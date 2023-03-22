BASF India : inaugurates MRO Station in Shanghai for DeoxoTM aircraft ozone and ozone/VOC converters

BASF recently inaugurated a new Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Station in Shanghai, China, certified with a CAAC Part 145 maintenance license (# D.200165), to service DeoxoTM aircraft ozone and ozone/VOC converters. It complements BASF's existing MRO Station in North America, ensuring high-quality maintenance service to the international customers in Asia Pacific with faster turnaround times.

"We are excited that we can now service our customers in Asia Pacific in a facility located in the region," said Olivia Cromwell, Global Business Manager, Aerospace, at BASF. "We are also proud to be able to help airlines be compliant with government regulations and enable cleaner air for passengers and crews in Asia and beyond."

Thanks to state-of-the-art quality and safety systems, the new MRO Station met or exceeded OEMs' requirements and standards and passed both the document review and on-site compliance audit by the Shanghai Civil Aviation Regulatory Bureau. Additionally, BASF is in the process of applying for the FAA and EASA Part 145 certification for the new Shanghai MRO facility.

BASF's Deoxo™ ozone/VOC dual function converters catalytically remove ozone and mitigate odorous volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to improve cabin air quality. They are available for factory installation on new airplanes or as a field retrofit for airplanes already in service that either do not have an ozone converter or require an upgrade from an existing Deoxo™ ozone converter.

BASF is the leading supplier of proven ozone and ozone/VOC catalytic converter technologies that address the needs of aircraft OEMs to achieve compliant and comfortable cabin air quality for crew and passengers. BASF pioneered the first ozone converter more than 30 years ago, and its ozone/VOC dual-function converter has been used on aircraft for more than 15 years.

MRO service is available by contacting BASF's global distribution network.

About BASF's Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions

As a chemicals supplier to almost all industries, BASF will establish a standalone subsidiary dedicated to its Mobile Emissions Catalysts, Precious Metals Trading, Recycling, and related Products and Services business. The new group, which also includes catalysts for Aerospace applications, is referred to as BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions and is wholly owned by BASF. BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions will operate globally in over 15 countries and comprise of approximately 20 production sites and over 4,000 employees.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.