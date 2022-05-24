Log in
BASF : BTC Europe and NXTLEVVEL Biochem sign agreement to distribute biobased and biodegradable solvents throughout Europe

05/24/2022 | 05:08am EDT
  • BASF's European distribution organization and the leading manufacturer of biomass-derived chemicals join forces to expand offerings of levulinate solvents across Europe

BTC Europe GmbH and NXTLEVVEL Biochem have recently signed an agreement on the distribution of biobased and biodegradable solvents derived from levulinic acid for the European market. Levulinic acid can serve as a versatile building block for chemicals and materials derived directly from biomass. Due to their broad solvency power, low volatility, high safety profile and biodegradability levulinate solvents offer a sustainable alternative to solvents based on fossil feedstock for a wide range of applications.

Both companies seek to leverage their expertise and industrial know-how to respond to the high demand for more sustainable and low-emission products on the European market and enable customers to make more environmentally friendly decisions in their procurement and development processes. Through the cooperation, customers will have access to resource-efficient solutions derived from non-food crop biomass with which they can reduce their carbon footprint and secure long-term sustainable competitive advantages.

"Enriching our portfolio with complementary, sustainable and resource-efficient solutions is a core pillar of our strategy. The cooperation with NXTLEVVEL Biochem will create new opportunities for future growth and strengthen our position in the European distribution business," says Jose Corral Montilla, Managing Director at BTC Europe GmbH. "Building on the enhanced portfolio, we will offer our customers solutions based on circular feedstock that help to meet fast changing market requirements and that in turn create added value for our customers' customers," adds Jose Corral Montilla.

"Together, we can seize new market potentials for levulinate solvents by combining the strength of our products with BTC Europe's strong position on the European chemical distribution market," says Aris de Rijke, Chief Executive Officer at NXTLEVVEL Biochem. "Leveraging proprietary technology from GFBiochemicals, we produce levulinate derivatives at industrial scale and serve markets with a high demand for biobased chemicals such as industrial & institutional cleaning, home and personal care, but also coatings and agriculture."

About BTC Europe GmbH

BTC Europe GmbH is part of the BASF Group and is BASF's European distribution organization for specialty chemicals. The company's strengths lie in its knowledge of the industry, based on many years of experience, and its proximity to customers.

With a very strong local presence in Europe, BTC Europe GmbH supplies small and medium-sized customers from a wide variety of industries with about 6,000 products. BTC Europe GmbH is headquartered in Monheim am Rhein, Germany.

Further information on BTC Europe GmbH is available at www.btc-europe.com

About NXTLEVVEL Biochem

Headquartered in the Netherlands,NXTLEVVEL is a joint venture company bringing together the industrial expertise of Towell Engineering Group with advanced proprietary technology developed by GFBiochemicals. The company is a commercial scale manufacturer of next generation biomass-derived chemicals of bio-solvents based on levulinic acid. Affordable biobased chemicals are essential to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and will play a critical role in the reduction of carbon emissions. NXTLEVVEL delivers high performance solutions for sustainable chemistry.

Further information on NXTLEVVEL Biochem is available at https://www.nxtlevvel.com/

Contacts:

BTC Europe GmbH

Katharina Maurer

+49 (0) 2173 3347-312

katharina.maurer@btc-europe.com

NXTLEVVEL Biochem

Jonathan Lane

+44 7508 330465

jonathan.lane@nxtlevvel.com

P-22-222

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
