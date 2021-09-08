Log in
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/08 02:56:37 am
65.155 EUR   -0.15%
02:32aBASF : Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference
PU
09/06NORD STREAM 2 : Russia's push to boost gas supplies to Germany
RE
09/06BASF SE : Morgan Stanley remains Neutral
MD
BASF : Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference

09/08/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Transformation with sustainable growth

Dr. Christoph Jaekel

Vice President, Corporate Sustainability

Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference,

September 7, 2021

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties; and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in Opportunities and Risks on pages 158 to 166 of the BASF Report 2020. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.

2 Sept. 7, 2021 I Sustainable growth

Our commitments to reaching the Paris Climate Agreement

2030

25%

CO2 emissions

reduction

net zero

(compared with 2018)1

2050

CO emissions1

2

3

Sept. 7, 2021 I Sustainable growth

1 Scope 1 and Scope 2; 2030 target compared with 1990: 60% CO2 reduction

Leading the journey to transform the chemical industry

BASF Verbund BASF data

BASF expertise

BASF technologies

We create chemistry for a sustainable future

4 Sept. 7, 2021 I Sustainable growth

No downstream decarbonization without upstream decarbonization

22

BASF greenhouse gas emissions 2018

Global GHG emissions

million metric tons per year

Scope 1+2

11

11

Energy production

Chemical production1

5

6

9

2

Electric power

Steam

Upstream

Downstream

Grey-to-green

Power-to-steam

New technologies Bio-based feedstocks

Continuous opex2

5

Sept. 7, 2021 I Sustainable growth

1 Includes emissions from process energy 2 Operational excellence measures

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 74 801 M 88 580 M 88 580 M
Net income 2021 5 336 M 6 318 M 6 318 M
Net Debt 2021 14 647 M 17 345 M 17 345 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 59 931 M 70 958 M 70 971 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 107 646
Free-Float 100%
