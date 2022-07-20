BASF Gives Final Approval for Construction of Zhanjiang Site in China

By Ed Frankl



BASF SE said late Tuesday that it gave final approval for the construction of its site in Zhanjiang, China, which will focus on steam cracker and several downstream plants for the production of petrochemicals and intermediates.

The German chemical company said it would invest up to 10 billion euros ($10.23 billion) by 2030 to build the new integrated site.

Construction of what will be BASF's third-largest site began in 2020 and is due to be operational by 2030.

