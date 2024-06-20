BASF: Memorandum of Understanding with Enerflex on CO2

June 20, 2024 at 11:30 am EDT Share

BASF announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Enerflex to collaborate on a large-scale deployment of carbon dioxide capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies.



Enerflex has extensive experience in CCUS projects, having completed over 150 projects capturing five million tonnes of CO2 annually, while BASF is a leader in carbon capture technology with over 500 reference installations.



The collaboration aims to develop cost-effective CCUS solutions to advance global decarbonization efforts.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.