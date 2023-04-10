Backgrounder: BASF in India 2022

BASF in India

Overview

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF has successfully partnered India's progress for more than 130 years.

BASF India Limited (the flagship company of BASF in India) is a public limited company1 with 73.33% of its shares held by BASF SE. BASF Group companies operate key production sites in Dahej, Mangalore, Thane, Hyderabad2 and Chennai. The Mangalore site is BASF's largest manufacturing site in South Asia in terms of area. BASF SE holds 90% of BASF Catalysts India Private Limited, and 100% of BASF Chemicals India Private Limited, Chemetall India Private Limited, Nunhems India Private Limited, through its group companies. BASF also operates two Research and Development Centers in India, in Mumbai and Mangalore, which are part of BASF's global technology platform.

Key Facts & Figures3

Number of companies: 3 wholly-owned (BASF Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Chemetall India Pvt. Ltd., and Nunhems India Pvt. Ltd.); 1 joint venture (BASF Catalysts India Pvt. Ltd.); 1 publicly listed company (BASF India Ltd.) in which BASF SE holds a 73.33% stake

Number of production sites (group companies): 8

Number of employees: 2342

Sales 4 of BASF Group companies in India: approximately €2.7 billion

Listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Part of acquisition of BAYER-Nunhems seeds business Globally consolidated companies (major companies and sites) only, as of December 31, 2022 Sales also include sales to customers in Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal

