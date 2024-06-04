We create chemistry for a sustainable future
BASF ESG Investment Story June 2024
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
The chemical industry is the starting point of almost all value chains
Basic
Specialty
Processing
Manufacturers of
consumer and
chemicals
chemicals
industry
capital goods
Resource efficiency - BASF's Verbund is ideal for
CO2 emission reduction
Combined heat and power plants and integrated energy Verbund avoided 5.7 million metric tons of CO2e emissions in 2023
Synergies in logistics and infrastructure, minimization of waste
European emissions trading benchmarks show that BASF's chemical plants operate at above-average energy efficiency
BASF targets for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions
2030
25%
Scope 1 and Scope 2
CO2 emission reduction
(compared with 2018)
2050
net zero
CO2 emissions
Scope 1 and Scope 2
BASF reports emissions along the entire value chain
Greenhouse gas emissions along the BASF value chain in 20231
Million metric tons of CO2 equivalents
Scope 3 upstream
BASF
Scope 1 and 2
Scope 3 downstream
Customers Other
50
18
3
3
24
5
Suppliers
Transport
thereof Scope 3.1: 47
Disposal
6
1 See BASF Report 2023, page 108
No downstream decarbonization without upstream decarbonization
BASF greenhouse gas emissions 2018
Global GHG emissions
Million metric tons per year
Scope 1+2
22
11
11
Energy production
Chemical production1
5
6
9
2
Electric power
Steam
Upstream
Downstream
Renewable energies
Carbon abatement
Continuous operational excellence measures
7
1 Includes emissions from process energy
Ten base chemical production technologies cause the majority of BASF's CO2 emissions
Greenhouse gas emission profile of BASF technologies
Energy and chemistry emissions, million metric tons per year1
4
3
2
1
0
Steam
Ammonia
Acrylic Caprolactam
Nitric
Syngas
TDI
Hydrogen
Ethylene
MDI
cracker
acid
acid
oxide
BASF has identified its CO2-intensive processes and is addressing them
8
1 Based on nameplate capacities, March 2021, excluding at-equity consolidated companies
Our path to reduce BASF emissions from 1990 to 2050
BASF greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) 1990-2050
Million metric tons
CO2 reduction in business as is 2018
CO2 increase from growth
>45%
~60%
100%
~75%
Renewable
energies
Carbon
Other
Opex1
Verbund site
growth
abatement
South China
Businessas is 2018
9
1 Operational excellence measures
We have a well-filled portfolio of projects to reach our 2030 target
Projected BASF greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2)
Million metric tons CO2 equivalents
31
Lower CO2
emissions
already materialized
29
until 2020
27
Opex1
25
Renewable energies
23
21
Carbon abatement
19
17
15
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Projected emissions without mitigation 2018
11 million tons of CO2
avoided annually by 2030
Baseline 2018 21.9
Target 2030 16.4
10
1 Operational excellence measures that count towards either renewable energies or CO2 abatement
