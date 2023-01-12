BASF : Achim Sties appointed new Senior Vice President of BASF plastic additives

BASF has appointed Dr. Achim Sties to lead the global plastic additives business unit effective January 1, 2023. The headquarters of this business will be in Singapore.

Prior to his current role, Achim Sties was already heading the plastic additives business in Europe. He began his career with BASF in 2005 in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and held various positions in different functions in Europe and South America. He holds a PhD in economics from the University of Heidelberg, Germany.

"We proactively collaborate with our customers and the relevant stakeholders to create new value for plastics. Our new brand VALERAS™, under which we bundle all products and services of our plastic additives portfolio that deliver significant sustainability benefits, continuously evolves to support our customers on their plastics journey. We are combining our resources and expertise for plastic additives worldwide into a global business unit to focus on the increasing challenges and truly drive the business to the next level. I am excited to deliver on this promise with my team," said Achim Sties.