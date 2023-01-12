BASF India : Achim Sties appointed new Senior Vice President of BASF plastic additives

BASF has appointed Dr. Achim Sties to lead the global plastic additives business unit effective January 1, 2023. The headquarters of this business will be in Singapore.

Prior to his current role, Achim Sties was already heading the plastic additives business in Europe. He began his career with BASF in 2005 in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and held various positions in different functions in Europe and South America. He holds a PhD in economics from the University of Heidelberg, Germany.

"We proactively collaborate with our customers and the relevant stakeholders to create new value for plastics. Our new brand VALERAS™, under which we bundle all products and services of our plastic additives portfolio that deliver significant sustainability benefits, continuously evolves to support our customers on their plastics journey. We are combining our resources and expertise for plastic additives worldwide into a global business unit to focus on the increasing challenges and truly drive the business to the next level. I am excited to deliver on this promise with my team," said Achim Sties.

About BASF plastic additives

BASF is a leading supplier, manufacturer, and innovation partner of plastic additives. Its comprehensive and innovative product portfolio includes additives that provide ease in processing, and heat and light resistance to a variety of polymers and applications including molded articles, films, fibers, sheets, and extruded profiles. The portfolio is constantly analyzed, assessed and actively improved towards solutions which make a larger contribution to sustainability. More information about plastic additives: www.plasticadditives.basf.com.

BASF plastic additives is part of BASF's Performance Chemicals division. The division's portfolio also includes fuel and lubricant solutions, as well as oilfield chemicals and mining solutions. Customers from a variety of industries including Chemicals, Plastics, Consumer Goods, Energy & Resources and Automotive & Transportation benefit from our innovative solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.performancechemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.