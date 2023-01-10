Advanced search
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:50:41 2023-01-10 am EST
51.72 EUR   -2.12%
11:14aBasf : ODDO BHF and Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
PU
09:56aJapan and EU ahead in hydrogen patents
DP
06:05aJefferies rates BASF 'Hold' - Target 49 euros
DP
BASF : ODDO BHF and Commerzbank German Investment Seminar

01/10/2023 | 11:14am EST
Capital Market Story

Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel, CFO

25th German Investment Seminar

New York City, January 9, 2023

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties; and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in Opportunities and Risks on pages 151 to 160 of the BASF Report 2021. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.

2 January 2023 | BASF Capital Market Story

Agenda

1

2

3

4

5

At a glance

Reporting

Pushing the

Unique

Battery

Q3 2022

transition to a

position to

materials

sustainable

capture growth

driving electro-

economy

in Asia

mobility and

future growth

3 January 2023 | BASF Capital Market Story

What is driving BASF's future growth?

Global trends provide opportunities for growth in the chemical industry

Driven by the

+24%

Population growth:

emerging markets

2021 to 2050

China the largest market:

~50%

Share of global

chemical market

by 2030

Digitalization:

Rapid growth in volume of data

Climate change:

Required reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the 2°C goal

660

zettabytes in 2030

-70%

by 2050 (baseline 1990)

Circular economy:

~200

Electromobility:

Non-recycled plastics

Growing demand for

worldwide

million metric tons per year

battery materials

~21%

per year 2021 to 2030

4 January 2023 | BASF Capital Market Story Sources: UN, IEA, Conversio, UBS Foresight, BASF

Unique position to deliver long-term value

Unique Verbund concept

  • 6 Verbund sites globally
  • 232 additional production sites worldwide
  • 7.3 million metric tons of CO2 avoided globally in 2021

Industry-leading innovation platform

  • €2.2 billion R&D expenses in 2021
  • ~10,000 employees in R&D
  • Sales of ~€11 billion in 2021 with products launched during last 5 years

Strong and expanding local presence in fast growing Asian market

  • 2 Verbund sites already
  • ~70 production sites
  • €21.2 billion1 sales in 2021
  • Strong volume and earnings development of BASF in Greater China

Creating value to society and contributing to a sustainable development

  • Target: 25% CO2 emission2 reduction by 2030 (compared with 2018)
  • We aim to achieve net zero CO2 emissions2 by 2050
  • Achieve €22 billion in Accelerator sales by 2025 (already reached in 2021: €24.1 billion3)

Progressive dividend policy

  • Aim to increase the dividend per share every year
  • Dividend of €3.40 per share for 2021

1

Sales in Asia Pacific by location of customer. Only includes sales from BASF entities fully consolidated according to IFRS 10/11

2

Includes Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. In March 2021, we replaced our previous target of CO -neutral growth

2

until 2030 (baseline 2018: 21.9 million metric tons of CO2e) with a new, more ambitious climate protection target to

reduce absolute CO2 emissions by 25% compared with 2018 (new target: 16.4 million metric tons of CO2e).

5

3

We already reached our 2025 sales target for Accelerator products in 2021. Consequently, we will update our product portfolio

January 2023

| BASF Capital Market Story

steering target over the course of 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 16:13:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
