  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
02:27:18 2023-01-12 am EST
52.32 EUR   +0.28%
02:10aBasf : Achim Sties appointed new Senior Vice President of BASF plastic additives
PU
01/11BASF breaks ground on MDI capacity expansion project at Geismar site
GL
01/11BASF breaks ground on MDI capacity expansion project at Geismar site
GL
BASF : Achim Sties appointed new Senior Vice President of BASF plastic additives

01/12/2023 | 02:10am EST
BASF has appointed Dr. Achim Sties to lead the global plastic additives business unit effective January 1, 2023. The headquarters of this business will be in Singapore.

Prior to his current role, Achim Sties was already heading the plastic additives business in Europe. He began his career with BASF in 2005 in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and held various positions in different functions in Europe and South America. He holds a PhD in economics from the University of Heidelberg, Germany.

"We proactively collaborate with our customers and the relevant stakeholders to create new value for plastics. Our new brand VALERAS™, under which we bundle all products and services of our plastic additives portfolio that deliver significant sustainability benefits, continuously evolves to support our customers on their plastics journey. We are combining our resources and expertise for plastic additives worldwide into a global business unit to focus on the increasing challenges and truly drive the business to the next level. I am excited to deliver on this promise with my team," said Achim Sties.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 07:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 88 076 M 94 695 M 94 695 M
Net income 2022 4 798 M 5 158 M 5 158 M
Net Debt 2022 16 527 M 17 769 M 17 769 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,78x
Yield 2022 6,55%
Capitalization 46 665 M 50 172 M 50 172 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 111 768
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 52,17 €
Average target price 54,02 €
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE12.46%50 172
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD2.68%50 272
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.7.71%36 723
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.82%15 748
BRENNTAG SE13.43%10 883
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY10.06%10 750