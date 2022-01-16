Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahead of election, Macron banks on rosy French economy, new jobs

01/16/2022 | 06:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron will on Monday tout 21 new foreign investment projects in France and a booming economy as proof his economic reforms have been bearing fruit less than three months before a presidential election in which he is expected to run.

During a visit to Alsace in the east, Macron will announce a 300-million-euro ($342 million) industrial project by German chemical giant BASF, one of 21 new projects worth 4 billion euros and 10,000 jobs as part of a drive to attract foreign investors, his office said.

As the presidential race heats up, his aides are keen to shift the debate away from immigration and law-and-order issues and put the spotlight on the economy, which has been recovering strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is the result of all the reforms that were carried out since the start of the mandate," a presidential aide told reporters.

"Three months before an election, we could have expected investors to be in wait-and-see mode because of the uncertainty of an election. Instead, we see very strong confidence from foreign investors in the president's economic policy," he said.

Since 2017, Macron has pushed through a cocktail of supply-side economic reforms meant to boost businesses' competitiveness, cut taxes on investors and loosen strict labour market rules.

Critics say he has acted as "president of the rich" who wants to do away with France's cherished social safety nets and has cut welfare benefits for some of the poorest.

But three months ahead of the April election, indicators show the French economy is booming, with growth expected to have hit 6.7% in 2021 and France having returned closer to pre-pandemic levels than any G7 peer bar the United States.

Macron supporters also received an unexpected boost from economist Paul Krugman on Friday.

"In fact, among major advanced economies, the star performer of the pandemic era, arguably, is ... France," he wrote in his New York Times column https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/14/opinion/france-economy-pandemic-socialism.html.

($1 = 0.8761 euros)

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 0.53% 68.11 Delayed Quote.10.25%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -0.69% 43.04 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
All news about BASF SE
01/13BASF : and its partners publish results for ‘Pragati', the world's first sustainable..
PU
01/13BASF : ESG Engagement Meeting with ShareAction
PU
01/13BASF : Berenberg German Corporate Conference USA
PU
01/12UK's Johnson Matthey puts 430 jobs at risk with plans to close battery materials unit
RE
01/12BASF SE : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
01/12BASF : partners with China BlueChemical and Wuhuan Engineering to develop new technology f..
PU
01/11BASF : Disclosure on share buyback according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (..
PU
01/11BASF : showcases new dermocosmetic active ingredient Castaline® for atopic-prone skin at C..
PU
01/11COSMET'AGORA 2022 : BASF presents personal care innovations for eco-conscious consumers
PU
01/11BASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 77 085 M 87 984 M 87 984 M
Net income 2021 5 590 M 6 381 M 6 381 M
Net Debt 2021 14 387 M 16 422 M 16 422 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 4,99%
Capitalization 62 558 M 71 454 M 71 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 110 672
Free-Float -
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 68,11 €
Average target price 78,27 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE10.25%71 454
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-2.61%70 780
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.5.19%44 023
ROYAL DSM N.V.-10.96%34 341
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED9.69%18 524
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG1.37%15 361