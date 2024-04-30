Addressing the increasing demand from automotive manufacturers in India and beyond

Introducing the latest generation of high-performance e-coats

Mangalore, India - April 29, 2024 - BASF's Coatings division announced the expansion of e-coat manufacturing facility at its Mangalore site. This strategic expansion is driven by the growing demand for e-coat solutions by local automotive OEM customers in India, as well as customers in the South Asian and ASEAN markets.

E-coat, also referred to as electrophoretic or cathodic dip coating, serves the purpose of safeguarding the car body's surfaces, edges, and cavities from corrosion. Additionally, it effectively smooths out the roughness of pre-treated metal surfaces, creating an ideal foundation for the subsequent layers of paint to be applied.

With the expanded e-coat manufacturing facility in Mangalore, BASF will have the capability to manufacture the latest generation of e-coat products, such as CathoGuard 800 RE that offers lower consumption, increased efficiency, and higher reactivity for electric vehicles.

"India's automotive market is booming with opportunities. With a mix of international and local car brands, and evolving consumer behaviors, India holds immense potential for BASF," said Patrick Zhao, Senior Vice President, Global Automotive OEM Coatings, BASF.

"I'm incredibly proud of our strong growth in India and the region, thanks to our successful collaborations with customers and partners. But beyond the numbers, what makes me even more proud is our ability to leverage our innovations, passion for colors, and sustainability experience to serve the local market."

The BASF site in Mangalore has been in operation since 1996, and it is now BASF's largest production facility in South Asia. In 2022, the Coatings division expanded the Automotive Coatings Application Center, and has since been utilizing global resources to bring advanced expertise and methodologies to the market.