¶' 8

Ë¶mbm/{Vbm àXmZ

A{YH$mamMm dmna H$éZ

Imbrb

{'iH$VrMm H$ãOm

.

A{U

gmdYmZ H$aÊ¶mV

H$s,

{'iH$VrÀ¶m

ì¶dhma H$é

Am{U

{'iH$VrÀ¶m

ì¶dhma hm Am¶grAm¶grAm¶

à^mamÀ¶m AYrZ amhrb.

A.

(S>rEME'$Eb

'mJUr

.

Am{U Am¶grAm¶grAm¶

H$ãOmMr VmarI

VmarI/ 'mJUr

Zmd

a¸$' (é.)

1.

Am{U pñ'Vm

-2, Vi 'Obm, qdJ E'$,

~m~m

E{àb 24, 2023

S>rEME'$Eb

- 23300001390 Am{U ZdrZ

JQ>

-1752

MmH$U

é.

Am¶grAm¶grAm¶

-

- 410015/

16,90,329.00/-

05, 2024

darb

a¸$'

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

30

AÝ¶Wm

éëg, 2002

À¶m {Z¶' 8 Am{U 9

gXa

à{gÜXr

30

JhmU {'iH$VrMr

H$aÊ¶mV

.

:

09, 2024

A{YH$mar

{R>H$mU:

Am¶grAm¶grAm¶

'r{S>¶'

. 5, emaXm

Vi 'Obm,

-11, gr~rS>r

Zdr

-400614.

.… + 91 22 27572748

({Z¶' 8 (1)) H$ãOm

(ñWmda {'iH$VrH$[aVm)

Á¶mAWu,

A{YH$mar ¶m

'$m¶ZmpÝeAb

2002

Am{U H$b' 13(12) ghdmMVm

ê$ëg, 2002 À¶m {Z¶' 3

àmá

dmna H$ê$Z

'mJUr

Omar H$ê$Z

Imbrb

ì¶mOmgh

gXa

àmárÀ¶m

60

H$aÊ¶mg

.

H$aÊ¶mV

Imbrb

Am{U

H$s,

Imbr

{'iH$VrMm H$ãOm

gXa

H$b' 13(4) ghdmMVm gXa ê$ëgÀ¶m {Z¶' 8 Am{U 9

àmá

dmna H$ê$Z øm

.

Am{U

Bemam

H$s, {'iH$Vrer ì¶dhma H$ê$

Am{U {'iH$Vrer

ì¶dhma hm

¶mg

Imbrb

a³H$' Am{U Ë¶mdarb

ì¶mO ¶m

^mamAYrZ amhrb :

Zmd

13(2)

Am{U

Mr VmarI

H$ãOmMr VmarI

lr

bú'U

.

é. 19.04.2024, é. 13,31,756/-

.609, 6dm 'Obm, Am{eH$m n[adma'

1,

06.07.2024

40996312043)

bmI EH$Vrg hOma

Am{U

.40/1/E,

Jmd

ñdm'r

Zmam¶U

N>ßnZ 'mÌ) 19.04.2024

Ë¶mgh

Odi,

{Oëhm

am¶JS>-

ì¶mO,

à^ma B.

410202

lr

Am{U

10.04.2024, é. 18,05,891/-

.303, 3am

'Obm,

06.07.2024

lr'Vr

. 41113718859,

AR>am bmI nmM hOma

Am{U

{gëda

.34,

52, Jmd CaU gr

E³³¶mÊUd 'mÌ) 10.04.2024

qdS>

Zdr

am¶JS>-

41113836395)

Ë¶mgh

ì¶mO,

à^ma B.

400702

lr.

Am{U

25.04.2024, é. 53,42,109/-

.601, 6dm 'Obm,

05.07.2024

lr'Vr

bmI

hOma

1 grEMEgEb,

4, qdJ Eb,

. 41228069356,

Am{U ZD$ 'mÌ) 25.04.2024

grQ>rEg

. 11, 12, 73,

74,

.178,

41229959836, 41364851204)

Ë¶mgh

ì¶mO,

à^ma B.

