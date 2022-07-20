Advance Notice: Half-Year Financial Report 2022 Conference Call on July 27, 2022, at 8.00 a.m. (CEST)

We will publish BASF's Half-Year Financial Report 2022 on July 27, 2022, at 7.00 a.m. (CEST). The results will be presented in a conference call that will be transmitted via the internet from 8.00 a.m. (CEST).

On July 27, 2022, you can obtain further information from the internet at the following addresses:

Half-Year Financial Report (from 7.00 a.m. CEST) basf.com/halfyearfinancialreport (English) basf.com/halbjahresfinanzbericht (German) News Release (from 7.00 a.m. CEST) basf.com/pressrelease (English) basf.com/pressemitteilungen (German) Live Transmission (from 8.00 a.m. CEST) basf.com/pcon (English) basf.com/pressekonferenz (German) Speech (from 8.00 a.m. CEST) basf.com/pcon (English) basf.com/pressekonferenz (German) Live Transmission - Telephone Conference for analysts and investors (from 10.00 a.m. CEST) basf.com/share/conferencecall (English) basf.com/aktie/telefonkonferenz (German) Photos basf.com/pressphotos (English) basf.com/pressefotos (German) Current TV footage tvservice.basf.com/en (English) tvservice.basf.com (German)

P-22-290