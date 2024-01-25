EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



25.01.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024

Address: http://www.basf.com/berichterstattung



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024

Address: http://www.basf.com/reporting



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 30, 2024

Address: http://www.basf.com/berichterstattung



Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 30, 2024

Address: http://www.basf.com/reporting



