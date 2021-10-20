Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  BASF SE
  News
  Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF : Advance Notice - Quarterly Statement 3rd Quarter 2021, Conference Call on October 27, 2021, at 8.00 a.m. (CEST)

10/20/2021 | 04:11am EDT
We will publish BASF's Quarterly Statement 3rd Quarter 2021 on October 27, 2021, at 7.00 a.m. (CEST). The results will be presented in a conference call that will be transmitted via the internet from 8.00 a.m. (CEST).

On October 27, 2021, you can obtain further information from the internet at the following addresses:

Quarterly Statement (from 7.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/quarterlystatement

(English)

basf.com/quartalsmitteilung

(German)

News Release (from 7.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/pressrelease

(English)

basf.com/pressemitteilungen

(German)

Live Transmission (from 8.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/pcon

(English)

basf.com/pressekonferenz

(German)

Speech (from 8.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/pcon

(English)

basf.com/pressekonferenz

(German)

Live Transmission - Telephone Conference for analysts

and investors (from 10.00 a.m. CEST)

basf.com/share/conferencecall

(English)

basf.com/aktie/telefonkonferenz

(German)

Photos

basf.com/pressphotos

(English)

basf.com/pressefotos

(German)

Current TV footage

tvservice.basf.com/en

(English)

tvservice.basf.com

(German)

P-21-347

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BASF SE
04:11aBASF : Advance Notice - Quarterly Statement 3rd Quarter 2021, Conference Call on October 2..
PU
03:11aCOSMETORIUM 2021 : BASF showcases minimalistic and effective solutions for the personal ca..
PU
10/19Russian petrochemical giant Sibur launches net-zero collaboration platform
AQ
10/19BASF : Joint News Release - BASF and KIT join forces in public funded project to investiga..
PU
10/19BASF : Joint News Release - BASF and Cargill expand partnership to develop and market inno..
PU
10/19BASF : Joint News Release - UPL Europe joins leading ag-industry players in supporting the..
PU
10/19ROCK TECH LITHIUM : Plans Nasdaq IPO to Fund German Plant
MT
10/18MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOG : Accelerating the discovery of new materials for 3D ..
AQ
10/18BASF : MIT - Accelerating the discovery of new materials for 3D printing
AQ
10/18BASF : scientists provide insights into latest R&D projects at IFSCC Conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 74 939 M 87 214 M 87 214 M
Net income 2021 5 447 M 6 340 M 6 340 M
Net Debt 2021 13 994 M 16 286 M 16 286 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 5,32%
Capitalization 58 544 M 68 122 M 68 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 107 646
Free-Float 100%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 63,74 €
Average target price 79,36 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-1.51%68 122
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.9.31%71 690
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.59%37 786
ROYAL DSM N.V.29.44%36 165
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED39.80%16 709
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG5.92%15 324