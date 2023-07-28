Half-Year Financial Report 2023
BASF Group
Half-Year Financial Report
On the cover and this page:
BASF is driving sustainable electromobility with innovative battery materials and state-of-the-art technology. With the startup of
a cathode active materials plant at the BASF site in Schwarzheide, Germany, BASF now produces these materials in all three main markets worldwide: Europe, Asia and North America. Around
400,000 fully electric vehicles in the midsize segment per year will be equipped with BASF battery materials from Schwarzheide in the future. Employees of the startup and maintenance teams check the functioning of the fully automatic high-bay warehouse for the provision of raw materials required for production during the gradual startup
of the plant.
BASF Group Half-Year Financial Report 2023
At a Glance
Sales
Sales by segment and Other
- H1 2023
- H1 2023
€37.3 billion
Chemicals
Surface Technologies
(H1 2022: €46.1 billion)
€5.5 billion
€8.8 billion
(H1 2022: €10.9 billion)
(H1 2022: €8.4 billion)
Materials
€37.3 billion
Nutrition & Care
€3.5 billion
EBIT before special items
€7.5 billion
(H1 2022: €46.1 billion)
(H1 2022: €4.0 billion)
(H1 2022: €9.7 billion)
- H1 2023
Industrial Solutions
Agricultural Solutions
€4.2 billion
€6.1 billion
€2.9 billion
(H1 2022: €5.1 billion)
(H1 2022: €5.9 billion)
Other
(H1 2022: €5.2 billion)
€1.7 billion
(H1 2022: €2.1 billion)
Sales by region
- H1 2023
EUROPE
NORTH AMERICA
ASIA PACIFIC
SOUTH AMERICA,
AFRICA, MIDDLE
EAST
€15.6
€10.8
€8.8
€2.1
billion
billion
billion
billion
Outlook for the BASF Group
Adjusted outlook for the 2023 business year (previous forecast from the BASF Report 2022 in parentheses):
- Sales: €73 billion to €76 billion (€84 billion to €87 billion)
- EBIT before special items: €4.0 billion to €4.4 billion (€4.8 billion to €5.4 billion)
- Return on capital employed (ROCE): 6.5% to 7.1% (7.2% to 8.0%)
- CO2 emissions: 17.0 million metric tons to 17.6 million metric tons (18.1 million metric tons to 19.1 million metric tons)
BASF Group - Half-Year Financial Report 2023
Key Figures
4
Key Figures
BASF Group H1 2023
Q2
H1
2023
2022
+/-
2023
2022
+/-
Sales
million €
17,305
22,974
-24.7%
37,297
46,058
-19.0%
Income from operations before depreciation, amortization and special items
million €
1,944
3,293
-41.0%
4,809
7,036
-31.7%
Income from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
million €
1,908
3,396
-43.8 %
4,718
7,105
-33.6%
EBITDA margin
%
11.0
14.8
−
12.7
15.4
−
Depreciation and amortizationa
million €
934
1,046
-10.7%
1,878
1,970
-4.7%
Income from operations (EBIT)
million €
974
2,350
-58.6%
2,841
5,135
-44.7%
Special items
million €
-33
11
.
-98
-22
-334.3%
EBIT before special items
million €
1,007
2,339
-57.0%
2,938
5,157
-43.0%
Income before income taxes
million €
851
2,658
-68.0%
2,781
4,536
-38.7%
Income after taxes
million €
555
2,179
-74.5%
2,159
3,500
-38.3%
Net income
million €
499
2,090
-76.1%
2,061
3,311
-37.7%
Earnings per shareb
€
0.56
2.31
-75.8%
2.31
3.65
-36.7%
Adjusted earnings per shareb
€
0.72
2.37
-69.6%
2.65
5.07
-47.7%
Research and development expenses
million €
515
567
-9.0%
1,053
1,136
-7.3%
Personnel expenses
million €
2,858
2,964
-3.6%
5,813
6,031
-3.6%
Employees (June 30)
111,315
110,725
0.5%
111,315
110,725
0.5%
Assets (June 30)
million €
83,505
96,972
-13.9%
83,505
96,972
-13.9%
Investments including acquisitionsc
million €
1,388
970
43.2%
2,387
1,711
39.5%
Equity ratio (June 30)
%
47.1
47.8
−
47.1
47.8
−
Net debt (June 30)
million €
20,248
19,546
3.6%
20,248
19,546
3.6%
Cash flows from operating activities
million €
2,178
1,228
77.4%
1,163
938
24.0%
Free cash flow
million €
905
336
169.4%
-977
-557
-75.3%
- Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (including impairments and reversals of impairments)
- Due to the share buyback program terminated in February 2023, the weighted average number of outstanding shares in the second quarter of 2023 was 892,522,164 and 892,760,923 in the first half of 2023.
- Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
BASF Group - Half-Year Financial Report 2023
Significant Events
5
Consolidated Interim Management's Report 2023
Significant Events
In January 2023, BASF began construction of the third and final expansion of the production plants for methylene diphenyl diisocya- nate (MDI) at its Verbund site in Geismar, Louisiana. The final expansion will increase production capacity to approximately 600,000 metric tons per year by 2026 to support the continued growth of BASF's North American MDI customers. Including the first and second phases, the investment volume totals around $1 billion.
At its meeting on February 22, 2023, the Supervisory Board of BASF SE appointed Dr. Stephan Kothrade to the Board of Executive Directors effective March 1, 2023. He succeeded Saori Dubourg, who left the company effective February 28, 2023. As announced in October 2022, Dr. Dirk Elvermann has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Digital Officer, effective April 27, 2023, at the closing of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. He succeeded Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel, whose mandate ended with the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
BASF terminated its share buyback program on February 24, 2023, earlier than planned. This was done in line with the company's priorities for the use of cash and in view of the serious changes in the global economy during 2022. From January 11, 2022, up to and including February 23, 2023, 25,956,530 shares were repurchased; this corresponds to 2.8% of the share capital at the time the program was announced. The purchase price for these own shares was around €1.4 billion. In the first two months of 2023, approximately 1.3 million own shares were repurchased. Originally, the share buyback program had been planned to reach a volume of up to €3 billion and to be completed by the end of December 2023 at the latest.
On February 24, 2023, BASF announced concrete measures regarding the cost savings program announced in October 2022 focusing on Europe. These measures include the consistent bundling of services in hubs, simplifying structures in divisional manage- ment, the rightsizing of business services, and increasing the
efficiency of R&D activities. Including new positions to be created, this is expected to result in a total reduction of 2,600 positions worldwide. The cost savings program will be implemented in 2023 and 2024. Upon completion of the program, BASF expects to generate annual cost savings of more than €500 million in non- production areas.
In addition, BASF took measures to adjust production structures at the Verbund site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, in order to equip it for intensifying competition in the long term. These include the closure of the caprolactam plant, one of the two ammonia plants and associated fertilizer facilities. The closure of the TDI plant, the precursor plants for dinitrotoluene (DNT) and toluylenediamine (TDA), and the plants for cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone as well as soda ash was also announced. Furthermore, the production capacity for adipic acid in Ludwigshafen will be reduced. Some of the abovementioned steps have already been completed in the first half of 2023; the remainder will be implemented gradually by the end of 2026. These measures in the area of production are expected to affect around 700 positions. BASF expects to reduce fixed costs by more than €200 million per year.
On June 29, 2023, BASF opened Europe's first co-located battery materials and recycling center in Schwarzheide, Germany. The inauguration of the modern production plant for high-performance cathode active materials and the unveiling ceremony for a battery recycling plant for the production of black mass represent important steps toward closing the loop for the European battery value chain - from the collection of used batteries and the recovery of mineral raw materials to their use in the production of new battery materials. Due to efficient production technologies, which include minimized energy consumption and a high proportion of renewable energy, the carbon footprint of BASF's innovative cathode active materials is signifi cantly lower than the industry benchmark. With the startup of the cathode active materials plant at the BASF site in Schwarzheide, Germany, BASF now produces cathode active materials in all three main markets worldwide: Europe, Asia and North America. The two plants will expand the product portfolio at BASF's Schwarzheide site and create a total of around 180 new positions.
In an ad hoc release on July 12, 2023, BASF announced the adjustment of its forecast for the 2023 business year. This was mainly driven by the revised expectations for the further development in the second half of the year. In addition, BASF released preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2023.
For more information on the adjusted forecast, see Economic Environment and Outlook from page 11 onward of thisHalf-YearFinancial Report
