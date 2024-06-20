BASF: Memorandum of Understanding with Enerflex on CO2
Enerflex has extensive experience in CCUS projects, having completed over 150 projects capturing five million tonnes of CO2 annually, while BASF is a leader in carbon capture technology with over 500 reference installations.
The collaboration aims to develop cost-effective CCUS solutions to advance global decarbonization efforts.
