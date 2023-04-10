Advanced search
2023-04-10
2332.90 INR   -0.66%
Backgrounder: BASF in India 2022

04/10/2023
BASF in India

Overview

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF has successfully partnered India's progress for more than 130 years.

BASF India Limited (the flagship company of BASF in India) is a public limited company1 with 73.33% of its shares held by BASF SE. BASF Group companies operate key production sites in Dahej, Mangalore, Thane, Hyderabad2 and Chennai. The Mangalore site is BASF's largest manufacturing site in South Asia in terms of area. BASF SE holds 90% of BASF Catalysts India Private Limited, and 100% of BASF Chemicals India Private Limited, Chemetall India Private Limited, Nunhems India Private Limited, through its group companies. BASF also operates two Research and Development Centers in India, in Mumbai and Mangalore, which are part of BASF's global technology platform.

Key Facts & Figures3

  • Number of companies: 3 wholly-owned (BASF Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Chemetall India Pvt. Ltd., and Nunhems India Pvt. Ltd.); 1 joint venture (BASF Catalysts India Pvt. Ltd.); 1 publicly listed company (BASF India Ltd.) in which BASF SE holds a 73.33% stake
  • Number of production sites (group companies): 8
  • Number of employees: 2342
  • Sales4 of BASF Group companies in India: approximately €2.7 billion
  1. Listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
  2. Part of acquisition of BAYER-Nunhems seeds business
  3. Globally consolidated companies (major companies and sites) only, as of December 31, 2022
  4. Sales also include sales to customers in Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal

Internal

Page 2

Production sites in India

Dahej

  • An integrated hub for polyurethanes manufacturing, also housing production facilities for care chemicals and polymer dispersions for the coatings and paper businesses
  • Established in 2014, it represents BASF's largest investment in the country

Thane

  • Engineering plastics and polyurethanes and will house a new Polyurethane Applications Development lab
  • Established in 1966, it is the oldest site for BASF in South Asia

Mangalore

  • Manufactures polymer dispersions, fine chemical catalysts, and automotive coatings
  • Established in 1996, this is BASF's largest manufacturing facility in South Asia in terms of area

Chennai(BASF Catalysts India Pvt. Ltd.)

  • Automotive mobile emission catalysts
  • New site established in 2017, the business completed 25 years of operations in India in 2022

Panoli

  • Performance polyamides used in wide range of engineering plastics
  • Serves automobile, electrical and consumer goods industry
  • Part of BASF since the acquisition of Solvay's polyamide business in 2020 and has recently completed expansion of production capacity

Pune & Chennai(Chemetall India Pvt. Ltd.)

  • Industrial coatings, surface treatment solutions
  • Pune plant established in 2001, and has recently completed expansion of production capacity in 2022
  • Chennai plant established in 2012
  • Part of BASF since the acquisition of Chemetall in 2017

Hyderabad(Nunhems India Pvt. Ltd.)

  • Seed processing and quality testing facility
  • Established in 2002 (part of BASF since 2018)
  • One of the three seed processing facilities for Asia for Nunhems; seed quality lab authorized by NAKT (Naktuinbouw) Netherlands

Internal

Page 3

Research and Development

  • BASF has two R&D centers in India: one in Mumbai and one in Mangalore. The centers work closely with BASF's Global Technology Platform as well as several technical labs that focus on developing sustainable solutions to meet the demands of customers across different industries. The Coatings Technical Center lab in Mangalore completed a decade of operations in 2021.
  • In May 2015, BASF inaugurated an Agricultural Research Station in Lonikand near Pune. The site conducts global agricultural research on herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, as well as on solutions that go beyond classical crop protection tools and is an integral part of BASF's global research and development network.
  • In March 2017, BASF inaugurated the Innovation Campus in Mumbai, its second-largest R&D site in Asia Pacific. The Innovation Campus hosts global research activities as well as regional and local development activities serving BASF's Performance Chemicals, Care Chemicals, and Pigments & Dispersions businesses. The site can accommodate up to 300 scientists and has received the Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) certification.
  • Nunhems' state-of-the-art R&D facility at Bengaluru is equipped with best-in- class resources and scientists materializing the 'Global Specialist' commitment.
    The unique portfolio of solutions is an example of the company's strong and core innovative approach towards shaping the future of vegetable seeds.

