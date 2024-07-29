LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - According to the company, 14 employees were slightly injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at the main plant of the chemical group BASF in Ludwigshafen. They were in the plant ambulance as a precaution, a company spokeswoman in the second-largest city in Rhineland-Palatinate said. The fire has since been extinguished by the plant fire department.

The share price came under further pressure on Monday, falling to its lowest level since the end of November.

Environmental monitoring vehicles were on the move inside and outside the site. These were able to detect slightly elevated levels of hydrocarbons within the site and in parts adjacent to the plant. "There was no danger to the population at any time," the company said. The explosion occurred in the southern section of the plant of the world's largest chemical company./wo/DP/jha