39/2,

36/15,

37,

Odi,

-

-421505

lr.

25.04.2024, é. 32,17,907/-

. E-1-401, 4Wm 'Obm,

.E-1,

05.07.2024

.41955410449)

~Îmrg bmI gVam hOma

Am{U

.67,

68, 69,

{hñgm

gmV 'mÌ) 25.04.2024

Ë¶mgh

.4/5 Am{U 64/4, 5, 6/1.6/2 (^mJ), Jmd

ì¶mO,

à^ma B.

{Oëhm

-421503

lr.

Xbdr Am{U lr.

26.04.2024, é. 32,85,789/-

.1208, 12dm 'Obm,

05.07.2024

g{MZ

Xbdr

.

~Îmrg bmI

hOma

.73, 74, 75,

17,

nmbr,

41781774208,41783016683)

'mÌ) 26.04.2024

- 410218.

Ë¶mgh

ì¶mO,

à^ma B.

VmaU

^aÊ¶mH$[aVm CnbãY

H$b' 13 Cn-H$b' (8) À¶m

bj

OmV

.

… 05/ 06-07-2024 {R>H$mU …

A{YH$mar,

ímmIm : _maJmd

Vn{ímb : 08322703143

-_

- cb0314@canrabank.com

grEZAma~r/0505

{bbmd/2024-25/06

… 05.07.2024

{hV

_b~OmdUr) A{Y{Z`_ , 2002 À`m {Z`_ 8 (6) À`m

dm{MV

Am{U {dÎmr` _mb_

Am{U

{hV

_b~OmdUr H$m`Xm, 2002

ñWmda _mb_

-{bbmd

.

_mÝ`

Am{U

d h_rXmamZm

H$s,

VmaU / A{YH$mamV

Imbrb Z_

_mb_Îmm, {OMm àË`j Vm~m

_maJmd

A{YH$mè`mZr

_

E_ _

N>JZbmb

_

Am{U Am{ef E_

_maJmd

aŠH$_

é. 58,32,996 (AmÇmdÊUd

~Îmrg bmI

ímhmÊUd _mÌ ) À`m

""

'',""

'' Am{U ""

H$mhr

AmYmamda 15.01.2022

H$aÊ`mV

. amIrd aŠH$_ é. 55,00,000/-

é.

bmI) Am{U Bgmam aŠH$_

é. 5,50,000/- (é. nmM bmI nÝZmg hOma _mÌ$)

.

é.50,000/-

Bgmam aŠH$_

23.07.2024

5:00 dmOVm O_m

.

nÝZmg hOma _mÌ$) À`m nQ>rV

H$amdr. {X.24.07.2024

01:30 dm. 02:00 dm.

https://ebkray.in/

  • .

kmV ^ma, Agë`mg Ë`mgh ñWmda Am{U

_ _mb_

Vn{ímb Am{U

_hmamï amÁ`mVrb Jmd _mPJmd

{Oëhm

pñWV _

O_rZ

. 126 (123) {hgm

_ 10

_ _m{nV 1500

{dhra, hmD$g, drO

Am{U

.

gXa

Imbrbà_

_m

:-

: ZdrZ {dH$mg

JmdmMm añË`m, n{íM_

: Im._mb_Îmm,

>: K.

.7 Im. _mbÎmm,

: K. . 12 Am{U 9 Im._mb_Îmm.

A{YH$mar,

_maJmd

{S>_

aŠH$_ O_m

_

209272434

Am`E$Eggr

: grEZAma~r0008345 da

ImË`mV O_m H$aÊ`mgmR>r

23.07.2024 05:00 dm.

