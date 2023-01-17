Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BASF India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BASF   INE373A01013

BASF INDIA LIMITED

(BASF)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:59:01 2023-01-17 am EST
2747.75 INR   -0.02%
01:10aBasf India : invests in the expansion of the polymer dispersions business in Merak, Indonesia
PU
01/12Basf India : Achim Sties appointed new Senior Vice President of BASF plastic additives
PU
2022Basf India : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BASF India : invests in the expansion of the polymer dispersions business in Merak, Indonesia

01/17/2023 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • New expansion to provide additional styrene-butadiene dispersions to cater to the growth of new paper mills in Southeast Asia and Oceania
  • Merak is situated in a strategic location with proximity to raw materials and customers
  • New capacity will be operational from the second half of 2023

Hong Kong, China - January 17, 2023 - BASF has announced an investment in the capacity expansion of polymer dispersions at its production site in Merak, Indonesia. The expansion is in line with the growing trend of high-quality packaging in ASEAN where key paper and board manufacturers are located.

"The expansion will bring additional supply reliability to fulfill the growing demand for acrylics and styrene-butadiene dispersions in the Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand markets. It shows our commitment to enhancing regional production and providing quick responses to fulfill growing customer demand. It also reinforces BASF's position as one of the leading and reliable suppliers in the region. With proximity to key raw materials and flexibility to produce both styrene-butadiene and acrylic dispersions, Merak remains a key supply point for all our customers, especially in the area of paper coatings," said Bir Darbar Mehta, Senior Vice President of Dispersions Asia Pacific, BASF.

ASEAN is a fast-growing market for high-quality packaging, with a high concentration of major paper and board manufacturers looking to expand their capacities in the region. The BASF Merak site is located in close proximity to our monomer suppliers and has an on-site jetty to facilitate logistics. The production line enhancement will be completed in the second half of 2023.

The site in Merak, Indonesia, established in 1994, produces polymer dispersions that offer a comprehensive portfolio of paper coatings, architectural coatings, and construction applications.

BASF's Dispersions & Resins division

The Dispersions & Resins division of BASF develops, produces and markets a range of high-quality polymer dispersions, resins, additives and electronic materials worldwide. These raw materials are used in formulations for a number of industries, including coatings, construction, adhesives, printing and packaging, electronics and paper. With its comprehensive product portfolio and its extensive knowledge of the industry, the Dispersions & Resins division offers its customers innovative and sustainable solutions and helps them advance their formulations. For further information about the Dispersions & Resins division, please visit www.dispersions-resins.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BASF INDIA LIMITED
01:10aBasf India : invests in the expansion of the polymer dispersions business in Merak, Indone..
PU
01/12Basf India : Achim Sties appointed new Senior Vice President of BASF plastic additives
PU
2022Basf India : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2019BASF INDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019BASF INDIA LTD : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2018Basf India : light stabilizer improves durability of China's TPO roofing membranes
PU
2018Basf India : recognized for promoting safety among Indian farmers
PU
2018Basf India : announces Q2 2018-19 Results
PU
2018Basf India : KOLON BASF innoPOM starts commercial production of polyoxymethylene (POM) in ..
PU
2018Basf India : Newtrition Asia Research Grant 2018 winners to run clinical studies to addres..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 141 B 1 721 M 1 721 M
Net income 2023 5 997 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 0,25%
Capitalization 119 B 1 457 M 1 457 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 327
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart BASF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BASF India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 748,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Gerding Managing Director
Narendranath J. Baliga CFO & Vice President-Global Business Services
Pradip Panalal Shah Chairman
Manohar Kamath Secretary, Compliance Officer & Director-Legal
Rajendra Ambalal Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF INDIA LIMITED-2.53%1 457
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD2.47%51 948
BASF SE14.25%51 058
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.9.57%37 359
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.76%15 666
BRENNTAG SE12.59%11 102