EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: http://www.basf.com/berichterstattung
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: http://www.basf.com/reporting
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2024
Address: http://www.basf.com/berichterstattung
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2024
Address: http://www.basf.com/reporting
Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