O_m

Om_m H$amdr.

g{dñVa AQ>r d eVvgmR>r

(www.canarabank.com) da

qbH$ "" -

'' nhm qH$dm

ímmIm ì`dñWmnH$, _maJmd ímmIm,

. . : 08322703143, 9922807663

àXmVm _ nr Eg ~r Abm`Ýg

.$8291220220 _

Am`S>r : support.ebkray@psballiance.com

H$m_mOmÀ`m {Xder

H$mbmdYr Xaå`mZ

H$aVm

.

-{bbmd

: http://www.indianbankseauction.com

ghr/-

: 05.07.2024

A{YH$mar,

{R>H$mU … 'S>Jmd

~rEEgE$

{b{_

: X

""E''

1204-gr, 12 dm _Obm,

. gr-70,

""Or''

_ - 400051.

We create chemistry

grAm`EZ >: Eb>33112E_EM$1943E$Ebgr003972

. : +91 22 62785600

: www.basf.com/in -_

: investor-grievance-india@basf.com

~rEEgE$

{b{_

À`m

bj

80 dr

g^m Am{U -

~Ôb _m{hVr

H$r, Cº$

H$aÊ`mÀ`m

_ Z_

_ ì`dgm` ì`dhma H$aÊ`mgmR>r Am{U

Ë`mdarb ñnïrH$aUmË_H$ {dYmZ

80 dr

g^m (EOrE_)

7

2024

emIm-

Vi'Obm, 104, ^maV hmD$g, E'.Eg.

-400023.

: samvmumbai@unionbankofindia.bank

{'iH$VrÀ¶m

'$m¶ZmpÝeAb

2002 ghdmMVm

ê$ëg 2002 À¶m

{Z¶' 9(1) À¶m

{'iH$VrÀ¶m

H$[aVm

-{bbmd

.

OZVm Am{U

Am{U h'rXma

15 {Xdgr¶

H$r,

Imbrb

{'iH$V VmaU

JhmU/à^m[aV

{OMm H$ãOm

(VmaU

À¶m

Vr Imbrb

Am{U

h'rXma

Mr Imbrb

WH$~mH$s

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

Am{U

H$mhr

Imbr

{dH$Ê¶mV

. amIrd qH$'V Am{U Bgmam AZm'V a³H$'

Imbr

.

{bbmdmMr VmarI Am{U

… 26.07.2024, . 12:00

. 05:00

gh-

Am{U h'rXma

Zmd:-

1. .

dm¶

-Jmim

. 1

6, lrOr

. 97, {hñgm .

1, dmird,

-401208.

2. lr.

.

-

. S>r/204 Am{U S>r/304, PaZm

3. .

E'.

-

. S>r/204 Am{U S>r/304,

PaZm

.

WH$~mH$s a¸$'…

15.01.2019

'mJUr

é. 28,67,29,603.42

AÇ>mdrg

bmI

hOma

VrZ Am{U

'mÌ) A{YH$

Ë¶mdarb

ì¶mO Am{U BVa à^ma.

{'iH$V . 1…- .

Zmdm'Yrb Jmim . 1, h[ae

.

98, {hñgm . 3 (^mJ), Jmd dm{id,

. ({~ëQ>An

= 2713 .

CÎma-

X{jU-

arOÝgr,

-

-{gÕr

npíM'-

. (àË¶j H$ãOm

).

amIrd qH$'V… é. 72,90,000.00> · O'm H$amd¶mMr Bgmam a³H$'… é. 7,29,000.00 ·

'mJUr

VmarI… 15.01.2019 · H$ãOm

VmarI… 03.10.2019 ·

VmarI : 06.07.2024

{'iH$V

. 2…- lrOr

Vi'Obm Am{U n{hbm 'Obm,

97, {hñgm

.$ 1/2, Jmd dmird,

.

{~ëQ> An

= 12946 .

. n{hë¶m

{~ëQ> An

12478 .

