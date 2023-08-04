BASF India Limited, Mumbai - 400 051, India

May 10, 2023

The Market Operations Department

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001.

Name of the Company : BASF INDIA LIMITED Security Code No. : 500042 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: 79th Annual General Meeting of the Company

We wish to inform you that the 79th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 4th August 2023 at 3 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual means in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India.

We request you to kindly take note of the above.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For BASF India Limited

Manohar Kamath Pankaj Bahl Director - Legal, General Counsel (India) Manager- Company Secretarial & Company Secretary

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C/1, G Block Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Registered Office

BASF India Limited

The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor,

Plot No. C-70, 'G' Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051, India

Tel +91 22 6278 5600

CIN - L33112MH1943FLC003972

www.basf.com/in