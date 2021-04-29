Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF 1Q Sales, EBIT Increased; Raises 2021 Outlook

04/29/2021 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joshua Kirby

BASF SE said Thursday that sales and earnings rose strongly in the first quarter, and raised its guidance for the full year as the global economy is expected to improve.

Sales at the German chemicals company rose 16% on the year to 19.4 billion euros ($23.52 billion), while earnings before interest and taxes and before special items rose 42% to EUR2.3 billion.

Analysts had expected sales of EUR17.21 billion and adjusted EBIT of EUR2.3 billion for the period, according to a FactSet-compiled consensus.

Based on the results and the expected recovery of the global economy, BASF moderately raised its forecasts for the full year set out in its 2020 report. The company now sees sales growing to between EUR68 billion and EUR71 billion, and EBIT before special items of between EUR5 billion and EUR5.8 billion.

BASF will propose a dividend of EUR3.30 a share for 2020, the same level as the previous year.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-21 0133ET

All news about BASF SE
01:34aBASF 1Q Sales, EBIT Increased; Raises 2021 Outlook
DJ
01:11aBASF  : 1st Quarter 2021 Results
PU
04/27BASF  : Azelis Americas new distribution partner for BASF's Lupragen portfolio o..
PU
04/27Wintershall Dea says will keep up cheap production costs
RE
04/27BASF  : strengthens innovation capabilities in Asia
PU
04/26BASF SE  : quaterly earnings release
04/26BASF  : Partners With Omya To Supply Hollow Glass Microspheres For Cementing
MT
04/26BASF  : and Omya enter global partnership on hollow glass microspheres for cemen..
PU
04/22AIR LIQUIDE : First Quarter 2021: Return to Growth -3-
DJ
04/22Belgium's Umicore sees 2021 core profit beating expectations
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 63 128 M 76 585 M 76 585 M
Net income 2021 3 421 M 4 150 M 4 150 M
Net Debt 2021 15 056 M 18 266 M 18 266 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 4,79%
Capitalization 65 111 M 78 770 M 78 991 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 108 174
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 75,94 €
Last Close Price 70,89 €
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE9.53%78 770
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.99%71 288
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.8.35%41 498
ROYAL DSM N.V.7.03%31 636
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG12.41%17 109
FMC CORPORATION3.25%15 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