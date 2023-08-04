BASF India Limited, Mumbai - 400 051, India
May 10, 2023
The Market Operations Department
BSE Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 22nd July 2023 to Friday, 28th July 2023 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of 79th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 4th August 2023 and for determining the eligibility of members entitled to Dividend that may be declared by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Symbol
Type of
Book Closure Date
Purpose
Security
(inclusive of both days)
BASF
Equity
From 22nd July 2023 to
For the purpose of 79th Annual General Meeting of the
28th July 2023.
Company to be held on 4th August 2023 and for determining
the eligibility of members entitled to Dividend that may be
declared by the members of the Company at the ensuing
Annual General Meeting.
We request you to kindly take note of the above.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For BASF India Limited
Manohar Kamath
Pankaj Bahl
Director - Legal, General Counsel (India)
Manager- Company Secretarial
- Company Secretary Cc: Listing Compliance,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra -(East).Mumbai-400051.
cc : National Securities Depository Limited
cc : Central Depository Services (India) Limited
Registered Office
BASF India Limited
The Capital, 'A' Wing, 1204-C, 12th Floor,
Plot No. C-70, 'G' Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 051, India
Tel +91 22 6278 5600
CIN - L33112MH1943FLC003972
www.basf.com/in
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BASF India Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 17:08:52 UTC.