.) . gr'm~ÜX CÎma-

X{jU- ñQ>ma

-

npíM'-

Am{U '{eZar

pñWV

lrOr

Vi'Obm Am{U n{hbm 'Obm,

97, {hñgm

.$ 1/2, Jmd dmird,

dm¶

. (àË¶j H$ãOm

.

amIrd qH$'V… é. 4,20,65,000.00> (O'rZ Am{U B'maVrH$[aVm é. 3,98,25,000.00 Am{U

'{eZar

H$[aVm é. 22,40,000.00 · O'm H$amd¶mMr Bgmam a³H$'… é.

42,06,500.00 ·

'mJUr

VmarI… 15.01.2019

· H$ãOm

VmarI…

03.10.2019 ·

VmarI : 06.07.2024

hmVmiUr

A{YH$mar-lr'.

. 9833765376 Am{U

A{YH$mar- lr. {dH$mg lrdmñVd,

. 9935387181

{'iH$VtH$[aVm -{bbmdmMr VmarI Am{U

26.07.2024

. 12.00

5.00

{'iH$VrÀ¶m {Z[ajUmMr

19.07.2024

Am{U

Am{U

{Z¶'mgmR>r

Úm

https://ebkray.in

Vnerbdma AQ>r Am{U eVvH$[aVm

www.unionbankofindia.co.in

Úmdr.

{R>H$mU…

A{YH$mar,

ghr/-

H$ãOm

emIm: EMS>rE'$gr

EMS>rE'$gr

{b.

-AmanrE'

2am 'Obm, EMS>rE'$gr

hmD$g

{'ëg

.

~mnQ>

npíM',

-400 013. .

. : 022-66113020.

EMS>rE'$gr

{b., EMS>rE'$gr

hmD$g,

~mnQ>

(npíM'),

400013.

grAm¶EZ… Eb65920E'EM1994nrEbgr080618.

www.hdfcbank.com

Á¶mAWu, EMS>rE'$gr

EMS>rE'$gr

17

2023

gÝ'mZ{Z¶ EZgrEbQ>r-

EH${ÌH$aU

EMS>rE'$gr

gh EH${ÌV) (EMS>rE'$gr) À¶m

'$m¶ZmpÝeAb

2002 (gXa

Am{U H$b' 13(12)

ê$ëg, 2002 ghdmMVm {Z¶' 3

àmá

dmna H$ê$Z gXa

H$b' 13(2)

Imbrb

dmagXma Am{U

à{V{ZYr

gXa

Am{U/qH$dm àXmZmÀ¶m

Ë¶mdarb ì¶mO,

n[aì¶¶, à^ma B. hr a¸$' gXa

60

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

'mJUr

Omar

.

A.

dmag Am{U

WH$~mH$s

'mJUr

H$ãOmMr

VmarI

ñWmda {'iH$V (Vt)/VmaU

.

Zmd

VmarI

Am{U àH$ma

1

lr. hS>uH$a {H$aU

Am{U

é. 7,38,880/-

30-

-

05-

-2024

- 303, 3am 'Obm, Ama. .

grEMEgEb,

. hS>uH$a

{H$aU

31-

-

2019

(àË¶j H$ãOm)

g. . 124,

EM. .

Z{dZ

g. . 72,

2018*

H$ë¶mU

E'Am¶S>rgr {'$ëQ>a

{O.

421201

*gh

Am{U/qH$dm àXmZmÀ¶m

ì¶mO,

n[aì¶¶, à^ma, B.

VWm{n,

darb

dmagXma Am{U

à{V{ZYr WH$sV

H$aÊ¶mg

darb

dmagXma Am{U

à{V{ZYr Am{U

H$s, EMS>rE'$grÀ¶m

darb

H$aÊ¶mV

ñWmda

{'iH$Vr(Vt)Mm/VmaU

H$ãOm

gXa A{Y{Z¶'mÀ¶m H$b' 13(4)

ghdmMVm gXa {Z¶'mdbrÀ¶m {Z¶' 8

àXmZ H$aÊ¶mV

dmna H$ê$Z darb

.

dmagXma Am{U

à{V{ZYr Am{U

Bemam

H$s,

ñWmda {'iH$Vr (Vt)/VmaU

ì¶dhma H$ê$ Am{U gXa ñWmda {'iH$Vr (Vt)/VmaU

H$aÊ¶mV

ì¶dhma hm EMS>rE'$gr À¶m JhmUmÀ¶m AYrZ amhrb.

