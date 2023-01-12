Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BASF India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BASF   INE373A01013

BASF INDIA LIMITED

(BASF)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:08:15 2023-01-12 am EST
2767.45 INR   +0.47%
02:10aBasf India : Achim Sties appointed new Senior Vice President of BASF plastic additives
PU
2022Basf India : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2019BASF INDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BASF India : Achim Sties appointed new Senior Vice President of BASF plastic additives

01/12/2023 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASF has appointed Dr. Achim Sties to lead the global plastic additives business unit effective January 1, 2023. The headquarters of this business will be in Singapore.

Prior to his current role, Achim Sties was already heading the plastic additives business in Europe. He began his career with BASF in 2005 in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and held various positions in different functions in Europe and South America. He holds a PhD in economics from the University of Heidelberg, Germany.

"We proactively collaborate with our customers and the relevant stakeholders to create new value for plastics. Our new brand VALERAS™, under which we bundle all products and services of our plastic additives portfolio that deliver significant sustainability benefits, continuously evolves to support our customers on their plastics journey. We are combining our resources and expertise for plastic additives worldwide into a global business unit to focus on the increasing challenges and truly drive the business to the next level. I am excited to deliver on this promise with my team," said Achim Sties.

About BASF plastic additives

BASF is a leading supplier, manufacturer, and innovation partner of plastic additives. Its comprehensive and innovative product portfolio includes additives that provide ease in processing, and heat and light resistance to a variety of polymers and applications including molded articles, films, fibers, sheets, and extruded profiles. The portfolio is constantly analyzed, assessed and actively improved towards solutions which make a larger contribution to sustainability. More information about plastic additives: www.plasticadditives.basf.com.

BASF plastic additives is part of BASF's Performance Chemicals division. The division's portfolio also includes fuel and lubricant solutions, as well as oilfield chemicals and mining solutions. Customers from a variety of industries including Chemicals, Plastics, Consumer Goods, Energy & Resources and Automotive & Transportation benefit from our innovative solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.performancechemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 07:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BASF INDIA LIMITED
02:10aBasf India : Achim Sties appointed new Senior Vice President of BASF plastic additives
PU
2022Basf India : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2019BASF INDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019BASF INDIA LTD : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2018Basf India : light stabilizer improves durability of China's TPO roofing membranes
PU
2018Basf India : recognized for promoting safety among Indian farmers
PU
2018Basf India : announces Q2 2018-19 Results
PU
2018Basf India : KOLON BASF innoPOM starts commercial production of polyoxymethylene (POM) in ..
PU
2018Basf India : Newtrition Asia Research Grant 2018 winners to run clinical studies to addres..
PU
2018Basf India : to expand production capacity of acrylic dispersions in Malaysia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 141 B 1 722 M 1 722 M
Net income 2023 5 997 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 0,25%
Capitalization 119 B 1 461 M 1 461 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart BASF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BASF India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 754,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Gerding Managing Director
Narendranath J. Baliga CFO & Vice President-Global Business Services
Pradip Panalal Shah Chairman
Manohar Kamath Secretary, Compliance Officer & Director-Legal
Rajendra Ambalal Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF INDIA LIMITED-2.31%1 461
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD2.68%50 272
BASF SE12.46%49 672
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.7.71%36 723
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.82%15 748
BRENNTAG SE13.43%10 883