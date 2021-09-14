Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF : Coatings division employs Covestro's Ultra line of coating hardeners

09/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Coating hardeners with diisocyanate residual monomer content below 0.1 percent by weight
  • BASF Coatings and collision centers benefit from simple 1:1 replacement
  • No additional efforts to comply with the new REACH regulation on isocyanates

BASF's Coatings division, a leading global supplier of premium-quality, durable and sustainable refinish coatings, is using a broad range of hardeners, including Covestro Desmodur® Ultra activators. This allows BASF to upgrade its refinish coatings portfolio to meet higher occupational safety standards on the use of isocyanates. The hardeners contain very low residual amounts of monomeric diisocyanates of less than 0.1 percent by weight, setting an entirely new standard in occupational hygiene.

'Thanks to the use of these raw materials, our refinish coatings satisfy the highest safety requirements while offering constant premium quality,' says Fabien Boschetti, Director Global Marketing at BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions. 'This allows us to minimize the impact of new EU regulations on collision centers.'

The Ultra products are below the limit of 0.1 percent by weight of residual monomers set in the new REACH regulation on the restricted use of diisocyanates. Therefore, painters at the body shops supplied by BASF avoid additional efforts to comply with the new REACH regulation. This continues the BASF philosophy of steadily improving the occupational health and safety of its coating solutions.

BASF's Coatings division also benefits: 'Since this involves a 1:1 replacement, our customer was able to retain its coating formulations. This significantly simplifies the conversion to Ultra products,' explains coatings expert Dr. Markus Mechtel from Covestro. 'Collision centers therefore benefit from the performance of two-component polyurethane coatings while meeting the highest occupational hygiene requirements.'

The solution is also in line with three UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): Number 3: Good health and well-being, Number 8: Decent work and economic growth, and Number 12: Responsible consumption and production.


About BASF's Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. The portfolio is completed by the 'Innovation Beyond Paint' program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2020, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €3.1 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination - Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.


About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.


About Covestro

With sales of EUR 10.7 billion in 2020, Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative, sustainable solutions for products used in many areas of everyday life. In doing so, Covestro is fully aligning itself to the Circular Economy. Its main customers are the automotive and transport industries, the construction industry, the furniture and wood processing industries, and the electrical, electronics, and household appliance industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, healthcare and the chemical industry itself. As of the end of 2020, Covestro produces at 33 sites worldwide and employs around 16,500 people (converted to full-time positions).

Media Relations:

BASF

Global Communications Coatings

Jörg Zumkley

+49 2501 14-3453

joerg.zumkley@basf.com


Covestro AG

Communications

Dr. Frank Rothbarth
+49 214 6009 2536

frank.rothbarth@covestro.com

P-21-311

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BASF SE
05:12aBASF : Coatings division employs Covestro's Ultra line of coating hardeners
PU
03:12aBASF : introduces IrgaCycle™, new additive solutions for mechanical recycl..
PU
09/10TIMELINE-NORD STREAM 2 : Russia's push to boost gas supplies to Germany
RE
09/10Russia completes Nord Stream 2 construction, gas flows yet to start
RE
09/09BASF : at Simac – Endless possibilities of combining design, performance, ..
PU
09/09BASF : India's Antitrust Watchdog Raids BASF Unit Over Vegetable Seeds Price Sca..
MT
09/08RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Indian shares end flat, telecom sector gives up gains
RE
09/08Indian shares end flat, telecom sector gives up gains
RE
09/08BASF, others raided in India over alleged vegetable seeds price fixing - sour..
RE
09/08Basf india unit office among companies raided by india antitrust body - sourc..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 74 729 M 88 306 M 88 306 M
Net income 2021 5 353 M 6 325 M 6 325 M
Net Debt 2021 14 443 M 17 068 M 17 068 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 5,17%
Capitalization 60 261 M 71 147 M 71 210 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 107 646
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 65,61 €
Average target price 80,88 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE1.38%71 147
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.16.41%79 306
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-0.62%36 964
ROYAL DSM N.V.25.67%35 679
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED35.75%16 552
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION19.63%15 918