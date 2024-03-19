Visit BASF at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai, China), Hall 3, Booth 3L40/3M41

BASF will present innovations from its vitamins, carotenoids, food performance and aroma ingredients portfolio

Live demonstrations on microencapsulation excellence, color matching solutions and sustainability benefits including Product Carbon Footprint

Shanghai, China - March 19, 2024 - BASF announced today that it will participate in the upcoming Food Ingredients China (FIC) 2024 trade show taking place March 20 to 22 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. FIC is one of the leading international trade shows for ingredients in Asia Pacific.

As a reliable supplier in the food and beverage industry, BASF is dedicated to delivering high-quality, safe, and sustainable ingredients that meet the evolving needs of consumers. Through leading technology, regulatory excellence, and resource-efficient end-products, BASF ensures customer's benefit and contributes to the nutritional value of food products and well-being.

BASF will showcase its latest advancements in nutritional solutions. By providing comprehensive value proposition information about the origin, safety and sustainability of its products, BASF aims to empower customers to make better choices for producing consumer products.

"We offer our customers proven high-performance food ingredients that enable them meeting the market demand for better nutritional solutions. Our showcase at FIC 2024 demonstrates our commitment to sustainable solutions and the responsible use of resources," said Martin Wolf, Director Sales Management Human Nutrition, Vitamins & Carotenoids, Asia Pacific.

Driving innovations and sustainability in nutrition

BASF products with Product Carbon Footprints (PCF) at least 20% better than the global market average - certified by TÜV Rheinland: Vitamin AP 1.7 TOC, Vitamin E Acetate 98% and DL-alpha-Tocopherol

New Beta-Carotene 20% GFP, free of gelatin with best-in-class stability

The only BHT-free vitamin A palmitate powder with proven excellent stability in flour and sugar applications

Unveils innovative solutions that deliver superb taste and performance

The Food and Health Performance Ingredients team is dedicated to quality and customer satisfaction, offering a carefully formulated range of ingredients using premium components to elevate taste, texture, and overall product experiences.

Spongolit® and Lamequick® are advanced solutions for the food industry, focusing on texture enhancement and product quality. Spongolit®, a premium aerating system, transforms bakery goods, desserts, and confectionery items, ensuring exceptional stability and aeration for lighter, fluffier end products. Lamequick®, a versatile whipping agent, optimizes cream stability and volume for applications like ice creams, whipping creams and mousses.

In addition to food performance ingredients, Delios® MCT Powder enhances nutritional value and imparts excellent taste for sports nutrition, meal replacements, and functional beverages. Another offering, Vegapure® Plant Sterol, is an innovative plant-based ingredient that supports heart health, emphasizing the team's commitment to health-conscious and premium solutions.

Explore a sensory journey with aroma ingredients for versatile use in scents and food flavorings

The fresh and cooling properties of mint is a timeless ingredient used in varied confectionaries, sweets, beverage as well as oral care and personal care. As a leading supplier of manufactured menthol globally with a strong market footprint in China, BASF is strongly committed to delivering consistent and high-quality menthol ingredients to support our customers in their growth journey. At FIC 2024, BASF will showcase its menthol portfolio and natural aroma ingredients for the food, oral care and flavoring markets with three products from its subsidiary, Isobionics®. Visitors can take delight in natural Valencene and Nootkatone, two products with a citrus-based note, manufactured by fermentation technology and the newly launched Isobionics® Natural beta-Caryophyllene 80.

(Isobionics® is an innovation leader on producing natural aroma ingredients, serving the global market for natural flavor and fragrances. It was acquired by BASF in 2019.)