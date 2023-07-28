Half-Year Financial Report 2023

BASF Group

Half-Year Financial Report

On the cover and this page:

BASF is driving sustainable electromobility with innovative battery materials and state-of-the-art technology. With the startup of

a cathode active materials plant at the BASF site in Schwarzheide, Germany, BASF now produces these materials in all three main markets worldwide: Europe, Asia and North America. Around

400,000 fully electric vehicles in the midsize segment per year will be equipped with BASF battery materials from Schwarzheide in the future. Employees of the startup and maintenance teams check the functioning of the fully automatic high-bay warehouse for the provision of raw materials required for production during the gradual startup

of the plant.

BASF Group Half-Year Financial Report 2023

Contents

Key Figures: BASF Group H1 2023

4

Consolidated Interim Management's Report 2023

5

Significant Events

5

Results of Operations H1 2023

6

Segment sales and EBIT before special items

7

Net Assets and Financial Position

9

Net assets

9

Financial position

9

Economic Environment and Outlook

11

Information on Q2 2023

13

BASF Group

13

Chemicals

16

Materials

17

Industrial Solutions

18

Surface Technologies

19

Nutrition & Care

20

Agricultural Solutions

21

Other

22

Regions

23

Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements 2023

Statements 2023

24

Statement of Income

24

Statement of Income and Expense Recognized in Equity

25

Balance Sheet

26

Statement of Cash Flows

28

Statement of Changes in Equity

29

Segment Reporting

30

Notes to the Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements

31

Responsibility Statement

41

Selected Key Figures Excluding Precious Metals

42

At a Glance

Sales

Sales by segment and Other

- H1 2023

- H1 2023

€37.3 billion

Chemicals

Surface Technologies

(H1 2022: €46.1 billion)

€5.5 billion

€8.8 billion

(H1 2022: €10.9 billion)

(H1 2022: €8.4 billion)

Materials

€37.3 billion

Nutrition & Care

€3.5 billion

EBIT before special items

€7.5 billion

(H1 2022: €46.1 billion)

(H1 2022: €4.0 billion)

(H1 2022: €9.7 billion)

- H1 2023

Industrial Solutions

Agricultural Solutions

€4.2 billion

€6.1 billion

€2.9 billion

(H1 2022: €5.1 billion)

(H1 2022: €5.9 billion)

Other

(H1 2022: €5.2 billion)

€1.7 billion

(H1 2022: €2.1 billion)

Sales by region

- H1 2023

EUROPE

NORTH AMERICA

ASIA PACIFIC

SOUTH AMERICA,

AFRICA, MIDDLE

EAST

15.6

10.8

8.8

2.1

billion

billion

billion

billion

Outlook for the BASF Group

Adjusted outlook for the 2023 business year (previous forecast from the BASF Report 2022 in parentheses):

  • Sales: €73 billion to €76 billion (€84 billion to €87 billion)
  • EBIT before special items: €4.0 billion to €4.4 billion (€4.8 billion to €5.4 billion)
  • Return on capital employed (ROCE): 6.5% to 7.1% (7.2% to 8.0%)
  • CO2 emissions: 17.0 million metric tons to 17.6 million metric tons (18.1 million metric tons to 19.1 million metric tons)

BASF Group - Half-Year Financial Report 2023

Key Figures

4

Key Figures

BASF Group H1 2023

Q2

H1

2023

2022

+/-

2023

2022

+/-

Sales

million €

17,305

22,974

-24.7%

37,297

46,058

-19.0%

Income from operations before depreciation, amortization and special items

million €

1,944

3,293

-41.0%

4,809

7,036

-31.7%

Income from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

million €

1,908

3,396

-43.8 %

4,718

7,105

-33.6%

EBITDA margin

%

11.0

14.8

12.7

15.4

Depreciation and amortizationa

million €

934

1,046

-10.7%

1,878

1,970

-4.7%

Income from operations (EBIT)

million €

974

2,350

-58.6%

2,841

5,135

-44.7%

Special items

million €

-33

11

.

-98

-22

-334.3%

EBIT before special items

million €

1,007

2,339

-57.0%

2,938

5,157

-43.0%

Income before income taxes

million €

851

2,658

-68.0%

2,781

4,536

-38.7%

Income after taxes

million €

555

2,179

-74.5%

2,159

3,500

-38.3%

Net income

million €

499

2,090

-76.1%

2,061

3,311

-37.7%

Earnings per shareb

0.56

2.31

-75.8%

2.31

3.65

-36.7%

Adjusted earnings per shareb

0.72

2.37

-69.6%

2.65

5.07

-47.7%

Research and development expenses

million €

515

567

-9.0%

1,053

1,136

-7.3%

Personnel expenses

million €

2,858

2,964

-3.6%

5,813

6,031

-3.6%

Employees (June 30)

