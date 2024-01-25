EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: http://www.basf.com/berichterstattung

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: http://www.basf.com/reporting

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2024
Address: http://www.basf.com/berichterstattung

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2024
Address: http://www.basf.com/reporting

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
