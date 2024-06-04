We create chemistry for a sustainable future

BASF ESG Investment Story June 2024

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

The chemical industry is the starting point of almost all value chains

Basic

Specialty

Processing

Manufacturers of

consumer and

chemicals

chemicals

industry

capital goods

Resource efficiency - BASF's Verbund is ideal for

CO2 emission reduction

Combined heat and power plants and integrated energy Verbund avoided 5.7 million metric tons of CO2e emissions in 2023

Synergies in logistics and infrastructure, minimization of waste

European emissions trading benchmarks show that BASF's chemical plants operate at above-average energy efficiency

BASF targets for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions

2030

25%

Scope 1 and Scope 2

CO2 emission reduction

(compared with 2018)

2050

net zero

CO2 emissions

Scope 1 and Scope 2

BASF reports emissions along the entire value chain

Greenhouse gas emissions along the BASF value chain in 20231

Million metric tons of CO2 equivalents

Scope 3 upstream

BASF

Scope 1 and 2

Scope 3 downstream

Customers Other

50

18

3

3

24

5

Suppliers

Transport

thereof Scope 3.1: 47

Disposal

6

1 See BASF Report 2023, page 108

No downstream decarbonization without upstream decarbonization

BASF greenhouse gas emissions 2018

Global GHG emissions

Million metric tons per year

Scope 1+2

22

11

11

Energy production

Chemical production1

5

6

9

2

Electric power

Steam

Upstream

Downstream

Renewable energies

Carbon abatement

Continuous operational excellence measures

7

1 Includes emissions from process energy

Ten base chemical production technologies cause the majority of BASF's CO2 emissions

Greenhouse gas emission profile of BASF technologies

Energy and chemistry emissions, million metric tons per year1

4

3

2

1

0

Steam

Ammonia

Acrylic Caprolactam

Nitric

Syngas

TDI

Hydrogen

Ethylene

MDI

cracker

acid

acid

oxide

BASF has identified its CO2-intensive processes and is addressing them

8

1 Based on nameplate capacities, March 2021, excluding at-equity consolidated companies

Our path to reduce BASF emissions from 1990 to 2050

BASF greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) 1990-2050

Million metric tons

CO2 reduction in business as is 2018

CO2 increase from growth

>45%

~60%

100%

~75%

Renewable

energies

Carbon

Other

Opex1

Verbund site

growth

abatement

South China

Businessas is 2018

9

1 Operational excellence measures

We have a well-filled portfolio of projects to reach our 2030 target

Projected BASF greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2)

Million metric tons CO2 equivalents

31

Lower CO2

emissions

already materialized

29

until 2020

27

Opex1

25

Renewable energies

23

21

Carbon abatement

19

17

15

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Projected emissions without mitigation 2018

11 million tons of CO2

avoided annually by 2030

Baseline 2018 21.9

Target 2030 16.4

10

1 Operational excellence measures that count towards either renewable energies or CO2 abatement

