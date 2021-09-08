BASF : Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties; and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in Opportunities and Risks on pages 158 to 166 of the BASF Report 2020. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.