BASF : Advance Notice - Quarterly Statement 3rd Quarter 2020 Conference Call on October 28, 2020, at 9.00 a.m. (CET)

10/21/2020 | 04:10am EDT

We will publish BASF's Quarterly Statement 3rd Quarter 2020 on October 28, 2020, at 7.00 a.m. (CET). The results will be presented in a conference call that will be transmitted via the internet from 9.00 a.m. (CET).

On October 28, 2020, you can obtain further information from the internet at the following addresses:

Quarterly Statement (from 7.00 a.m. CET)

basf.com/quarterlystatement

(English)

basf.com/quartalsmitteilung

(German)

News Release (from 7.00 a.m. CET)

basf.com/pressrelease

(English)

basf.com/pressemitteilungen

(German)

Live Transmission (from 9.00 a.m. CET)

basf.com/pcon

(English)

basf.com/pressekonferenz

(German)

Speech (from 9.00 a.m. CET)

basf.com/pcon

(English)

basf.com/pressekonferenz

(German)

Live Transmission - Telephone Conference for analysts

and investors (from 11.00 a.m. CET)

basf.com/share/conferencecall

(English)

basf.com/aktie/telefonkonferenz

(German)

Photos

basf.com/pressphotos

(English)

basf.com/pressefotos

(German)

Current TV footage

tvservice.basf.com/en

(English)

tvservice.basf.com

(German)

P-20-337

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 08:09:10 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 56 774 M 67 295 M 67 295 M
Net income 2020 -1 508 M -1 787 M -1 787 M
Net Debt 2020 15 389 M 18 240 M 18 240 M
P/E ratio 2020 -32,3x
Yield 2020 5,65%
Capitalization 48 615 M 57 505 M 57 623 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 117 563
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 56,83 €
Last Close Price 52,93 €
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board & CTO
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Franz Fehrenbach Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Denise Schellemans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE-21.41%57 505
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.18.49%56 266
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-7.35%43 648
ROYAL DSM N.V.23.08%28 663
FMC CORPORATION8.06%13 884
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-18.30%12 231
