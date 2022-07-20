Advance Notice: Half-Year Financial Report 2022 Conference Call on July 27, 2022, at 8.00 a.m. (CEST)

We will publish BASF's Half-Year Financial Report 2022 on July 27, 2022, at 7.00 a.m. (CEST). The results will be presented in a conference call that will be transmitted via the internet from 8.00 a.m. (CEST).
On July 27, 2022, you can obtain further information from the internet at the following addresses:
P-22-290
Disclaimer
BASF SE published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 08:03:06 UTC.