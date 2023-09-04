SCHWARZHEIDE (dpa-AFX) - A plant for the production of oxygen and nitrogen has gone on stream at BASF 's Schwarzheide site. About 40 million euros have been invested in the construction of the air separation plant of the French company Air Liquide. According to information from Monday, CO2-free compressed air will also be provided for BASF there in the future. The chemical giant needs these substances for the production of battery materials.

The plant was built in two years on an area of 12,000 square meters - in the immediate vicinity of BASF's new production facility for high-performance cathode materials.

"With the new air separation plant from Air Liquide, we will be able to supply the production of cathode materials with technical gases, which are now produced directly on site, both safely and efficiently, thus making an important contribution to securing the future of the site," said Jürgen Fuchs, Chairman of the Board of BASF Schwarzheide. Brandenburg's Minister of Economic Affairs Jorg Steinbach (SPD) sees Schwarzheide as a significantly strengthened location for battery production: "This will broaden the industrial base, especially for the successful e-mobility sector, but other sectors important for Brandenburg as an industrial location will also benefit."

In the plant, ambient air is drawn in, cleaned, compressed and cooled. At its heart is the "cold box": at temperatures of minus 180 to minus 190 degrees, the air reaches a liquid state and can thus be broken down more easily. According to the company, the plant will also produce liquid products for other air-liquid customers in the automotive, food, metal and semiconductor industries. This will strengthen the supply of industrial gases in Germany and Poland, it said. Air Liquide operates 22 air separation plants at 15 sites in Germany./na/DP/ngu