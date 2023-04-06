Advanced search
    BASF   INE373A01013

BASF INDIA LIMITED

(BASF)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:04:46 2023-04-06 am EDT
2330.00 INR   +0.72%
02:14aChinaplas 2023 : BASF to establish compounding capacities of ecovio® in Asia-Pacific as of mid-2023
PU
03/22Basf India : inaugurates MRO Station in Shanghai for DeoxoTM aircraft ozone and ozone/VOC converters
PU
03/15Basf India : invests in the expansion of its polymer dispersions production plant in Daya Bay, China
PU
News 
Press Releases

Chinaplas 2023: BASF to establish compounding capacities of ecovio® in Asia-Pacific as of mid-2023

04/06/2023 | 02:14am EDT
  • Selected grades of certified compostable biopolymer will be available for film applications
  • Customer benefits include faster delivery and quicker adaptation to tightening regulations regarding compostability of plastics
  • BASF at Chinaplas 2023: Hall 17; Booth no. 17F71, Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, China

In order to better support local customers in Asia, BASF will establish compounding capacities for its certified compostable biopolymer ecovio® in Shanghai, China. Upon the successful completion of qualification trials, commercial material quantities will be available for customers throughout the region Asia-Pacific from mid-2023. The first selected compounds that can be ordered will include film grades for applications like certified compostable shopping and organic waste bags, soil-biodegradable agricultural mulch films and packaging. Thus, customers in Asia-Pacific will benefit from closer proximity to BASF's innovative biopolymer and services, shorter delivery times and quicker adaptation to changing plastics regulations.

Ecovio® is a high-quality biopolymer which is certified according to international and national standards and can be biodegraded by microorganisms under industrial and home composting conditions as well as in agricultural soil. The BASF biopolymer is one of the few certified compostable polymers complying with the requirements of the European food contact regulation and the US Food Contact Substance Notification of FDA. "With local compounding capabilities, we will be better positioned to accelerate business growth in the important Asian markets by more effectively meeting the needs of film manufacturers across the region," says Marcel Barth, head of global Biopolymers marketing at BASF. "With upcoming new laws and regulations in a lot of countries in Asia-Pacific enforcing the use of compostable materials in bag applications, agricultural mulch films and packaging, the positive market development is expected to continue."

BASF's biopolymer ecovio® is certified compostable in accordance with standards such as DIN EN 13432. It is a blend of BASF's PBAT ecoflex® and renewable raw materials. Typical applications for ecovio® are organic waste bags, cling film, fruit and vegetable bags, as well as agricultural mulch films and food packaging applications. Studies show the advantages of ecovio® for production, packaging and shelf life of food as well as for the collection of food waste. These advantages are based on the material's certified biodegradability in industrial and home composting as well as in agricultural soil: Food waste is reduced, nutrients are returned to the soil by means of greater volumes of compost - and the accumulation of persistent microplastic in agricultural soil is avoided. This contributes to a Circular Economy by closing the nutrient cycle via organics recycling.

Further information: www.ecovio.basf.com and www.biopolymers.basf.com

For the latest information on BASF at CHINAPLAS 2023, follow our BASF PM WeChat Channel:

Attachments

Disclaimer

BASF India Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
