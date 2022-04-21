Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/21 04:23:51 am EDT
53.55 EUR   +1.18%
04:17aBASF SE : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:05aADVANCE NOTICE : Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Quarterly Statement Q1 2022 on April 29, 2022
PU
01:12aSika Acquisition of MBCC Group Faces UK Competition Probe
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Advance Notice: Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Quarterly Statement Q1 2022 on April 29, 2022

04/21/2022 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting of BASF SE takes place on April 29, 2022 as of 10.00 a.m. (CEST). On the same day, BASF will publish its Quarterly Statement and news release on the first quarter 2022 at 7.00 a.m. (CEST).

On April 29, 2022, you can obtain further information from the internet at the following addresses:

Quarterly Statement (from 7.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/quarterlystatement

(English)

basf.com/quartalsmitteilung

(German)

News Release (from 7.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/pressrelease

(English)

basf.com/pressemitteilungen

(German)

Live Transmission - Telephone Conference for analysts and investors on Q1 2022 (from 8.30 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/share/conferencecall

(English)

basf.com/aktie/telefonkonferenz

(German)

Live Transmission - Speech Dr. Martin Brudermüller (from 10.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/shareholdermeeting

(English)

basf.com/hauptversammlung

(German)

Photos

basf.com/pressphotos

(English)

basf.com/pressefotos

(German)

Current TV footage

tvservice.basf.com/en

(English)

tvservice.basf.com

(German)

P-22-206

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BASF SE
04:17aBASF SE : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:05aADVANCE NOTICE : Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Quarterly Statement Q1 2022 on A..
PU
01:12aSika Acquisition of MBCC Group Faces UK Competition Probe
DJ
04/20BASF SE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
04/20BASF : Strong pipeline of BASF agricultural innovations will benefit food security, climat..
PU
04/19BASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/12German Bosses Discuss Russian Energy Supply Sanctions with Chancellor Scholz
MT
04/12BASF SE : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/12BASF SE : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
04/12BASF SE : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 80 767 M 87 685 M 87 685 M
Net income 2022 4 571 M 4 963 M 4 963 M
Net Debt 2022 16 065 M 17 441 M 17 441 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 6,52%
Capitalization 47 842 M 51 940 M 51 940 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 108 718
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 52,92 €
Average target price 67,41 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-14.34%51 940
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-12.17%57 314
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-12.65%35 882
FMC CORPORATION26.94%17 561
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-3.82%15 785
SASOL LIMITED43.30%15 476