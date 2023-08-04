BASF India Limited, Mumbai - 400 051, India

May 10, 2023

The Market Operations Department

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 22nd July 2023 to Friday, 28th July 2023 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of 79th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 4th August 2023 and for determining the eligibility of members entitled to Dividend that may be declared by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Symbol Type of Book Closure Date Purpose Security (inclusive of both days) BASF Equity From 22nd July 2023 to For the purpose of 79th Annual General Meeting of the 28th July 2023. Company to be held on 4th August 2023 and for determining the eligibility of members entitled to Dividend that may be declared by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. We request you to kindly take note of the above. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For BASF India Limited

Manohar Kamath Pankaj Bahl Director - Legal, General Counsel (India) Manager- Company Secretarial

Company Secretary Cc: Listing Compliance,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra -(East).Mumbai-400051.

cc : National Securities Depository Limited

cc : Central Depository Services (India) Limited

Registered Office

BASF India Limited

The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor,

Plot No. C-70, 'G' Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051, India

Tel +91 22 6278 5600

CIN - L33112MH1943FLC003972

www.basf.com/in