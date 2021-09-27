Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/27 05:25:45 am
64.955 EUR   +1.83%
05:12aBASF : Investor Update
PU
05:02aBASF : announces highly efficient and sustainable product innovations in its chemical catalysts portfolio
PU
03:15aBASF, Sanyo to Collaborate on Polymers
DJ
BASF : Investor Update

09/27/2021 | 05:12am EDT
BASF's new Verbund site in Zhanjiang

Dr. Martin Brudermüller

Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors

BASF Investor Update, September 27, 2021

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties; and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in Opportunities and Risks on pages 158 to 166 of the BASF Report 2020. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.

1 BASF Investor Update, September 27, 2021 I New Verbund site Zhanjiang

The new Verbund site in Zhanjiang

1 Market environment in China

- a robust basis for growth

2 BASF performance in Greater China - a proven track record

3 Zhanjiang - the location of our new Verbund site in South China

4 The new Verbund site - highly integrated and sustainable

5 Financials and key takeaways

China is the major growth driver for global chemical production: Two thirds of growth will come from Greater China by 2030

Real chemical production1

trillion US$

6.0

5.6

CAGR

0.1

0.2

5.0

3.3%

0.8

4.0

0.1

4.0

0.6

0.2

South America

3.0

0.6

Middle East, Africa

0.8

0.5

Rest of Asia Pacific

2.0

0.7

North America

Europe

Greater China

3.0

1.0 1.9

0.0

2020

2030

Share of absolute chemical production growth by region

%

South America 2%

Middle East, Africa 4%

Rest of Asia Pacific 13%

North America

2030

Greater China

6%

68%

Europe 8%

3

BASF Investor Update, September 27, 2021 I New Verbund site Zhanjiang

Source: BASF 1 Real chemical production excluding pharmaceuticals, US$ base year 2015

Figures may not add up due to rounding effects.

The absolute growth of the chemical market in China is expected to be twice as high as in the rest of the world

Absolute growth of chemical market 2020-20301

billion US$

South America

North America

EMEA

Asia Pacific

China

(excl. China)

31

90

183

205

1,026

4

BASF Investor Update, September 27, 2021 I New Verbund site Zhanjiang

Source: BASF 1 Real chemical production excluding pharmaceuticals, US$ base year 2015

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 74 763 M 87 616 M 87 616 M
Net income 2021 5 464 M 6 403 M 6 403 M
Net Debt 2021 14 264 M 16 716 M 16 716 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 5,32%
Capitalization 58 590 M 68 606 M 68 663 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 107 646
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-1.44%68 606
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.13.77%76 987
ROYAL DSM N.V.28.91%36 244
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-4.02%35 699
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED38.85%16 881
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION17.31%15 503