à{V{ZYr

bj VmaU 'Îmm

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r CnbãY

A{Y{Z¶'mÀ¶m H$b' 13 À¶m

(8) À¶m

.

Am{U

àV

CnbãY

Am{U

à{V{ZYr

H$m'H$mOmÀ¶m

H$m'H$mOmÀ¶m {Xder

àV àmá H$aÊ¶mMr

H$aÊ¶mV

.

EMS>rE'$gr

{b. H$[aVm

{R>H$mU :

ghr/-

: 08- -2024

A{YH$mar

023476)

hmD$g,

159, 1 bm 'Obm,

400 020

Omhra

H$s,

(Ama~rAm¶)

.159, 1 bm 'Obm,

400 020)

-

-'$m¶ZmÝg

(EZ~rE'$gr)

04.08.2008. EZ-

13.01911à'mUnÌ

Am{U Ë¶mMm Vnmg bmJV Zmhr.

à'mUnÌmMm

Am{U Aem

H$aÊ¶mV

.

gh

gÝ'mZZr¶

{dYr Ý¶m¶m{YH$aU

23.02.2024

EH${ÌV

Q>rE'Q>r

à'mUnÌ

gh

ñdmYrZ

Amdí¶H$

. Oa

ì¶º$sg gmnS>ë¶mg

Amåhmbm

hmD$g, 159, 1 bm

'Obm,

400 020

H$arVm

ghr/-

{R>H$mU:

g{Md

08.07.2024

Omhra

V'm'

Aerb lr. ZdZrV

H$s,

d

.

ZdZrV

gX{ZH$m

. ~r-204,

'Obm,

550

.

hmD$g B'maV,

hmD$g

-

. .

.{b., Jmd

ZdKa,

g. . 9, {hñgm

. 1,

ZJa,

npíM', Vm. -

{Oëhm - nmbKa-

401202

^mJ XmIbm

. 40

^mJ

. 466

470

hr

{'iH$V

1.

lr.

{H$gZ

2. lr.

{H$gZ

{H$gZ

'¶V .

dmag Am{U

3.

. 'rVm

Zmd

{H$gZ

({ddmhrV

('mÝ¶Vm

H$m¶'ñdê$nr

{dH$V

.

Var

gXa

{'iH$VrV

Ë¶mÀ¶m

gXa

{'iH$V d

CÎmam{YH$ma,

{hñgm,

JhmU, à^ma,

YmaUm{YH$ma,

d{hdmQ>,

{d{Z'¶,

^ma,

dmagm,

dagm,

Ý¶mg,

Vm~m

d

AÝ¶

ñdê$nmV

bm^, h³H$,

d A{YH$ma

Agë¶mg

{b{IV

ñdê$nmV

à{gÜXr

gXa

14

AmV

Aem

Amnbr haH$V

. 15,

.Q>r.

ZJa

1

-

. .

.{b.,

ZJa, bú'r

npíM'-401202

gmXa

AÝ¶Wm

H$mhrM haH$V

Zmhr d haH$V, h³H$ Agë¶mg

Ambm

g'OÊ¶mV

.

{X. 08/07/2024

ghr/-

.

