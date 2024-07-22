Enabling customers to benefit from products with reduced carbon footprint to achieve their sustainability targets

Pursuing carbon reduction measures in production, demonstrates commitment to net-zero target of BASF Group

Shanghai, China - July 22, 2024 - BASF's Coatings division has successfully renewed its agreement to procure 100% renewable electricity at its automotive OEM coatings manufacturing operations in Shanghai, China. Through a combination of Renewable Direct Power Purchase (R-DPP), International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC), and other measures, the company will continue to power its BASF Shanghai Coatings Minhang and Caojing sites, as well as the BASF Coatings' resin plant in Caojing, solely with green power.

The agreement underscores BASF Coatings' dedication to empowering its automotive OEM customers to improve their environmental footprint and reinforces its aspiration to be a responsible, forward-thinking partner for automotive manufacturers. "BASF Coatings' unwavering commitment to sustainability is reflected in every drop of coating we produce. By harnessing 100% renewable electricity in our manufacturing process in China, we are helping the Chinese automotive industry reduce the product carbon footprint (PCF) of its vehicles and aiding each customer in reaching their sustainability targets. We are not just a high-quality automotive coatings provider; we are the automotive industry's preferred partner in its sustainability journey in China," stated Jack Zou, Vice President, Global Key Account Management Asia Pacific OEMs, Global Automotive OEM Coatings at BASF.

With an ambition to lead the industry's transformation towards a more sustainable future, BASF's Coatings division is dedicated to making significant and impactful contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goal "Climate Action", and China's carbon reduction ambitions. The company takes pride in being one of the industry leaders to adopt renewable electricity throughout its operations. Beyond using renewable electricity, BASF Coatings implements a broad range of initiatives. These include developing eco-efficient paintshop solutions, utilizing renewable raw materials, and continuously improving energy and resource efficiency in its production. With this, BASF Coatings is not only meeting the demands of today but also laying the groundwork for a sustainable tomorrow.

For more information on BASF Coatings' sustainability commitment and associated efforts, visit: www.basf-coatings.com/sustainability.