BASF : Coatings division employs Covestro's Ultra line of coating hardeners

Coating hardeners with diisocyanate residual monomer content below 0.1 percent by weight

BASF Coatings and collision centers benefit from simple 1:1 replacement

No additional efforts to comply with the new REACH regulation on isocyanates

BASF's Coatings division, a leading global supplier of premium-quality, durable and sustainable refinish coatings, is using a broad range of hardeners, including Covestro Desmodur® Ultra activators. This allows BASF to upgrade its refinish coatings portfolio to meet higher occupational safety standards on the use of isocyanates. The hardeners contain very low residual amounts of monomeric diisocyanates of less than 0.1 percent by weight, setting an entirely new standard in occupational hygiene.



'Thanks to the use of these raw materials, our refinish coatings satisfy the highest safety requirements while offering constant premium quality,' says Fabien Boschetti, Director Global Marketing at BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions. 'This allows us to minimize the impact of new EU regulations on collision centers.'

The Ultra products are below the limit of 0.1 percent by weight of residual monomers set in the new REACH regulation on the restricted use of diisocyanates. Therefore, painters at the body shops supplied by BASF avoid additional efforts to comply with the new REACH regulation. This continues the BASF philosophy of steadily improving the occupational health and safety of its coating solutions.

BASF's Coatings division also benefits: 'Since this involves a 1:1 replacement, our customer was able to retain its coating formulations. This significantly simplifies the conversion to Ultra products,' explains coatings expert Dr. Markus Mechtel from Covestro. 'Collision centers therefore benefit from the performance of two-component polyurethane coatings while meeting the highest occupational hygiene requirements.'

The solution is also in line with three UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs): Number 3: Good health and well-being, Number 8: Decent work and economic growth, and Number 12: Responsible consumption and production.



About BASF's Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. The portfolio is completed by the 'Innovation Beyond Paint' program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2020, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €3.1 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination - Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.



About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.



About Covestro

With sales of EUR 10.7 billion in 2020, Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative, sustainable solutions for products used in many areas of everyday life. In doing so, Covestro is fully aligning itself to the Circular Economy. Its main customers are the automotive and transport industries, the construction industry, the furniture and wood processing industries, and the electrical, electronics, and household appliance industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, healthcare and the chemical industry itself. As of the end of 2020, Covestro produces at 33 sites worldwide and employs around 16,500 people (converted to full-time positions).

