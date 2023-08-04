BASF India Limited, Mumbai - 400 051, India
May 10, 2023
The Market Operations Department
BSE Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001.
Name of the Company
:
BASF INDIA LIMITED
Security Code No.
:
500042
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: 79th Annual General Meeting of the Company
We wish to inform you that the 79th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 4th August 2023 at 3 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual means in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India.
We request you to kindly take note of the above.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For BASF India Limited
Manohar Kamath
Pankaj Bahl
Director - Legal, General Counsel (India)
Manager- Company Secretarial
& Company Secretary
- The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C/1, G Block Bandra - Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.
Registered Office
BASF India Limited
The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor,
Plot No. C-70, 'G' Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 051, India
Tel +91 22 6278 5600
CIN - L33112MH1943FLC003972
www.basf.com/in