111,315

110,725

0.5%

111,315

110,725

0.5%

Assets (June 30)

million €

83,505

96,972

-13.9%

83,505

96,972

-13.9%

Investments including acquisitionsc

million €

1,388

970

43.2%

2,387

1,711

39.5%

Equity ratio (June 30)

%

47.1

47.8

47.1

47.8

Net debt (June 30)

million €

20,248

19,546

3.6%

20,248

19,546

3.6%

Cash flows from operating activities

million €

2,178

1,228

77.4%

1,163

938

24.0%

Free cash flow

million €

905

336

169.4%

-977

-557

-75.3%

  1. Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (including impairments and reversals of impairments)
  2. Due to the share buyback program terminated in February 2023, the weighted average number of outstanding shares in the second quarter of 2023 was 892,522,164 and 892,760,923 in the first half of 2023.
  3. Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

BASF Group - Half-Year Financial Report 2023

Significant Events

5

Consolidated Interim Management's Report 2023

Significant Events

In January 2023, BASF began construction of the third and final expansion of the production plants for methylene diphenyl diisocya- nate (MDI) at its Verbund site in Geismar, Louisiana. The final ­expansion will increase production capacity to approximately 600,000 metric tons per year by 2026 to support the continued growth of BASF's North American MDI customers. Including the first and second phases, the investment volume totals around $1 billion.

At its meeting on February 22, 2023, the Supervisory Board of BASF SE appointed Dr. Stephan Kothrade to the Board of ​Executive Directors effective March 1, 2023. He succeeded Saori Dubourg, who left the company effective February 28, 2023. As announced in October 2022, Dr. Dirk Elvermann has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Digital Officer, effective April 27, 2023, at the closing of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. He succeeded Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel, whose mandate ended with the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

BASF terminated its share buyback program on February 24, 2023, earlier than planned. This was done in line with the company's ­priorities for the use of cash and in view of the serious changes in the global economy during 2022. From January 11, 2022, up to and including February 23, 2023, 25,956,530 shares were repurchased; this corresponds to 2.8% of the share capital at the time the program was announced. The purchase price for these own shares was around €1.4 billion. In the first two months of 2023, approximately 1.3 million own shares were repurchased. Originally, the share buyback program had been planned to reach a volume of up to €3 billion and to be completed by the end of December 2023 at the latest.

On February 24, 2023, BASF announced concrete measures ­regarding the cost savings program announced in October 2022 focusing on Europe. These measures include the consistent bundling of services in hubs, simplifying structures in divisional manage- ment, the rightsizing of business services, and increasing the

efficiency­ of R&D activities. Including new positions to be created, this is expected to result in a total reduction of 2,600 positions worldwide. The cost savings program will be implemented in 2023 and 2024. Upon completion of the program, BASF expects to ­generate annual cost savings of more than €500 million in non-­ production areas.

In addition, BASF took measures to adjust production structures at the Verbund site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, in order to equip it for intensifying competition in the long term. These include the closure of the caprolactam plant, one of the two ammonia plants and associated fertilizer facilities. The closure of the TDI plant, the precursor plants for dinitrotoluene (DNT) and toluylenediamine (TDA), and the plants for cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone as well as soda ash was also announced. Furthermore, the production capacity for adipic acid in Ludwigshafen will be reduced. Some of the abovementioned steps have already been completed in the first half of 2023; the ­remainder will be implemented gradually by the end of 2026. These measures in the area of production are expected to affect around 700 positions. BASF expects to reduce fixed costs by more than €200 million per year.

On June 29, 2023, BASF opened Europe's first co-located battery materials and recycling center in Schwarzheide, Germany. The ­inauguration of the modern production plant for high-performance cathode active materials and the unveiling ceremony for a battery recycling plant for the production of black mass represent important steps toward closing the loop for the European battery value chain - from the collection of used batteries and the recovery of mineral raw materials to their use in the production of new battery materials. Due to efficient production technologies, which include minimized energy consumption and a high proportion of renewable energy, the carbon footprint of BASF's innovative cathode active materials is signifi­ cantly lower than the industry benchmark. With the startup of the cathode active materials plant at the BASF site in Schwarzheide, Germany, BASF now produces cathode active materials in all three main markets worldwide: Europe, Asia and North America. The two plants will expand the product portfolio at BASF's Schwarzheide site and create a total of around 180 new positions.

In an ad hoc release on July 12, 2023, BASF announced the adjustment of its forecast for the 2023 business year. This was mainly driven by the revised expectations for the further development in the second half of the year. In addition, BASF released preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2023.

For more information on the adjusted forecast, see Economic Environment and Outlook from page 11 onward of thisHalf-YearFinancial Report

