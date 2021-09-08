BASF : Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference

Transformation with sustainable growth
Dr. Christoph Jaekel
Vice President, Corporate Sustainability
Exane BNP Paribas ESG Conference,
September 7, 2021
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Our commitments to reaching the Paris Climate Agreement
|
2030
|
25%
|
|
|
CO2 emissions
|
|
|
|
reduction
|
|
net zero
|
|
(compared with 2018)1
|
2050
|
|
|
CO emissions1
|
|
|
|
2
|
3
|
|
1 Scope 1 and Scope 2; 2030 target compared with 1990: 60% CO2 reduction
Leading the journey to transform the chemical industry
▪ BASF Verbund ▪ BASF data
▪ BASF expertise
▪ BASF technologies
We create chemistry for a sustainable future
No downstream decarbonization without upstream decarbonization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
BASF greenhouse gas emissions 2018
|
|
Global GHG emissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
million metric tons per year
|
|
|
|
|
Scope 1+2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemical production1
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
9
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Electric power
|
|
|
|
|
Steam
|
|
|
|
|
Upstream
|
|
Downstream
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grey-to-green
|
Power-to-steam
|
New technologies Bio-based feedstocks
Continuous opex2
|
5
|
|
1 Includes emissions from process energy 2 Operational excellence measures