3.00 dmOVm

(ìhrgr)

BVa

gmYZ

_)

H$m`Xm, 2013

Am{U

Am{U

_

{d{Z`_, 2015 À`m

nmbZ H$ê$Z, Am{U

ì`dhma _

(E_grE) Am{U

Omar

àH$aUmdarb n{anÌH$mgh dm{MV. E_grE Am{U

Omar

n{anÌH$mÀ`m

31 _

2024

Ahdmbmgh 80 ì`m EOrE_Mr

_

8

2024

/

ñdê$nmV Ë`m

nmR>{dÊ`mV Ambr

.

darb

www.basf.com/in `m

Am{U

{b{_

Am{U

Am{U www.nseindia.com

{b{_

`m

www.bseindia.com da

CnbãY

_ Am{U www.evoting.nsdl.com

{b{_

(EZEgS>rEb>) À`m

CnbãY

. EOrE_À`m

_

Z_

hr

Omar

EOrE_À`m

investor-grievance-

VnmgUrgmR>r

CnbãY

. Aem

VnmgUr

H$ê$

gXñ`

india@basf.comda

_

eH$VmV.

-

_m{hVr:

gXa

_

Z_

_V

{a_

-

CnbãY H$ê$Z

.

{a_

-

àXmZ

H$aÊ`mgmR>r

{b{_

(EZEgS>rEb>) À`m

gh^mJ

.

{a_ -_VXmZ H$mbmdYr a{ddma, 4

2024 (9.00 gH$mir

Am{U _

6

2024

5.00 dmOVm)

g_má

. `m H$mbmdYrV,

31

2024

_VXmZmMr H$Q>-

VmarI

`WmpñWVr

ñdê$nmV

YmaU

gXñ`,

_V

eH$VmV. {a_

-

_

6

2024

5.00

nadmZJr {Xbr OmUma Zmhr> Am{U

EZEgS>rEb

-

_

Aj_

.

Á`m

Ahdmb

Bp¹Q>r

Am{U

31

2024

H$Q>-

gXñ`

{a_

-

gmR>r

Am`S>r Am{U

{_i{dÊ`mgmR>r

evoting@nsdl.co.in

investor-grievance-india@basf.com

csg-unit@linkintime.co.inda _VXmZ H$am

+91

810 811 8484 da

BZQ>mB_

{b{_

gmYm.

-

EOrE__

CnbãY

.

_

EOrE_bm CnpñWV

gXñ`,

{a_

-

_V

Zmhr,

-

EOrE__

_VXmZ H$ê$ eH$Vrb. {a_

-

dmna H$ê$Z

_V

g^mgX

EOrE__

CnpñWV amhÊ`mMm Am{U Ë`mV ^mJ

nmÌ

Ë`mbm EOrE__Yrb

_VXmZ H$aÊ`mMr nadmZJr {Xbr OmUma Zmhr.

-

H$mhr

Agë`mg,

EZEgS>rEb À`m

-

www.evoting.nsdl.com.darb

{d^mJmV CnbãY

àíZ''

Am{U

-

_

eH$Vm.

EZEgS>rEbbm evoting@nsdl.co.inda

-_

-

. : 022 - 4886

7000 Am{U 022 - 2499 7000 da

eH$Vm

nëbdr

d{að ì`dñWmnH$, EZEgS>rEb>

pallavid@nsdl.co.in

eH$Vm.

-_

nÎmm

H$aÊ`mMr nÕV:-

A)

_

YmaU

gXñ`,

-_

ZmhrV

Am{U AGM

àmá H$aÊ`mg Am{U

_VXmZ H$aÊ`mg

_

H$aÊ`mMr

.

_

Zmd,

àV

Am{U _mJrb

.com.

-

Am{U AmYma

_

Am`S>r Am{U _

investor-grievance-india@basf da

~)

_ Am`S>rÀ`m H$m`_ñdê$nr

S>r_

__

YmaU H$aUmè`m

H$ê$Z

H$aÊ`mV Ambr

Am{U

àË`j ñdê$nmV

YmaU

AmaQ>rE

Am{U ñdmjar

_ AmaQ>rE>-1 -

BZQ>mB_

{b{_

gmXa> H$aÊ`mMr

.

_ Am`EgAma>-1 AmaQ>rEÀ`m

www.linkintime.co.inda CnbãY

.

