    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:15 2022-07-20 am EDT
44.66 EUR   -0.06%
04:04aADVANCE NOTICE : Half-Year Financial Report 2022 Conference Call on July 27, 2022, at 8.00 a.m. (CEST)
PU
03:34aBASF : Joint News Release BASF and TODA to further expand their Japanese joint venture's capacity for high nickel cathode active materials
PU
01:33aBASF Gives Final Approval for Construction of Zhanjiang Site in China
DJ
Advance Notice: Half-Year Financial Report 2022 Conference Call on July 27, 2022, at 8.00 a.m. (CEST)

07/20/2022 | 04:04am EDT
We will publish BASF's Half-Year Financial Report 2022 on July 27, 2022, at 7.00 a.m. (CEST). The results will be presented in a conference call that will be transmitted via the internet from 8.00 a.m. (CEST).

On July 27, 2022, you can obtain further information from the internet at the following addresses:

Half-Year Financial Report (from 7.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/halfyearfinancialreport

(English)

basf.com/halbjahresfinanzbericht

(German)

News Release (from 7.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/pressrelease

(English)

basf.com/pressemitteilungen

(German)

Live Transmission (from 8.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/pcon

(English)

basf.com/pressekonferenz

(German)

Speech (from 8.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/pcon

(English)

basf.com/pressekonferenz

(German)

Live Transmission - Telephone Conference for analysts

and investors (from 10.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/share/conferencecall

(English)

basf.com/aktie/telefonkonferenz

(German)

Photos

basf.com/pressphotos

(English)

basf.com/pressefotos

(German)

Current TV footage

tvservice.basf.com/en

(English)

tvservice.basf.com

(German)

P-22-290

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 84 949 M 86 985 M 86 985 M
Net income 2022 5 025 M 5 146 M 5 146 M
Net Debt 2022 16 943 M 17 349 M 17 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,32x
Yield 2022 7,77%
Capitalization 40 184 M 41 146 M 41 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 110 828
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-27.67%41 146
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-18.37%48 665
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-29.98%28 762
FMC CORPORATION-5.54%13 072
SASOL LIMITED33.97%12 803
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION-2.64%10 593