Community

BASF in India focuses on areas including Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH), and Education.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Projects (WASH) over the last few years

  • Chennai: Since March 2015, BASF has sponsored five water treatment facilities ("Water ATMs") dispensing 32 million liters of clean drinking water for local communities with more than 4,200 registered households.
  • Mangalore: Under the WASH outreach program, one public toilet was built for truck drivers and for the fisherman community each, as well as 12 school toilets benefitting more than 2,200 students. Other WASH outreach related programs were also conducted with Water Labs for more than 3,200 students. Menstrual hygiene workshops were held for 850 students.
  • Dahej: 280 household toilets for the community and one school toilet were constructed for local community school for the benefit of 400+ students. BASF supported WASH outreach program to drive behavioral change for 5,500 villagers and implemented menstrual hygiene programs, reaching more than 700 women.

Internal

Page 4

Additionally, BASF sponsored and distributed waste bins for 24 communities and 600 households along with one e-rickshaw. The site has also partnered with the office of the local district collectorate for an initiative called, "My Livable Bharuch" partially sponsoring the clean-up of targeted roads, streetscaping, and roadsides beautification as well as sessions spreading awareness on healthy living.

  • Thane: A water treatment facility and a refurbished public toilet block were dedicated to the local community under the "BASF Landmark Project". Over 700 families have registered for the Water ATM till date, while close to 600 residents benefit from the toilet facility.
  • Pune: Washrooms built for four schools, while deploying reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment systems for water drinking facilities in four schools.
  • Hyderabad: BASF's Nunhems vegetable seeds business installed a new water purification plant in 2019 near its production site, and later handed it over to a community owned and managed institution for operation and maintenance. Meanwhile, a low-cost sanitary pad unit has been set up and handed over to a local women-led institution to help with project viability and sustainability.
  • Koppal: The Nunhems team initiated a model village program that provides training to low-income farmers from 10 villages to improve the quality of rural lives for over 1200 famer families.
  • Kheonjar: In Khenjar district in Orrisa, the Nunhems team implemented a project for tribal farmers to create small-holding hubs for vegetable farming. As a result of the program, 1050 smallholders adopted commercial vegetable cultivation, about 500 doubled their farm income.

Education focused activities

  • BASF has collaborated with two non-governmental organizations, STEM Learning and LEAF Society, to install two school science labs in Mangalore. Employee volunteers have been visiting seven schools every month since 2011, to educate students on how to conserve, analyze and purify water, using water laboratories.
  • To improve the teaching standards in schools, BASF installed two digital classrooms each at schools in Dahej (benefits 390+ girl students) and Thane. These schools serve less privileged communities in the area.
  • BASF team contributed with content and supported the PM e-Vidya program to create digital educational content for science. The modules were aired through Television and Radio to reach over 3.7 crore students as well as teachers across India.
  • The Chemetall team continues to support the i-Teach School program and has conducted science labs for five higher secondary schools in Pune. The team also set up smart learning facilities for ZP primary school and 5 classrooms for ZP secondary school.

Internal

Page 5

  • The Nunhems team initiated a vocational skill-development program for adolescent youths at Koppal for helping them build skill-sets for employment benefitting over 1500 young adults in the community

COVID-19 relief

We extended our full support to the local community and the government to overcome the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic through several donations and relief initiatives.

  • In June 2020, BASF Group companies in India spent its CSR resources to earmark a relief fund of INR 31.2 million to support the PM CARES (Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund and local state government, community outreach efforts for COVID-19 relief. A part of the collected funds was used to support local communities around its manufacturing sites by distributing critical essentials, including food supplies, masks, sanitizers, and gloves.
  • BASF SE also manufactured and donated 4 metric tons of Ultramid® B24 N- polymers to the Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association (ATIRA), an autonomous body associated with the Ministry of Textiles, to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Indian medical fraternity and police force. ATIRA will use the raw materials to produce filters for more than 10 million high-quality N99 face masks for the Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO), the research arm of Ministry of Defense, and for the Indian Ministry of Health.
  • Rinac India Limited (Rinac), India's leading insulated panel and refrigeration system producer produced mobile medical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities made with BASF's Elastopir®, a high-quality polyurethane rigid foam insulation solution. Traditionally used in the construction of refrigerated spaces for cold storage and animal farming, Elastopir is being used for healthcare facilities for the first time. These facilities supported India's urgent need for more hospital beds during the COVID-19 pandemic. BASF Group also sponsored a unit of the ICU facility as part of its social engagement.
  • BASF donated 250 smartphones to the school kids of community schools around the Navi Mumbai site to enable them to access digital content. The students could thus complete their education despite the lockdown.
  • During the intense second wave of the pandemic, BASF supplied Molecular Sieves from its Catalysts division to several companies in India, which are ramping up their oxygen supply by converting their nitrogen generation units to oxygen units. Molecular sieves are integral to these units as they enrich atmospheric oxygen from 21% to medical-grade oxygen, ranging from 90-95%. The sieves were airlifted from Germany to India with help from Government of

Internal

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
