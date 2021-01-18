Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BASF : BTC Europe is the new distributor in Europe for BASF aromatic isocyanates and polyols for polyurethane applications

01/18/2021 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The collaboration will begin on February 1, 2021
  • All BASF polyurethane basic products available from a single source

BASF has chosen BTC Europe GmbH (BTC) to be the new distributor for aromatic isocyanates and polyols for polyurethane applications in Europe. The collaboration will commence on February 1, 2021 and comprises the polyurethane basic products Lupranat®, Lupranol® and Lupraphen®.

'The new agreement enables us to react to the wish of our customers of providing the entire product portfolio from a single source. We see BTC as a strong partner to supply our customers in an optimal manner. BTC will join our direct customer support as a distributor for packaged goods,' explained Oliver Peter, Account Manager for the European Isocyanate business at BASF.

BTC has extensive application technology expertise and an excellent network. 'We look forward to a fruitful collaboration. As BTC, we will be able to share our comprehensive experiences in an optimum manner,' added Juan Tortosa Pons, Business Manager Chemicals Europe at BTC.

Receive the latest press information from BASF via push notifications on your smartphone. Sign up for our news service at basf.com/pushnews

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About BTC

BTC Europe belongs to the world's leading chemical group, BASF - We create chemistry. BTC Europe GmbH is BASF's European sales organization for specialty chemicals. Our strengths lie in our knowledge of the industry, based on many years of experience, and our proximity to our customers. With its 11 regional offices and more than 500 employees in Europe, BTC supplies small and medium-sized customers from a wide variety of industries with about 6,000 products. BTC is headquartered in Monheim am Rhein, Germany. Further information on BTC is available on the Internet at www.btc-europe.com.

P-21-108

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:01:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BASF SE
05:02aBASF : BTC Europe is the new distributor in Europe for BASF aromatic isocyanates..
PU
01/14BASF SE : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
01/14BASF SE : Gets a Neutral rating from Berenberg
MD
01/13U.S. tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipel..
RE
01/13U.S. tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipel..
RE
01/12BASF SE : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
01/12BASF : starts global registration for new and environmentally friendly insectici..
PU
01/12BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Bernstein
MD
01/11BASF SE : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by JP Morgan
MD
01/10BASF : As a co-founder of CELAB, BASF works towards a circular economy for adhes..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57 624 M 69 602 M 69 602 M
Net income 2020 -1 651 M -1 994 M -1 994 M
Net Debt 2020 16 053 M 19 390 M 19 390 M
P/E ratio 2020 -41,1x
Yield 2020 4,54%
Capitalization 61 804 M 74 724 M 74 651 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 117 922
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 67,53 €
Last Close Price 67,29 €
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board & CTO
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Franz Fehrenbach Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Denise Schellemans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE3.97%74 724
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.5.04%75 809
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.15.79%60 451
ROYAL DSM N.V.0.60%29 041
FMC CORPORATION5.91%15 577
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG1.01%15 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