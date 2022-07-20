Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:53 2022-07-20 am EDT
45.27 EUR   +1.30%
01:33aBASF Gives Final Approval for Construction of Zhanjiang Site in China
DJ
07/19Uniper, German Industrial Stocks Rise on Nord Stream Restart Speculation
DJ
07/19BASF Confirms Final Phase of MDI Expansion at Louisiana Site
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF Gives Final Approval for Construction of Zhanjiang Site in China

07/20/2022 | 01:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl

BASF SE said late Tuesday that it gave final approval for the construction of its site in Zhanjiang, China, which will focus on steam cracker and several downstream plants for the production of petrochemicals and intermediates.

The German chemical company said it would invest up to 10 billion euros ($10.23 billion) by 2030 to build the new integrated site.

Construction of what will be BASF's third-largest site began in 2020 and is due to be operational by 2030.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 0132ET

All news about BASF SE
01:33aBASF Gives Final Approval for Construction of Zhanjiang Site in China
DJ
07/19Uniper, German Industrial Stocks Rise on Nord Stream Restart Speculation
DJ
07/19BASF Confirms Final Phase of MDI Expansion at Louisiana Site
DJ
07/19BASF confirms final phase of MDI expansion at Geismar Verbund site
GL
07/19BASF : Boortmalt and BASF collaborate to promote climate-smart agriculture
PU
07/19German chemical industry has no gas left to cut, warns association
07/19Air Liquide Unit to Develop $204 Million Hydrogen Production Units in China
MT
07/19BASF : IrgaCycle™ stabilizes recycled plastics used to protect pineapples from sunbu..
PU
07/18Nord Stream's role in Russia's gas supply to Europe
RE
07/18BASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 84 949 M 86 985 M 86 985 M
Net income 2022 5 025 M 5 146 M 5 146 M
Net Debt 2022 16 943 M 17 349 M 17 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,32x
Yield 2022 7,77%
Capitalization 40 184 M 41 146 M 41 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 110 828
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 44,69 €
Average target price 58,81 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-27.67%41 146
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-19.58%47 834
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-29.98%27 644
SASOL LIMITED33.97%12 704
FMC CORPORATION-5.54%12 641
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION-4.58%10 357