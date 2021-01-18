BASF : BTC Europe is the new distributor in Europe for BASF aromatic isocyanates and polyols for polyurethane applications

The collaboration will begin on February 1, 2021

All BASF polyurethane basic products available from a single source

BASF has chosen BTC Europe GmbH (BTC) to be the new distributor for aromatic isocyanates and polyols for polyurethane applications in Europe. The collaboration will commence on February 1, 2021 and comprises the polyurethane basic products Lupranat®, Lupranol® and Lupraphen®.



'The new agreement enables us to react to the wish of our customers of providing the entire product portfolio from a single source. We see BTC as a strong partner to supply our customers in an optimal manner. BTC will join our direct customer support as a distributor for packaged goods,' explained Oliver Peter, Account Manager for the European Isocyanate business at BASF.

BTC has extensive application technology expertise and an excellent network. 'We look forward to a fruitful collaboration. As BTC, we will be able to share our comprehensive experiences in an optimum manner,' added Juan Tortosa Pons, Business Manager Chemicals Europe at BTC.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About BTC

BTC Europe belongs to the world's leading chemical group, BASF - We create chemistry. BTC Europe GmbH is BASF's European sales organization for specialty chemicals. Our strengths lie in our knowledge of the industry, based on many years of experience, and our proximity to our customers. With its 11 regional offices and more than 500 employees in Europe, BTC supplies small and medium-sized customers from a wide variety of industries with about 6,000 products. BTC is headquartered in Monheim am Rhein, Germany. Further information on BTC is available on the Internet at www.btc-europe.com.

