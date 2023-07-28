In January 2023, BASF began construction of the third and final expansion of the production plants for methylene diphenyl diisocya- nate (MDI) at its Verbund site in Geismar, Louisiana. The final ­expansion will increase production capacity to approximately 600,000 metric tons per year by 2026 to support the continued growth of BASF's North American MDI customers. Including the first and second phases, the investment volume totals around $1 billion. At its meeting on February 22, 2023, the Supervisory Board of BASF SE appointed Dr. Stephan Kothrade to the Board of ​Executive Directors effective March 1, 2023. He succeeded Saori Dubourg, who left the company effective February 28, 2023. As announced in October 2022, Dr. Dirk Elvermann has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Digital Officer, effective April 27, 2023, at the closing of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. He succeeded Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel, whose mandate ended with the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. BASF terminated its share buyback program on February 24, 2023, earlier than planned. This was done in line with the company's ­priorities for the use of cash and in view of the serious changes in the global economy during 2022. From January 11, 2022, up to and including February 23, 2023, 25,956,530 shares were repurchased; this corresponds to 2.8% of the share capital at the time the program was announced. The purchase price for these own shares was around €1.4 billion. In the first two months of 2023, approximately 1.3 million own shares were repurchased. Originally, the share buyback program had been planned to reach a volume of up to €3 billion and to be completed by the end of December 2023 at the latest.

On February 24, 2023, BASF announced concrete measures ­regarding the cost savings program announced in October 2022 focusing on Europe. These measures include the consistent bundling of services in hubs, simplifying structures in divisional manage- ment, the rightsizing of business services, and increasing the efficiency­ of R&D activities. Including new positions to be created, this is expected to result in a total reduction of 2,600 positions worldwide. The cost savings program will be implemented in 2023 and 2024. Upon completion of the program, BASF expects to ­generate annual cost savings of more than €500 million in non-­ production areas. In addition, BASF took measures to adjust production structures at the Verbund site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, in order to equip it for intensifying competition in the long term. These include the closure of the caprolactam plant, one of the two ammonia plants and associated fertilizer facilities. The closure of the TDI plant, the precursor plants for dinitrotoluene (DNT) and toluylenediamine (TDA), and the plants for cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone as well as soda ash was also announced. Furthermore, the production capacity for adipic acid in Ludwigshafen will be reduced. Some of the abovementioned steps have already been completed in the first half of 2023; the ­remainder will be implemented gradually by the end of 2026. These measures in the area of production are expected to affect around 700 positions. BASF expects to reduce fixed costs by more than €200 million per year.