BASF : Advance Notice - Quarterly Statement 3rd Quarter 2020 Conference Call on October 28, 2020, at 9.00 a.m. (CET)

We will publish BASF's Quarterly Statement 3rd Quarter 2020 on October 28, 2020, at 7.00 a.m. (CET). The results will be presented in a conference call that will be transmitted via the internet from 9.00 a.m. (CET).

On October 28, 2020, you can obtain further information from the internet at the following addresses:

Live Transmission - Telephone Conference for analysts and investors (from 11.00 a.m. CET) basf.com/share/conferencecall (English) basf.com/aktie/telefonkonferenz (German) Photos basf.com/pressphotos (English) basf.com/pressefotos (German) Current TV footage tvservice.basf.com/en (English) tvservice.basf.com (German)

P-20-337