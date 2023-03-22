Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BASF India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BASF   INE373A01013

BASF INDIA LIMITED

(BASF)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:44:48 2023-03-22 am EDT
2355.00 INR   -0.63%
02:21aBasf India : inaugurates MRO Station in Shanghai for DeoxoTM aircraft ozone and ozone/VOC converters
PU
03/15Basf India : invests in the expansion of its polymer dispersions production plant in Daya Bay, China
PU
03/08Basf India : starts Sovermol® production in Mangalore, India
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BASF India : inaugurates MRO Station in Shanghai for DeoxoTM aircraft ozone and ozone/VOC converters

03/22/2023 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASF recently inaugurated a new Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Station in Shanghai, China, certified with a CAAC Part 145 maintenance license (# D.200165), to service DeoxoTM aircraft ozone and ozone/VOC converters. It complements BASF's existing MRO Station in North America, ensuring high-quality maintenance service to the international customers in Asia Pacific with faster turnaround times.

"We are excited that we can now service our customers in Asia Pacific in a facility located in the region," said Olivia Cromwell, Global Business Manager, Aerospace, at BASF. "We are also proud to be able to help airlines be compliant with government regulations and enable cleaner air for passengers and crews in Asia and beyond."

Thanks to state-of-the-art quality and safety systems, the new MRO Station met or exceeded OEMs' requirements and standards and passed both the document review and on-site compliance audit by the Shanghai Civil Aviation Regulatory Bureau. Additionally, BASF is in the process of applying for the FAA and EASA Part 145 certification for the new Shanghai MRO facility.

BASF's Deoxo™ ozone/VOC dual function converters catalytically remove ozone and mitigate odorous volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to improve cabin air quality. They are available for factory installation on new airplanes or as a field retrofit for airplanes already in service that either do not have an ozone converter or require an upgrade from an existing Deoxo™ ozone converter.

BASF is the leading supplier of proven ozone and ozone/VOC catalytic converter technologies that address the needs of aircraft OEMs to achieve compliant and comfortable cabin air quality for crew and passengers. BASF pioneered the first ozone converter more than 30 years ago, and its ozone/VOC dual-function converter has been used on aircraft for more than 15 years.

MRO service is available by contacting BASF's global distribution network.

About BASF's Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions

As a chemicals supplier to almost all industries, BASF will establish a standalone subsidiary dedicated to its Mobile Emissions Catalysts, Precious Metals Trading, Recycling, and related Products and Services business. The new group, which also includes catalysts for Aerospace applications, is referred to as BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions and is wholly owned by BASF. BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions will operate globally in over 15 countries and comprise of approximately 20 production sites and over 4,000 employees.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BASF INDIA LIMITED
02:21aBasf India : inaugurates MRO Station in Shanghai for DeoxoTM aircraft ozone and ozone/VOC ..
PU
03/15Basf India : invests in the expansion of its polymer dispersions production plant in Daya ..
PU
03/08Basf India : starts Sovermol® production in Mangalore, India
PU
02/27Basf India : contributes CO2 capture technology to Japan's first demonstration of blue hyd..
PU
02/21Basf India : production site in Rokuromi, Japan now REDcert2 certified, supporting growing..
PU
02/10Basf India : Elastollan® in midsole powered by SCF foaming technology – a clean win ..
PU
02/06Chinaplas 2023 : BASF accelerates the plastics journey toward a more sustainable future
PU
01/31BASF India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
01/20India's DCM Shriram posts Q3 profit fall as costs soar
RE
01/18Basf India : While white and black still win, chromatic colors gain market share around th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 139 B 1 677 M 1 677 M
Net income 2023 4 722 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 0,30%
Capitalization 103 B 1 241 M 1 241 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart BASF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BASF India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 369,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Gerding Managing Director
Narendranath J. Baliga CFO & Vice President-Global Business Services
Pradip Panalal Shah Chairman
Manohar Kamath Secretary, Compliance Officer & Director-Legal
Rajendra Ambalal Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF INDIA LIMITED-15.95%1 241
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD22.65%61 104
BASF SE-0.47%43 442
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.52%31 593
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-6.97%14 600
BRENNTAG SE13.56%11 003