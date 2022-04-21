Advance Notice: Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Quarterly Statement Q1 2022 on April 29, 2022

The virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting of BASF SE takes place on April 29, 2022 as of 10.00 a.m. (CEST). On the same day, BASF will publish its Quarterly Statement and news release on the first quarter 2022 at 7.00 a.m. (CEST).

On April 29, 2022, you can obtain further information from the internet at the following addresses:

Quarterly Statement (from 7.00 a.m. CEST) basf.com/quarterlystatement (English) basf.com/quartalsmitteilung (German) News Release (from 7.00 a.m. CEST) basf.com/pressrelease (English) basf.com/pressemitteilungen (German) Live Transmission - Telephone Conference for analysts and investors on Q1 2022 (from 8.30 a.m. CEST) basf.com/share/conferencecall (English) basf.com/aktie/telefonkonferenz (German) Live Transmission - Speech Dr. Martin Brudermüller (from 10.00 a.m. CEST) basf.com/shareholdermeeting (English) basf.com/hauptversammlung (German)

P-22-206