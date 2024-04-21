LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - The BASF Group sees no problem with the creation of application documents using artificial intelligence (AI) - "as long as the content matches reality". This was stated by a spokeswoman for the company in response to an inquiry from Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "AI is a technology of the future. We want our applicants to be open to new technologies, and in principle it is not prohibited to use generative AI to create application documents."

So far, BASF has not systematically checked application documents for the possible use of AI in their creation, the spokeswoman said. However, such applications have already been received. "As there is no systematic review, we cannot give a figure." Although increased use is expected, the application letter plays a subordinate role in the selection process for apprenticeships. "The suitability diagnostic significance is low."

BASF, for its part, uses AI to evaluate application documents. "The CV is subjected to a document analysis using artificial intelligence, in which words and phrases are recognized and assigned to individual sections - such as personal data, professional experience and skills." However, the evaluation of each application is carried out by a human.

A survey conducted by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, in which 16 of the 40 DAX companies took part, recently suggested that some large companies in Germany expressly welcome an AI reference in job applications./wo/DP/jha