BASF's new Verbund site in Zhanjiang
Dr. Martin Brudermüller
Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors
BASF Investor Update, September 27, 2021
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties; and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in Opportunities and Risks on pages 158 to 166 of the BASF Report 2020. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.
1 BASF Investor Update, September 27, 2021 I New Verbund site Zhanjiang
The new Verbund site in Zhanjiang
1 Market environment in China
- a robust basis for growth
2 BASF performance in Greater China - a proven track record
3 Zhanjiang - the location of our new Verbund site in South China
4 The new Verbund site - highly integrated and sustainable
5 Financials and key takeaways
China is the major growth driver for global chemical production: Two thirds of growth will come from Greater China by 2030
|
Real chemical production1
|
|
|
trillion US$
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
CAGR
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
5.0
|
|
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
0.1
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
|
South America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
0.6
|
|
Middle East, Africa
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
Rest of Asia Pacific
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
0.7
|
|
North America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0 1.9
0.0
Share of absolute chemical production growth by region
%
South America 2%
Middle East, Africa 4%
Rest of Asia Pacific 13%
|
North America
|
2030
|
Greater China
|
|
6%
|
68%
|
Europe 8%
|
3
|
BASF Investor Update, September 27, 2021 I New Verbund site Zhanjiang
|
Source: BASF 1 Real chemical production excluding pharmaceuticals, US$ base year 2015
|
Figures may not add up due to rounding effects.
The absolute growth of the chemical market in China is expected to be twice as high as in the rest of the world
Absolute growth of chemical market 2020-20301
billion US$
|
South America
|
North America
|
EMEA
|
Asia Pacific
|
China
|
|
|
|
(excl. China)
|
|
4
|
BASF Investor Update, September 27, 2021 I New Verbund site Zhanjiang
|
Source: BASF 1 Real chemical production excluding pharmaceuticals, US$ base year 2015
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
BASF SE published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 09:11:03 UTC.