Basf : Joint News Release BASF and Schothorst Feed Research collaborate to improve the environmental impact of the feed and animal protein industry
PU
04:54aEnergy agency IEA warns of new gas price hike
DP
02/27Basf : Supplement - C-028594
PU
BASF : Joint News Release BASF and Schothorst Feed Research collaborate to improve the environmental impact of the feed and animal protein industry

02/28/2023 | 06:05am EST
  • BASF´s software solution Opteinics™ is the "solution of choice" for real-time, environmental footprinting
  • Schothorst Feed Research will integrate Opteinics™ into its global feed consultancy services
  • Collaboration to foster digital integration of animal protein value chain for improved farm-to-fork transparency

BASF and Schothorst Feed Research (SFR) signed an agreement granting SFR certain non-exclusive licensing rights to Opteinics™, BASF's digital solution for environmental footprinting of feed and animal protein. SFR will integrate the digital sustainability platform Opteinics™ into its global animal nutrition consultancy services, thereby adding a new dimension focused on sustainability within its Advanced Feed Package. With the collaboration, BASF and SFR will support feed and animal producers to understand and reduce their environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable production of feed and animal protein.

"We are delighted to leverage Opteinics™ to now add sustainability as an embedded part of our global nutritional services. With the ready-to-use software, feed and animal producers receive unique insights into their sustainability performance and can identify opportunities for improvement. As such, we can help the industry to deal with one of the biggest challenges they are facing", says Wim Beeks, Manager Sales & Consultancy at SFR. BASF launched Opteinics™ in 2021 to measure, analyze and minimize the environmental impact of animal protein, with an emphasis on animal feed production. Currently, the software offers modules for pig and poultry production and has recently been extended with a module for dairy. As a fourth business model, layers will be launched by mid of 2023. All modules have a direct data integration possibility to feed formulation software.

"BASF is excited to collaborate with SFR, an acknowledged independent global leader in animal nutrition research. We believe there are significant opportunities together to bring further synergy to the industry that can enhance sustainable production without compromising cost and nutrition", says Tom Battagliese, Senior Manager, Global Sustainability Metrics, BASF Nutrition & Health.

BASF and SFR are already investigating how to expand their collaboration in the future to further leverage respective data-driven strengths and deliver sustainability insights to pave the way into a sustainable future for the livestock industry.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 11:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
