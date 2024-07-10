Production at Knapsack and Frankfurt sites expected to stop by 2024/2025

BASF to continue offering customers best in class glufosinate-ammonium solutions

BASF plans to cease production of the active ingredient glufosinate-ammonium (GA) at the Knapsack and Frankfurt sites in Germany by the end of 2024 due to economic reasons. The GA formulation in Frankfurt will end in 2025. Subsequently, both production facilities will be shut down. Glufosinate-ammonium remains a key component of BASF's global herbicide portfolio.

BASF's GA production is increasingly affected by rising competition from generic manufacturers, alternative technologies as well as high energy and raw material costs. Despite both production facilities achieving cost reductions, BASF's volume and profitability development is insufficient. BASF is therefore restructuring its production network and will source the active ingredient from third-party suppliers in the future. In doing so, the company is securing its long-term competitiveness and profitability in the GA market.

All jobs (approximately 300) will be retained until the end of 2025, and then gradually reduced in consultation with employee representatives. The company will work closely with the employees to assist in finding future employment opportunities.

"We deeply regret having to discontinue production at the two sites despite the high commitment of our employees over the past years," said Michael Heinz, Member of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF. "We remain committed to providing our customers with top-quality GA solutions. At the same time, we will continue to focus on the development of next-generation GA solutions that achieve the same results with significantly lower application rates, benefiting farmers in the Americas and Asia."