  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  BASF SE
  News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:13 2023-01-04 am EST
49.89 EUR   +2.05%
06:04aAfr : BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
01/03BASF SE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/02Cms : BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/04/2023 | 06:04am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.01.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2023/q1/de/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: http://report.basf.com/2023/q1/en/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2023
Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2023/q3/de/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2023
Address: http://report.basf.com/2023/q3/en/

04.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1527373  04.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527373&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
Financials
Sales 2022 88 175 M 93 001 M 93 001 M
Net income 2022 4 870 M 5 136 M 5 136 M
Net Debt 2022 16 647 M 17 558 M 17 558 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,06x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 43 733 M 46 127 M 46 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 111 768
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 48,89 €
Average target price 53,84 €
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE5.39%46 127
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD0.00%49 469
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.0.00%34 209
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.52%15 560
BRENNTAG SE6.53%10 367
SASOL LIMITED0.21%10 172