`m EOrE__

_

gm_rb

Am{U

EOrE__

{a_

-

-

_VXmZ H$aÊ`mÀ`m

Vnerbdma

EOrE_Mr

_

`m_ {Xë`m

.

H$r

VËg_

nma

.

~rEEgE$

{b{_

gmR>r

ghr/-

_

H$m_W

{R>H$mU : _

-

OZab

(^maV)

: 9

2024.

Am{U

g{Md

Ama~rEb

-{bbmd

: Ama~rEb

{b., 1 br

-416001.

2002

: Ama~rEb

{b., 9 dm 'Obm,

- 1, dra gmdaH$a

bJV,

npíM',

-400062.

'$m¶ZmpÝe¶b

2002

ghdmMVm

éëg, 2002 (""éëg'') À¶m {Z¶' 8(6)

à^m[aV ñWmda

-{bbmd

OZVm Am{U

h'rXma Am{U JhmUdQ>Xma

H$s, Imbrb

ñWmda {'iH$Vr (EH${ÌV[aË¶m ""{'iH$V'' Agm

¶m Ama~rEb

{b. (""VmaU

JhmU/à^m[aV

H$ãOm hm

Imbrb

H$b' 13(4) Am{U H$b' 14 ghdmMVm

Ë¶m Imbrb -{bbmd

{Z¶'mdbrMm {Z¶' 8 Am{U 9

Imbrb

WH$~mH$s A{YH$ ì¶mOmÀ¶m

18/08/2024

H$mhr

Am{U ""{dZm

{dH$Ê¶mV

.

njH$ma, WH$~mH$s

Am{U

Am{U

{'iH$VrMm Vn{eb

'mJUr

a¸$'

{Z[ajUmMr VmarI

amIrd qH$'V

-{bbmdmMr

Zmd

Am{U JhmUdQ>Xma

Am{U

BAa

àmá

'mJUr Am{U H$ãOm

H$aÊ¶mMr

Zmd/

./

dmT>{dÊ¶mMr

VmarI

Am¶S>r

VmarI

a¸$'

1)

. EgAm¶Eg AbmBS>

{'iH$V 'mbH$

. ñdßZm Ba'$mZ

^mé. 82,83,296.67/-

05/08/2024

amIrd qH$'V:

18/08/2024

17/08/2024

amhÿb Hw$bH$Uu ('mo~mB©b H«$. 9823495081/7977937399/

9423882525 B©- b:o rahul.kulkarni@rblbank.com)

. ñdßZm Ba'$mZ

a{hdmgr {'iH$V YmaH$

. 7, 2am 'Obm,

bmI

hOma

g.11.00

.

83,16,000/-

. 02.00 .

qH$dm

lrZJa

{Q>iH$ ZJa, nrEb

eømÊUd Am{U

'mÌ)

12.00

bmI

03.00

2)

. ñdßZm Ba'$mZ

ZJa,

ZJa,

-400089,

09/01/2024

Xaå¶mZ

hOma 'mÌ)

Xaå¶mZ

. 5.00

(gh-

Am{U JhmUXma),

518

.

{g'm~Õ Am{U

'mJUr

BAa : amIrd

3) lr. Ba'$mZ Cñ'mZ

(gh-

qH$dm Ë¶m

VmarI:

{H$'VrÀ¶m 10%

nÌì¶dhmamgmR>r nÎmm …

qH$dm Ë¶m

19/01/2024

dmT>{dÊ¶mMr

. 7, 2 am 'Obm,

lrZJa

ZJa,

qH$dm Ë¶m

{MÌm grEMEgEb.,

H$ãOm

VmarI:

a¸$' : 50,000.00

{Q>iH$ ZJa,

nrEb

qH$dm Ë¶m

.

21/03/2024

nÞmg hOma 'mÌ)

ZJa,

- 400089

AQ>r Am{U eVu …

https://www.bankeauctions.com Am{U https://www.rblbank.com/pdf-pages/newsda

(1)

-{bbmd

-{bbmd

H$aÊ¶mV

.

gmXa>

Am{U -{bbmdmV ^mJ

CnbãY {bbmdmÀ¶m Vnerbdma AQ>r d eVu nmhÊ¶mMm g"m

.

