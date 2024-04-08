Desmond Long has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer to lead BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd effective April 1, 2024. In his new role, Desmond will lead the business management of the company.

"BASF Shanshan Battery Materials has established a strong position in the lithium- ion battery materials market as a reliable supplier to our customers, and is poised to further expand our success in the field of battery materials," said Desmond Long. "We are committed to continue the journey of innovative, high-quality and low-carbon footprint products and work tirelessly to further create value for our customers and partners."

BASF Shanshan Battery Materials is a joint venture formed by BASF and Shanshan in 2021 and is majority owned by BASF. It has four sites in Hunan and Ningxia, China, with more than 1,400 employees. BASF Shanshan Battery Materials has a strong position in the battery materials value chain, especially in China.

Desmond Long, the new CEO of BASF Shanshan Battery Materials, has over 25 years of professional experiences in International Business Management, Sales Management, Supply Chain Management, Key Account Management and Product Marketing in various Asian countries, including China. He has extensive experience in the engineering plastics and performance materials markets especially for automotive, consumer electronics and construction industries. Desmond Long holds a Bachelor Honours Degree in Business Administration (International Business).