(2)

gmXa

{'iH$V Am{U

VnmgUr

Am{U

g'mYmZ

hr

O~m~Xmar amhrb.

(3)

Am¶S>r Am{U

https://www.bankeauctions.com

Am¶S>r Am{U

https://www.bankeauctions.com

Zmd

àmá H$aVm

BAaMm Vnerb Am{U

gmXa

Amdí¶H$

. BAa hr 17/08/2024

qH$dm

. 5.00 dm.

Ama~rEb

{b.,

9dm 'Obm,

-1,

dra gmdaH$a

bJV,

(npíM') ,

- 400062

S>rS>r

.

(4)

. gr1

àm.

>

-{bbmdmdarb

à{ejU

eH$VmV.

.: 7291981124/25/26.

ì¶º$s lr. ^m{dH$

.

.: 8866682937,

- -Am¶S>r: gujarat@c1india.com Am{U

(5)

maharashtra@c1india.com Am{U

lr

A{YH$mar

. 9823495081,

rahul.kulkarni@rblbank.com)

H$é eH$VmV.

Am{U

amhrb.

H$maU Z

qH$dm

ñdrH$maÊ¶mMm qH$dm ZmH$maÊ¶mMm Am{U/qH$dm

H$maU Z

{bbmd

T>H$bÊ¶mMm/aÔ H$aÊ¶mMm h¸$

Am{U ¶m

(6)

gXa

amIrd qH$'VrÀ¶m Imbr

H$aÊ¶mV

Zmhr.

(7)

A¶eñdr R>aë¶mg

ì¶mOm{edm¶ 02 H$m'mÀ¶m

BAa naV

.

(8)

àXmZmMr

Am{U nÕV :

E) àñVmd

ñdrH$maë¶m {XderM qH$dm

H$m'mÀ¶m

àñVmd ñdrH$maë¶mda

B.A.a.À¶m 10% gh 25% àXmZ.

~r)

{ZpíMVr

15 {XdgmV

a³H$'.

(9)

gr) àXmZmV

2002 d

éëgÀ¶m

àXmZ

aH$'m OßV

OmVrb.

darb

amhrb.

(10)

Am{U

H$a, drO WH$~mH$s Am{U

WH$~mH$s gmaIr AÝ¶ WH$~mH$s ¶m~m~V nS>VmiUr/{ZpíMVr H$ê$Z ¿¶mdr. darb

àXmZmMr

O~m~Xmar

Zmhr.

(11)

da

VmaU

Vnerb

VWm{n, gXa

O~m~Xma ZgVrb.

{Z{dXmH$ma

{Z{dXm gmXa

ñdV:À¶m {hVmgmR>r

Vnerb d VmaU

AÝ¶ Vnerb

ImÌr H$ê$Z ¿¶mdr.

(12)

hçm Om{hamVr'Yrb Am{U {d{hV {Z{dXm ànÌm'Yrb AQ>r Am{U eVvÀ¶m AYrZ

.

(13)

é. 50,000/-

nÝZmg hOma 'mÌ) À¶m nQ>rV

.

(14) ¶eñdr

à'mUnÌ

Am{U

n[aì¶¶

bmJVrb.

(15)

H$maU Z

qH$dm

qH$dm {Z{dXm

hçm

AQ>r d

A{YH$ma

.

30

h'rXma Am{U JhmUdQ>Xma

-{bbmdmÀ¶m

ì¶dhma

Ë¶mdarb

ì¶mO A{YH$

Am{U BVa ì¶mO Am{U

darb

a¸$'

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

H$aÊ¶mV

WH$~mH$sÀ¶m

{'iH$VrMm

H$aÊ¶mV

.

ghr/-

09/07/2024

A{YH$mar,

{R>H$mU:

Ama~rEb

{b.

